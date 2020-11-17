Looking for people willing to help! More info
webpack-pwa-manifest is a webpack plugin that generates a 'manifest.json' for your Progressive Web Application, with auto icon resizing and fingerprinting support.
If you are using
inject on your configuration, ensure that
HtmlWebpackPlugin appears before
WebpackPwaManifest in the
plugins array!
✔ Auto icon resizing
✔ Icon fingerprinting
✔ Manifest fingerprinting
✔ Auto manifest injection on HTML
✔ Hot Reload support
✔ ES6+ ready
npm install --save-dev webpack-pwa-manifest
In your
webpack.config.js:
// ES6+
import WebpackPwaManifest from 'webpack-pwa-manifest'
// ES5
var WebpackPwaManifest = require('webpack-pwa-manifest')
...
plugins: [
new WebpackPwaManifest({
name: 'My Progressive Web App',
short_name: 'MyPWA',
description: 'My awesome Progressive Web App!',
background_color: '#ffffff',
crossorigin: 'use-credentials', //can be null, use-credentials or anonymous
icons: [
{
src: path.resolve('src/assets/icon.png'),
sizes: [96, 128, 192, 256, 384, 512] // multiple sizes
},
{
src: path.resolve('src/assets/large-icon.png'),
size: '1024x1024' // you can also use the specifications pattern
},
{
src: path.resolve('src/assets/maskable-icon.png'),
size: '1024x1024',
purpose: 'maskable'
}
]
})
]
manifest.<fingerprint>.json
{
"name": "My Progressive Web App",
"orientation": "portrait",
"display": "standalone",
"start_url": ".",
"short_name": "MyPWA",
"description": "My awesome Progressive Web App!",
"background_color": "#ffffff",
"icons": [
{
"src": "icon_1024x1024.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "1024x1024",
"type": "image/png",
"purpose": "maskable"
},
{
"src": "icon_1024x1024.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "1024x1024",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "icon_512x512.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "512x512",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "icon_384x384.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "384x384",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "icon_256x256.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "256x256",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "icon_192x192.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "192x192",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "icon_128x128.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "128x128",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "icon_96x96.<fingerprint>.png",
"sizes": "96x96",
"type": "image/png"
}
]
}
options
Type:
object
You can follow the Web App Manifest specification.
The difference here is that, when defining icons, you can specify one icon with multiple sizes, using an array of integers, just as the example above.
You can also change the output's filename with the
filename property.
Presets of
options:
{
filename: "manifest.json",
name: "App",
orientation: "portrait",
display: "standalone",
start_url: ".",
crossorigin: null,
inject: true,
fingerprints: true,
ios: false,
publicPath: null,
includeDirectory: true
}
By default, HTML injection and fingerprint generation are on.
With
inject: false and
fingerprints: false, respectively, you can turn them off.
If
inject: true and
'theme-color' property is not defined, it wil try to use
theme_color as default. Otherwise, no
theme-color meta tag will be injected.
With
includeDirectory: true, we will use
filename's directory to export the manifest file.
With
orientation: 'omit', the orientation key will be omitted from the generated manifest file.
When
inject: true and
ios: true, specific Apple meta tags will be injected to the HTML code when possible, as requested at issue #13. You can see Apple's Configuring Web Application for more information. Instead of using a boolean value, you can also use an object to specify certain link or meta tag, for instance:
...
ios: {
'apple-mobile-web-app-title': 'AppTitle',
'apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style': 'black'
}
If
publicPath option is not given, this plugin fallbacks to Webpack's public path definition.
When defining an icon object, you can also specify its output directory using a property called
destination. Using
ios: true in an icon object makes it eligible to the
apple-touch-icon meta tag injection. Using
ios: 'startup' in an icon object makes it eligible to the
apple-touch-startup-image meta tag injection.
...
icons: [
{
src: path.resolve('src/assets/icons/ios-icon.png'),
sizes: [120, 152, 167, 180, 1024],
destination: path.join('icons', 'ios'),
ios: true
},
{
src: path.resolve('src/assets/icons/ios-icon.png'),
size: 1024,
destination: path.join('icons', 'ios'),
ios: 'startup'
},
{
src: path.resolve('src/assets/icons/android-icon.png'),
sizes: [36, 48, 72, 96, 144, 192, 512],
destination: path.join('icons', 'android')
}
]
}
If you specify a valid
crossorigin property it will be added to the
<link rel="manifest"> in the HTML document.
This property determines if the request for the manifest includes CORS headers and is required if the manifest is located on a different domain or requires authentication.