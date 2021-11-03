This plugin will upload all built assets to s3
$ npm i webpack-s3-plugin
Note: This plugin needs NodeJS > 0.12.0
I notice a lot of people are setting the
directoryoption when the files are part of their build. Please don't set
directoryif you're uploading your build. Using the
directoryoption reads the files after compilation to upload instead of from the build process.
You can also use a credentials file from AWS. To set the profile set your s3 options to the following:
s3Options: {
credentials: new AWS.SharedIniFileCredentials({profile: 'PROFILE_NAME'})
}
s3UploadOptions default to
ACL: 'public-read'so you may need to override if you have other needs. See #28
webpack-s3-plugin
var S3Plugin = require('webpack-s3-plugin')
var config = {
plugins: [
new S3Plugin({
// Exclude uploading of html
exclude: /.*\.html$/,
// s3Options are required
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
region: 'us-west-1'
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket'
},
cdnizerOptions: {
defaultCDNBase: 'http://asdf.ca'
}
})
]
}
var config = {
plugins: [
new S3Plugin({
// Only upload css and js
include: /.*\.(css|js)/,
// s3Options are required
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket'
}
})
]
}
include and
exclude rules
include and
exclude rules behave similarly to Webpack's loader options. In addition to a RegExp you can pass a function which will be called with the path as its first argument. Returning a truthy value will match the rule. You can also pass an Array of rules, all of which must pass for the file to be included or excluded.
import isGitIgnored from 'is-gitignored'
// Up to you how to handle this
var isPathOkToUpload = function(path) {
return require('my-projects-publishing-rules').checkFile(path)
}
var config = {
plugins: [
new S3Plugin({
// Only upload css and js and only the paths that our rules database allows
include: [
/.*\.(css|js)/,
function(path) { isPathOkToUpload(path) }
],
// function to check if the path is gitignored
exclude: isGitIgnored,
// s3Options are required
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket'
}
})
]
}
import gitsha from 'gitsha'
var addSha = function() {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
gitsha(__dirname, function(error, output) {
if(error)
reject(error)
else
// resolve to first 5 characters of sha
resolve(output.slice(0, 5))
})
})
}
var config = {
plugins: [
new S3Plugin({
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket'
},
basePathTransform: addSha
})
]
}
// Will output to /${mySha}/${fileName}
var config = {
plugins: [
new S3Plugin({
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
sessionToken: 'a234jasd' // (optional) AWS session token for signing requests
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket'
},
cloudfrontInvalidateOptions: {
DistributionId: process.env.CLOUDFRONT_DISTRIBUTION_ID,
Items: ["/*"]
}
})
]
}
var config = {
plugins: [
new S3Plugin({
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket',
ContentEncoding(fileName) {
if (/\.gz/.test(fileName))
return 'gzip'
},
ContentType(fileName) {
if (/\.js/.test(fileName))
return 'application/javascript'
else
return 'text/plain'
}
}
})
]
}
exclude: A Pattern to match for excluded content. Behaves similarly to webpack's loader configuration.
include: A Pattern to match for included content. Behaves the same as
exclude.
s3Options: Provide keys for upload options of s3Config
s3UploadOptions: Provide upload options putObject
basePath: Provide the namespace of uploaded files on S3
directory: Provide a directory to upload (if not supplied, will upload js/css from compilation)
htmlFiles: Html files to cdnize (defaults to all in output directory)
cdnizerCss: Config for css cdnizer check below
noCdnizer: Disable cdnizer (defaults to true if no cdnizerOptions passed)
cdnizerOptions: options to pass to cdnizer
basePathTransform: transform the base path to add a folder name. Can return a promise or a string
progress: Enable progress bar (defaults true)
priority: priority order to your files as regex array. The ones not matched by regex are uploaded first. This rule becomes useful when avoiding s3 eventual consistency issues
All contributions are welcome. Please make a pull request and make sure things still pass after running
npm run test
For tests you will need to either have the environment variables set or setup a .env file. There's a .env.sample so you can
cp .env.sample .env and fill it in. Make sure to add any new environment variables.
npm run test - Run test suit (You must have the .env file setup)
npm run build - Run build
~/.aws/credentials
path.sep for Windows compatibility