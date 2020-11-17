openbase logo
webpack-pwa-manifest

by Arthur A. Bergamaschi
4.3.0 (see all)

Progressive Web App Manifest Generator for Webpack, with auto icon resizing and fingerprinting support.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.5K

GitHub Stars

488

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Progressive Web App

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

webpack-pwa-manifest

Looking for people willing to help! More info

webpack-pwa-manifest is a webpack plugin that generates a 'manifest.json' for your Progressive Web Application, with auto icon resizing and fingerprinting support.

If you are using inject on your configuration, ensure that HtmlWebpackPlugin appears before WebpackPwaManifest in the plugins array!

features

✔ Auto icon resizing

✔ Icon fingerprinting

✔ Manifest fingerprinting

✔ Auto manifest injection on HTML

✔ Hot Reload support

✔ ES6+ ready

install

npm install --save-dev webpack-pwa-manifest

usage

In your webpack.config.js:

// ES6+
import WebpackPwaManifest from 'webpack-pwa-manifest'

// ES5
var WebpackPwaManifest = require('webpack-pwa-manifest')

...

plugins: [
  new WebpackPwaManifest({
    name: 'My Progressive Web App',
    short_name: 'MyPWA',
    description: 'My awesome Progressive Web App!',
    background_color: '#ffffff',
    crossorigin: 'use-credentials', //can be null, use-credentials or anonymous
    icons: [
      {
        src: path.resolve('src/assets/icon.png'),
        sizes: [96, 128, 192, 256, 384, 512] // multiple sizes
      },
      {
        src: path.resolve('src/assets/large-icon.png'),
        size: '1024x1024' // you can also use the specifications pattern
      },
      {
        src: path.resolve('src/assets/maskable-icon.png'),
        size: '1024x1024',
        purpose: 'maskable'
      }
    ]
  })
]

output

manifest.<fingerprint>.json

{
  "name": "My Progressive Web App",
  "orientation": "portrait",
  "display": "standalone",
  "start_url": ".",
  "short_name": "MyPWA",
  "description": "My awesome Progressive Web App!",
  "background_color": "#ffffff",
  "icons": [
    {
      "src": "icon_1024x1024.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "1024x1024",
      "type": "image/png",
      "purpose": "maskable"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_1024x1024.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "1024x1024",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_512x512.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "512x512",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_384x384.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "384x384",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_256x256.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "256x256",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_192x192.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "192x192",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_128x128.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "128x128",
      "type": "image/png"
    },
    {
      "src": "icon_96x96.<fingerprint>.png",
      "sizes": "96x96",
      "type": "image/png"
    }
  ]
}

API

WebpackPwaManifest([options])

options

Type: object

You can follow the Web App Manifest specification.

The difference here is that, when defining icons, you can specify one icon with multiple sizes, using an array of integers, just as the example above.

You can also change the output's filename with the filename property.

Presets of options:

{
  filename: "manifest.json",
  name: "App",
  orientation: "portrait",
  display: "standalone",
  start_url: ".",
  crossorigin: null,
  inject: true,
  fingerprints: true,
  ios: false,
  publicPath: null,
  includeDirectory: true
}

By default, HTML injection and fingerprint generation are on. With inject: false and fingerprints: false, respectively, you can turn them off.

If inject: true and 'theme-color' property is not defined, it wil try to use theme_color as default. Otherwise, no theme-color meta tag will be injected.

With includeDirectory: true, we will use filename's directory to export the manifest file.

With orientation: 'omit', the orientation key will be omitted from the generated manifest file.

When inject: true and ios: true, specific Apple meta tags will be injected to the HTML code when possible, as requested at issue #13. You can see Apple's Configuring Web Application for more information. Instead of using a boolean value, you can also use an object to specify certain link or meta tag, for instance:

  ...
  ios: {
    'apple-mobile-web-app-title': 'AppTitle',
    'apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style': 'black'
  }

If publicPath option is not given, this plugin fallbacks to Webpack's public path definition.

When defining an icon object, you can also specify its output directory using a property called destination. Using ios: true in an icon object makes it eligible to the apple-touch-icon meta tag injection. Using ios: 'startup' in an icon object makes it eligible to the apple-touch-startup-image meta tag injection.

  ...
  icons: [
    {
      src: path.resolve('src/assets/icons/ios-icon.png'),
      sizes: [120, 152, 167, 180, 1024],
      destination: path.join('icons', 'ios'),
      ios: true
    },
    {
      src: path.resolve('src/assets/icons/ios-icon.png'),
      size: 1024,
      destination: path.join('icons', 'ios'),
      ios: 'startup'
    },
    {
      src: path.resolve('src/assets/icons/android-icon.png'),
      sizes: [36, 48, 72, 96, 144, 192, 512],
      destination: path.join('icons', 'android')
    }
  ]
}

If you specify a valid crossorigin property it will be added to the <link rel="manifest"> in the HTML document. This property determines if the request for the manifest includes CORS headers and is required if the manifest is located on a different domain or requires authentication.

