Zero config webpack-powered development!
We're all pretty tired out by Javascript and its tooling. Webpack has a metric ton of configuration options that are particularly overwhelming when starting out, and get tiring after you've set up your eleventy billionth project. This project serves to speed up a lot of the setup process involved with getting webpack up and running.
⚠️ Keep in mind this tool is for quick prototyping and should not be used long-term in your projects. ⚠️
Once your project has gotten big or is taken seriously enough, you should invest in a full webpack setup, tuned to your specific needs. But if you want to just crank out some code really quickly, this is the best way to get started!
Want a nice Babel ES2015 setup? Just install the package and save it to your
package.json file:
npm install --save webpack-preset webpack-preset-babel
Webpack Preset runs a small web server on port 3000 with Webpack embedded within it. It's started via the
webpack-preset binary and starts a small web server to develop against.
It will look for an entry point in your
package.json's
main definition, falling back to a
index.js file next to your
package.json file.
It also serves up a small HTML file with the Webpack bundle included and a
div#root for convenience. You can use your own HTML by creating a
static/index.html file and you can place any other static files in that folder.
webpack-preset can be run directly from the
node_modules folder:
./node_modules/.bin/webpack-preset
Or you can add it to your NPM scripts for easy access:
"scripts": {
"start": "webpack-preset"
}
Just run
npm start and that's it! You can access the page at http://localhost:3000
package.json
Bits of this project were inspired by @pirelentio's awesome sagui project. Go check it out!
MIT