The plugin removes empty
js scripts generated when using only the styles like
css
scss
sass
less
stylus in the webpack entry.
This is improved fork of original plugin webpack-fix-style-only-entries ver. 0.6.0.\ This fork fixes some deprecation messages and some issues in React. See the details in changelog.
The plugin support only
Webpack 5.
For
Webpack 4 use original plugin.
Webpack generates a js file for each resource defined in a webpack entry.
Some extract plugins use webpack entry to define non-js resources.
For example, in webpack entry might be defined resources like js, css, scss, html, pug, etc.
Each resource type needs its own extract plugin and loader. Such a extract plugin should take care of eliminating the phantom js files for non-js resources by self.
But the
mini-css-extract-plugin not do it.
This plugin fixes this, finds and removes phantom js files for non-js resources.
module.exports = {
entry: {
main: './main.js', // the generated `main.js` is what we expect
styles: './main.scss', // will be generated the expected `styles.css` and the unexpected `styles.js`
},
// ...
}
You can find more info by the following issues:
The
experimentalversion
^0.8.0has new improved and fast algorithm to detect generated needless empty js files.\ Please test your project before using it in production.\ If you have a problem with the new version, please create a new issue.
⚠️ The last stable release is
0.7.2in the branch
stable.
If you use the
mini-css-extract-plugin only to extract
css files from styles defined in webpack entry
like
scss
sass
less
stylus then try to use new entry extract plugin - pug-plugin.
The
pug-plugin:
pug
html
scss resources defined in
webpack entry
webpack-remove-empty-scripts, because it doesn't generate empty
js files
Improve performance with
pug-plugin. Using the
pug-plugin for
pug
html
scss etc in the
webpack entry no longer requires additional plugins such as:
mini-css-extract-plugin)
pug-plugin)
For example,
webpack.config.js
const PugPlugin = require('pug-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: {
'main': 'main.js',
'styles': 'styles.scss',
'index': 'index.html', // now is possible define HTML file in entry
'page01': 'page01.pug', // now is possible define PUG file in entry
// ...
},
plugins: [
new PugPlugin(), // supports zero config using default webpack output options
]
// ...
};
The plugin can be used not only for
pugbut also for simply extracting
HTMLor
CSSfrom
webpack entry, independent of pug usage.
For more examples see the pug-plugin.
npm install webpack-remove-empty-scripts --save-dev
The example of webpack.config.js:
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin = require('webpack-remove-empty-scripts');
module.exports = {
entry: {
'main' : './app/main.js',
'styles': ['./common/styles.css', './app/styles.css']
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
'css-loader',
]
},
]
},
plugins: [
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin(),
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
filename: '[name].[chunkhash:8].css',
}),
],
};
enabled
Type:
boolean Default:
true
Enable / disable the plugin. Tip: Use
disable for development to improve performance.
extensions
Type:
RegExp Default:
/\.(css|scss|sass|less|styl)([?].*)?$/
Note: the Regexp should have the query part at end
([?].*)?$ to match assets like
style.css?key=val
Type:
string[] Default:
['css', 'scss', 'sass', 'less', 'styl']. It is automatically converted to type
RegExp.
ignore
Type:
string | RegExp | string[] | RegExp[] Default:
null
Match resource path to be ignored.
verbose
Type:
boolean Default:
false
Show process information.
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ verbose: isProduction !== true })
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ enabled: isProduction === true })
.foo and
.bar extensions as styles
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ extensions: /\.(foo|bar)$/ })
Give an especial extension to your file, for example
.css.js:
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({ extensions: /\.(css.js)$/ })
my-workers/
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({
ignore: [
/my-workers\/.+\.js$/,
]
})
new RemoveEmptyScriptsPlugin({
ignore: [
'webpack-hot-middleware',
]
})
npm run test will run the unit and integration tests.\
npm run test:coverage will run the tests with coverage.
pug-plugin
pug-loader