wrc

webpack-retry-chunk-load-plugin

by Matt Lewis
3.0.0 (see all)

A webpack plugin to retry loading of chunks that failed to load

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140K

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

webpack-retry-chunk-load-plugin

A webpack plugin to retry loading of async chunks that failed to load

A webpack plugin to retry loading of async chunks that failed to load

screenshot 2018-10-24 at 21 47 39

Usage

// webpack.config.js
const { RetryChunkLoadPlugin } = require('webpack-retry-chunk-load-plugin');

plugins: [
  new RetryChunkLoadPlugin({
    // optional stringified function to get the cache busting query string appended to the script src
    // if not set will default to appending the string `?cache-bust=true`
    cacheBust: `function() {
      return Date.now();
    }`,
    // optional value to set the amount of time in milliseconds before trying to load the chunk again. Default is 0
    retryDelay: 3000,
    // optional value to set the maximum number of retries to load the chunk. Default is 1
    maxRetries: 5,
    // optional list of chunks to which retry script should be injected
    // if not set will add retry script to all chunks that have webpack script loading
    chunks: ['chunkName'],
    // optional code to be executed in the browser context if after all retries chunk is not loaded.
    // if not set - nothing will happen and error will be returned to the chunk loader.
    lastResortScript: "window.location.href='/500.html';",
  }),
];

Webpack compatibility

Webpack versionwebpack-retry-chunk-load-plugin version
5.x2.x
4.x1.x

angular cli

To use this with the angular CLI you can use the fantastic angular-builders project to extend the built in webpack config

License

MIT

Rate & Review

100
No reviews found
