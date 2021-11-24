openbase logo
webpack-rxjs-externals

by Jay Phelps
2.0.0 (see all)

Generate all the RxJS v5 "externals" for your webpack config.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

676

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webpack-rxjs-externals

Utility to generate all the "externals" for your webpack config.

Since RxJS is ever-changing, this removes the need to maintain a list, instead generating it on the fly.

Latest version only works with v6+ import paths, NOT the older v5 deep paths. Use v1.1.0 version for rxjs v5 Requires webpack v2

webpack.config.js

import webpackRxjsExternals from 'webpack-rxjs-externals';

export default {
  externals: [
    webpackRxjsExternals(),
    // other externals here
  ]
};

Example of v6 imports this supports

import { of } from 'rxjs';
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators';

of(1, 2, 3).pipe(
  map(d => d * 10)
);

Remember, this version does NOT support the older deep imports rxjs/operator/map etc.

