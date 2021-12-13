A webpack plugin to retry loading of async chunks that failed to load

Usage

const { RetryChunkLoadPlugin } = require ( 'webpack-retry-chunk-load-plugin' ); plugins: [ new RetryChunkLoadPlugin({ cacheBust : `function() { return Date.now(); }` , retryDelay : 3000 , maxRetries : 5 , chunks : [ 'chunkName' ], lastResortScript : "window.location.href='/500.html';" , }), ];

Webpack compatibility

Webpack version webpack-retry-chunk-load-plugin version 5.x 2.x 4.x 1.x

angular cli

To use this with the angular CLI you can use the fantastic angular-builders project to extend the built in webpack config

License

MIT