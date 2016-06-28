Webpack Preset

Zero config webpack-powered development!

We're all pretty tired out by Javascript and its tooling. Webpack has a metric ton of configuration options that are particularly overwhelming when starting out, and get tiring after you've set up your eleventy billionth project. This project serves to speed up a lot of the setup process involved with getting webpack up and running.

⚠️ Keep in mind this tool is for quick prototyping and should not be used long-term in your projects. ⚠️

Once your project has gotten big or is taken seriously enough, you should invest in a full webpack setup, tuned to your specific needs. But if you want to just crank out some code really quickly, this is the best way to get started!

Installation

Want a nice Babel ES2015 setup? Just install the package and save it to your package.json file:

npm install --save webpack-preset webpack-preset-babel

Getting Started

Webpack Preset runs a small web server on port 3000 with Webpack embedded within it. It's started via the webpack-preset binary and starts a small web server to develop against.

It will look for an entry point in your package.json 's main definition, falling back to a index.js file next to your package.json file.

It also serves up a small HTML file with the Webpack bundle included and a div#root for convenience. You can use your own HTML by creating a static/index.html file and you can place any other static files in that folder.

webpack-preset can be run directly from the node_modules folder:

./node_modules/.bin/webpack-preset

Or you can add it to your NPM scripts for easy access:

"scripts" : { "start" : "webpack-preset" }

Just run npm start and that's it! You can access the page at http://localhost:3000

Roadmap

Userland config options via package.json

Userland config options via More CLI options (list installed presets, install more presets)

More CLI options (list installed presets, install more presets) Globally installable

Thanks

Bits of this project were inspired by @pirelentio's awesome sagui project. Go check it out!

License

MIT