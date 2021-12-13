The plugin removes empty js scripts generated when using only the styles like css scss sass less stylus in the webpack entry.

This is improved fork of original plugin webpack-fix-style-only-entries ver. 0.6.0.\ This fork fixes some deprecation messages and some issues in React. See the details in changelog.

The plugin support only Webpack 5 . For Webpack 4 use original plugin.

Description of the problem

Webpack generates a js file for each resource defined in a webpack entry. Some extract plugins use webpack entry to define non-js resources. For example, in webpack entry might be defined resources like js, css, scss, html, pug, etc. Each resource type needs its own extract plugin and loader. Such a extract plugin should take care of eliminating the phantom js files for non-js resources by self. But the mini-css-extract-plugin not do it. This plugin fixes this, finds and removes phantom js files for non-js resources.

module .exports = { entry : { main : './main.js' , styles : './main.scss' , }, }

You can find more info by the following issues:

The experimental version ^0.8.0 has new improved and fast algorithm to detect generated needless empty js files.\ Please test your project before using it in production.\ If you have a problem with the new version, please create a new issue.

⚠️ The last stable release is 0.7.2 in the branch stable .

Propose

If you use the mini-css-extract-plugin only to extract css files from styles defined in webpack entry like scss sass less stylus then try to use new entry extract plugin - pug-plugin.

The pug-plugin :

extract HTML and CSS from pug html scss resources defined in webpack entry

resources defined in doesn't need any fix plugins like webpack-remove-empty-scripts , because it doesn't generate empty js files

, because it doesn't generate empty files is very flexible and fast

Improve performance with pug-plugin . Using the pug-plugin for pug html scss etc in the webpack entry no longer requires additional plugins such as:

html-webpack-plugin

mini-css-extract-plugin

webpack-remove-empty-scripts (bug fix plugins for mini-css-extract-plugin )

) pug-loader (this loader is already included in the pug-plugin )

For example, webpack.config.js

const PugPlugin = require ( 'pug-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : { 'main' : 'main.js' , 'styles' : 'styles.scss' , 'index' : 'index.html' , 'page01' : 'page01.pug' , }, plugins : [ new PugPlugin(), ] };

The plugin can be used not only for pug but also for simply extracting HTML or CSS from webpack entry , independent of pug usage.

For more examples see the pug-plugin.

Install

npm install webpack-remove-empty-scripts --save-dev

Usage

The example of webpack.config.js:

const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require ( 'mini-css-extract-plugin' ); const RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin = require ( 'webpack-remove-empty-scripts' ); module .exports = { entry : { 'main' : './app/main.js' , 'styles' : [ './common/styles.css' , './app/styles.css' ] }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, 'css-loader' , ] }, ] }, plugins : [ new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin(), new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : '[name].[chunkhash:8].css' , }), ], };

Options

enabled

Type: boolean Default: true

Enable / disable the plugin. Tip: Use disable for development to improve performance.

extensions

Type: RegExp Default: /\.(css|scss|sass|less|styl)([?].*)?$/ Note: the Regexp should have the query part at end ([?].*)?$ to match assets like style.css?key=val

Type: string[] Default: ['css', 'scss', 'sass', 'less', 'styl'] . It is automatically converted to type RegExp .

ignore

Type: string | RegExp | string[] | RegExp[] Default: null

Match resource path to be ignored.

verbose

Type: boolean Default: false

Show process information.

Recipes

Show logs to console by development

const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ verbose : isProduction !== true })

Disable plugin by development to improve performance

const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ enabled : isProduction === true })

Identify only .foo and .bar extensions as styles

new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ extensions : /\.(foo|bar)$/ })

Usage a javascript entry to styles

Give an especial extension to your file, for example .css.js :

new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ extensions : /\.(css.js)$/ })

Recursive ignore all js files from directory, for example my-workers/

new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ ignore : [ /my-workers\/.+\.js$/ , ] })

Usage webpack-hot-middleware

new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ ignore : [ 'webpack-hot-middleware' , ] })

See the test case.

Testing

npm run test will run the unit and integration tests.\ npm run test:coverage will run the tests with coverage.

License

ISC