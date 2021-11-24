Utility to generate all the "externals" for your webpack config.
Since RxJS is ever-changing, this removes the need to maintain a list, instead generating it on the fly.
Latest version only works with v6+ import paths, NOT the older v5 deep paths. Use v1.1.0 version for rxjs v5 Requires webpack v2
import webpackRxjsExternals from 'webpack-rxjs-externals';
export default {
externals: [
webpackRxjsExternals(),
// other externals here
]
};
import { of } from 'rxjs';
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators';
of(1, 2, 3).pipe(
map(d => d * 10)
);
Remember, this version does NOT support the older deep imports
rxjs/operator/map etc.