Webpack plugin to produce a rtl css bundle

Overview

Readme

Webpack plugin to use in addition to mini-css-extract-plugin to create a second css bundle, processed to be rtl.

This uses rtlcss under the hood, please refer to its documentation for supported properties.

Check out the webpack-rtl-example to see an example of an app using the rtl-css-loader and webpack-rtl-plugin.

Installation

$ npm install webpack-rtl-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack configuration:

const WebpackRTLPlugin = require('webpack-rtl-plugin')

module.exports = {
  entry: path.join(__dirname, 'src/index.js'),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
    filename: 'bundle.js',
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: [
          MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
          {
            loader: "css-loader",
            options: {
              ...,
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    ],
  },
  plugins: [
    new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
        filename: 'style.css',
    }),
    new WebpackRTLPlugin(),
  ],
}

This will create the normal style.css and an additionnal style.rtl.css.

Options

new WebpackRTLPlugin({
  filename: 'style.[contenthash].rtl.css',
  options: {},
  plugins: [],
  diffOnly: false,
  minify: true,
})
  • test a RegExp (object or string) that must match asset filename
  • filename the filename of the result file. May contain patterns in brackets. Default to style.css.
    • [contenthash] a hash of the content of the extracted file
    • [id] the module identifier
    • [name] the module name
    • [file] the extracted file filename
    • [filebase] the extracted file basename
    • [ext] the extracted file extension
    • May be an array of replace function arguments like [/(\.css)/i, '-rtl$1']. Replace applies to filename that specified in extract-text-webpack-plugin.
  • options Options given to rtlcss. See the rtlcss documentation for available options.
  • plugins RTLCSS plugins given to rtlcss. See the rtlcss documentation for writing plugins. Default to [].
  • diffOnly If set to true, the stylesheet created will only contain the css that differs from the source stylesheet. Default to false.
  • minify will minify the css. You can also pass an object for the arguments passed to cssnano. Default to true.

