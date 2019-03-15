Webpack plugin to use in addition to mini-css-extract-plugin to create a second css bundle, processed to be rtl.
This uses rtlcss under the hood, please refer to its documentation for supported properties.
Check out the webpack-rtl-example to see an example of an app using the rtl-css-loader and webpack-rtl-plugin.
$ npm install webpack-rtl-plugin
Add the plugin to your webpack configuration:
const WebpackRTLPlugin = require('webpack-rtl-plugin')
module.exports = {
entry: path.join(__dirname, 'src/index.js'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: 'bundle.js',
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
...,
}
}
]
}
],
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: 'style.css',
}),
new WebpackRTLPlugin(),
],
}
This will create the normal
style.css and an additionnal
style.rtl.css.
new WebpackRTLPlugin({
filename: 'style.[contenthash].rtl.css',
options: {},
plugins: [],
diffOnly: false,
minify: true,
})
test a RegExp (object or string) that must match asset filename
filename the filename of the result file. May contain patterns in brackets. Default to
style.css.
[contenthash] a hash of the content of the extracted file
[id] the module identifier
[name] the module name
[file] the extracted file filename
[filebase] the extracted file basename
[ext] the extracted file extension
[/(\.css)/i, '-rtl$1'].
Replace applies to filename that specified in extract-text-webpack-plugin.
options Options given to
rtlcss. See the rtlcss documentation for available options.
plugins RTLCSS plugins given to
rtlcss. See the rtlcss documentation for writing plugins. Default to
[].
diffOnly If set to
true, the stylesheet created will only contain the css that differs from the source stylesheet. Default to
false.
minify will minify the css. You can also pass an object for the arguments passed to
cssnano. Default to
true.