Webpack RTL Plugin

Webpack plugin to use in addition to mini-css-extract-plugin to create a second css bundle, processed to be rtl.

This uses rtlcss under the hood, please refer to its documentation for supported properties.

Check out the webpack-rtl-example to see an example of an app using the rtl-css-loader and webpack-rtl-plugin.

Installation

npm install webpack-rtl-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack configuration:

const WebpackRTLPlugin = require ( 'webpack-rtl-plugin' ) module .exports = { entry : path.join(__dirname, 'src/index.js' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : 'bundle.js' , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, { loader : "css-loader" , options : { ..., } } ] } ], }, plugins : [ new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : 'style.css' , }), new WebpackRTLPlugin(), ], }

This will create the normal style.css and an additionnal style.rtl.css .

Options

new WebpackRTLPlugin({ filename: 'style.[contenthash].rtl.css' , options: {}, plugins: [], diffOnly: false , minify: true , })