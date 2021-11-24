Utility to generate all the "externals" for your webpack config.

Since RxJS is ever-changing, this removes the need to maintain a list, instead generating it on the fly.

Latest version only works with v6+ import paths, NOT the older v5 deep paths. Use v1.1.0 version for rxjs v5 Requires webpack v2

import webpackRxjsExternals from 'webpack-rxjs-externals' ; export default { externals : [ webpackRxjsExternals(), ] };

Example of v6 imports this supports

import { of } from 'rxjs' ; import { map } from 'rxjs/operators' ; of ( 1 , 2 , 3 ).pipe( map( d => d * 10 ) );