Generate an asset manifest file, keyed by route patterns!
The Context
Modern applications (should!) take advantage of route-based code splitting. This enables an application to be compartmentalized into smaller, highly relevant "chunks" for a particular section or feature of that application. By default, this means that your application is only giving its client(s) the code it needs for that page.
The Problem
While amazing, this isn't (yet) a perfect solution. The client wants to navigate to other pages!
In a default, code-splitting configuration, when the client goes to a new page (eg;
/blog), the blog page's assets only start downloading after the click has been made. What this means is that our super speedy and state of the art application is at the mercy of the client's network connection.
Our client is staring at a loading screen/spinner — or worse, a split-second flash of the loader — until the blog's code has loaded.
The Solution
With this plugin, you regain control of your application's assets. 💪
You are given the knowledge of exactly which files are going to be requested for each route of your application.
In turn, this means you can preemptively load the assets for
/blog before the client clicks and waits.
You can begin preloading the assets for any/all routes if you desire (although all is not recommended), while still reaping the benefits of dynamic code-splitting, since the initial/critical code was kept as light as possible.
Further Reading
$ npm install webpack-route-manifest --save-dev
// webpack.config.js
const RouteManifest = require('webpack-route-manifest');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new RouteManifest({
routes(str) {
// Assume all entries are '../../../pages/Home' format
let out = str.replace('../../../pages', '').toLowerCase();
if (out === '/article') return '/blog/:title';
if (out === '/home') return '/';
return out;
}
})
]
}
Type:
Function or
Object
Required:
true
Map your application's
import() statements into the URL route patterns they'll operate on.
Note: Check out the supported route patterns.
When
routes is a function, it receives the strings and expects a pattern (string) to be returned.
When
routes is an object, its keys must be the expected import paths and its values must be the pattern strings.
Important: You may also return a falsey value to exclude the route from the manifest.
Example
Let's assume your
src/app.js entry file imports pages from the sibling
src/pages/* directory:
import React from 'react';
import Loadable from 'react-loadable';
import { Route } from 'react-router-dom';
// Route-Split Components
const loading = () => <div>Loading...</div>;
const load = loader => Loadable({ loader, loading });
// Our Lazy-loaded Page Components
const Home = load(() => import('./pages/Home'));
const About = load(() => import('./pages/About'));
const Article = load(() => import('./pages/Article'));
const Blog = load(() => import('./pages/Blog'));
// ...
// Assigning Routes to Components
<Route path="/" exact component={ Home } />
<Route path="/blog" exact component={ Blog } />
<Route path="/blog/:title" component={ Article } />
<Route path="/about" exact component={ About } />
At this point, your
routes option will see:
'./pages/Home'
'./pages/About'
'./pages/Article'
'./pages/Blog'
As a function,
routes should look like this:
routes(str) {
let out = str.replace('./pages', '').toLowerCase();
if (out === '/article') return '/blog/:title';
if (out === '/home') return '/';
return out;
}
As an object,
routes should look like this:
routes: {
'./pages/Home': '/',
'./pages/About': '/about',
'./pages/Article': '/blog/:title',
'./pages/Blog': '/blog'
}
Type:
Function or
Object
Optionally customize the
type or
as value of an asset.
Important: You may also return a falsey value to exclude the asset from the manifest.
The
assets option receives the fully formed, public-facing URL of the file (aka, including
output.publicPath).
Your function or object must return a valid resource "destination" value.
Below is the default
assets parser:
function assets(str) {
if (/\.js$/i.test(str)) return 'script';
if (/\.(svg|jpe?g|png)$/i.test(str)) return 'image';
if (/\.(woff2?|otf|ttf|eot)$/i.test(str)) return 'font';
if (/\.css$/i.test(str)) return 'style';
return false;
}
Type:
true or
Function
Optionally include (and customize) a "headers" section per manifest entry.
Important: When configured, the output format of your manifest file will change! See Manifest Contents
When
true, the default/internal function is used, which produces a HTTP
Link header per pattern, pointing to the pattern's assets.
You may also provide a function to define your own
Link header and/or add additional headers per route.
This function will receive:
assets – the
Array<Asset> files for this route
pattern – the current route pattern string
filemap – the entire manifest file mapping (
{ pattern: Asset[] })
Note: An
Assetis defined as
{ type: string, href: string }shape.
Type:
String
Default:
manifest.json
The output filename for the manifest.
This file is written to disk, in a compiler's configured
output.path directory.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Minify the manifest's file contents.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If route patterns should be sorted by specificity. By default, this is
true as to ensure client consumers (eg,
route-manifest) find the correct entry for a URL path.
Note: See
route-sorts Specificity explainer.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Attempts to inline the manifest file directly into your main entry file (eg;
bundle.xxxxx.js).
When successful, the manifest will be available globally as
window.__rmanifest.
While not required, it is strongly recommended that this option remains enabled so that the manifest contents are available to your Application immediately upon loading. This saves a network request and the trouble of coordinating subsequent prefetches.
Note: The
manifest.jsonfile will still be written to disk for easier developer analysis.
The supported route pattern types are:
/users
/users/:id
/users/:id/books/:title
/users/:id?/books/:title?
/movies/:title.mp4,
/movies/:title.(mp4|mov)
/users/*
The manifest file contains a JSON object whose keys are the route patterns you've defined for your application via the
options.routes mapping.
Note: There will often be a
"*"key, which signifies your common/catch-all route.
This typically contains your
bundle.(js|css)files, and maybe some images that your main stylesheet requires.
Each key will point to an "Entry" item whose data type will vary depending on your
options.headers configuration. Either way, this Entry will always contain an "Asset" array, so let's define that first:
interface Asset {
type: string;
href: string;
}
Now, without
options.headers (default), the manifest pairs patterns directly to its list of Assets:
type Entry = Asset[];
// keys are `[pattern: string]`
type Manifest = Record<string, Entry>;
With
options.headers configured, each manifest Entry becomes object containing "files" and "headers" keys:
interface Entry {
files: Asset[];
headers: any[]; // you decide its shape
}
// keys are `[pattern: string]`
type Manifest = Record<string, Entry>;
Lastly, if
options.headers === true, the default function runs, providing you with this format:
interface Header {
key: string;
value: string;
}
interface Entry {
files: Asset[];
headers: Header[];
}
// keys are `[pattern: string]`
type Manifest = Record<string, Entry>;
MIT © Luke Edwards