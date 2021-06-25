Control the dynamic imports path / URL at runtime
Webpack allows to split and load code atomatically using
require.ensure or dynamic import
import(). Modules are fetched "on-demand" when your main bundle is running in browser.
Webpack loads the modules (chunks) from a static URL, which is determined by
config.output.publicPath of webpack configuration.
Sometimes you need to control this modules (chunks) URL at runtime, for example:
index file is served from a different location / port
// webpack.config.js
const WebpackRequireFrom = require("webpack-require-from");
const webpackRequireFromConfig = (module.exports = {
output: {
publicPath: "/webpack/"
},
plugins: [
new WebpackRequireFrom({
// see configuration options below
})
]
});
If no options provided, the plugin will use the default
config.output.publicPath. Check out the "example" directory.
path
Set path for dynamically loading modules. The value you provide will replace
config.output.publicPath when dynamically importing chunks.
For example, if default URL is
https://localhost, chunk name is
0.js and options object is
{path: "customPath/" }, the chunk will be fetched from
https://localhost/customPath/0.js
NOTE
path,
methodNameand
variableNameare mutualy exclusive and cannot be used together
variableName
variableName is the globaly defined variable that will be evaluated at runtime,
variableName is the name of a variable with string value that represents a path / URL that will be used for dynamically importing of chunks.
For example, if default URL is
https://localhost, chunk name is
0.js and options object is
{variableName: "chunkURL" }, while
window.chunkURL is defined to be:
window.chunkURL = "https://app.cdn.com/buildXXX/";
the chunk will be fetched from
https://app.cdn.com/buildXXX/0.js
methodName
Name of the globaly defined method that will be invoked at runtime, the method should return a path / URL that will be used for dynamically importing of chunks.
For example, if default URL is
https://localhost, chunk name is
0.js and options object is
{methodName: "getChunkURL" }, while
window.getChunkURL is defined to be:
window.getChunkURL = function() {
if (true) {
// use any condition to choose the URL
return "https://app.cdn.com/buildXXX/";
}
};
the chunk will be fetched from
https://app.cdn.com/buildXXX/0.js
If used together with
replaceSrcMethodName, chunks URL will be first modified by
window[methodName] and then, the modified values are passed as an argument to
window[replaceSrcMethodName] function.
NOTE
path,
methodNameand
variableNameare mutualy exclusive and cannot be used together
NOTE that the method should be defined in a global namespace and should be defined before
require.ensureor
import()is invoked. See examples below
replaceSrcMethodName
Name of the globaly defined method that will be invoked at runtime; the method receives the full URL of the dynamically required chunk as its argument and should return a
string with the new URL.
For example, if default URL is
https://localhost, chunk names are
0.js and
common.js, options object is
{replaceSrcMethodName: "replaceSrc" }, while
window.replaceSrc is defined to be:
window.replaceSrc = function(originalSrc) {
if (originalSrc.match(/common/)) {
// rename specific chunk
return originalSrc.replace(/common/, "static");
}
return originalSrc;
};
the chunks will be fetched from
https://localhost/0.js and
https://localhost/static.js
If used together with
methodName or
variableName, chunks URL will be first modified by
window[methodName] or will be modified to
window[variableName] and then, the modified values are passed as an argument to
window[replaceSrcMethodName] function.
NOTE that the method should be defined in a global namespace and should be defined before
require.ensureor
import()is invoked.
suppressErrors
default: false. The plugin will invoke
console.error when the method name you defined in
replaceSrcMethodName,
methodName or
variableName cannot be detected. Turning this option on will suppress the error messages.
When your JS code is executed in browser, the variable/methods whose names you mention as
variableName,
methodName or
replaceSrcMethodName value, should be set before the first call to
require.ensure() or
import() is executed.
The return value of the methods will be used to build the URL for fetching resources.
For example, let's define
veryFirst method to be globally available before you main bundle is being executed.
Add the method definition at the very first line of you bundle:
const window.veryFirst = function () {
console.log("I am very first!");
}
You can use a separate file and use
webpack's entry point list:
// filename: veryFirst.js
const window.veryFirst = function () {
console.log("I am very first!");
}
// file webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: {
['./veryFirst.js', './index.js']
}
}
Another approach is to define
veryFirst as part of
index.html when building it on your server:
// filename: server/app.js
app.get("/", (req, res) =>
res.render("views/index", {
cdnPath: "https://qa.cdn.com/|https://prod.cdn.com/"
})
);
<!-- filename: views/index.ejs -->
<html>
<script>
const baseCDN = "<%= cdnPath %>";
window.veryFirst = function () {
console.log(`${baseCDN}/js/`);
}
</script>
...
</html>
TL;DR
Use
replaceSrcMethodName to provide a method for modifying web-worker loading path. The method must be globally available and defined before
import() calls within your web-worker. From
example directory:
/* webpack.config.js */
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /worker\.js$/,
use: {
loader: `worker-loader`
}
}
]
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new RequireFrom({
replaceSrcMethodName: "getSrc"
})
]
// ...
/* worker.js */
require("./globals.js");
import("./worker-module.js").then(workerModule => {
workerModule.default();
console.log("loaded workerModule");
});
Details
The plugin allows to change the loading path of web-workers.
Do to so, use the
worker-loader loader. The loader uses
importScripts to dynamically load modules from within your web-worker and support cross-domain web workers. More specifically it:
new Worker(workerURL), while
workerURL is your main webworker module
importScripts to dynamically load new modules within webworker context (thus avoiding cross-domain limitations)
The plugin monkey-patches
importScripts and invokes the method you've defined within
replaceSrcMethodName configuration option. The method you've provided will be invoked just before calling
importScripts with the required module path as the single argument.
Check out the working example of using the plugin with web-workers at web2fs-notepad by @sushain97.
${methodName} is not a function or not available at runtime.
Make sure your method name in
webpack.config.js matches the method name you define on global
window object.
Make sure the method is defined before the very first invocation of either
require.ensure() or
import()
Specify either "methodName" or "path", not together.
path and
methodName are mutualy exclusive and cannot be used together, use either of them
'${methodName}' does not return string.
when using
replaceSrcMethodName options the result of invoking
window[replaceSrcMethodName] is validated - it
should be defined and be a string
make sure you return a string value from
window[replaceSrcMethodName]
