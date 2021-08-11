Bring the awesome "Conditional Compilation" to the Webpack, and more.

Why

Make life easy with the help of webpack-preprocessor-loader !

Now leverage the full power of Conditional Compilation in Webpack to output specific codes based on conditional directives. By which you could:

Hide specific contents from the final result;

Import different packages by environment (eg: development/production);

Remove debugs in production;

Split codes in production, while bundle them in development;

Many other scenarios...

Simply write:

import someModule from 'module-name' ; const anotherModule = import ( 'another-module-name' ); console .log(someModule); const the_answer_to_everything = '42' ;

...which yields:

ENV === 'product', debug === false, secret === false

const anotherModule = import ( 'another-module-name' );

Also with build-in JSX/HTML comment syntax support. See Usage.

Pros:

It is "Conditional Compilation";

Say goodbye to those "process.env.NODE_ENV"s messing around the code;

Deals directly with raw text, so it just works on any text-based file;

Create custom directives if needed;

Cons:

Maybe a little verbose in some cases; If so, consider using webpack.DefinePlugin backwards.

Compatibility

webpack: 4.x+

node: 6.11.5 minimum (aligned with webpack 4)

Installation

yarn add webpack-preprocessor-loader -D

or

npm install webpack-preprocessor-loader -D

Configuration

Since it deals directly with the raw text, webpack-preprocessor-loader should be the last loader in use definition:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , { loader : 'webpack-preprocessor-loader' , options : { debug : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'product' , directives : { secret : false , }, params : { ENV : process.env.NODE_ENV, }, verbose : false , }, }, ], }, ], }, };

Usage

Note that any text-based file can be compiled, not only codes, for example: HTML/Pug/...

Sass/Less/...

Json5/Xml/Yaml/...

Basics

Conditional Compilation relies on a series of specified directives to decide code emitting strategy. The directive must be wrapped in a comment, followed with " #! ".

Demo in Javascript :

'#!debug' ; const a = 1 ; const b = 1 ; const c = 1 ; const c = 2 ;

More detailed explanations see examples provided in Options and Build-in Directives.

import React from 'react' ; console .log( 'wow' ); function Hello ( ) { return < div > {/* #!debug */} < p > oops </ p > {/* #!if stage === 'product' */} < p > Ready to go </ p > {/* #!endif */} </ div > ; }

< body > < p > oops </ p > < p > Ready to go </ p > </ body >

See below.

Multiline directive syntax (^1.1.0)

See below.

The following syntax are equivalent and legal:

Options

debug _

type: boolean default: false

Provide constant value for build-in #!debug directive. See Directives - #!debug.

directives

type: {[key: string]: boolean} default: {}

Define custom directives. For example, to create a directive called "secret":

{ loader : 'webpack-preprocessor-loader' , options : { directives : { secret : false , }, }, },

In code:

console .log( 'wow' );

Note that the custom directive only affects its next line, which means:

console .log( 'Removed' ); console .log( 'Kept' );

If an undefined directive is referenced, say "foo", the next line marked by #!foo will always be omitted, because the value of foo is undefined , identical as false .

params

type: {[key: string]: any} default: {}

Provide constant values for build-in #!if / #!elseif / #!else / #!endif directives. See Directives - #!if / #!else / #!elseif / #!endif

verbose

type: boolean default: false

Whether to keep raw info or not. Basically for debugging purpose.

console .log( 'many doge' ); console .log( 'much wow' );

If set to true , yields:

console .log( 'much wow' );

Build-in Directives

Basic Usage

As name suggests, these directives work similarly like real if logic:

{ loader : 'webpack-preprocessor-loader' , options : { params : { foo : 2 , bar : 1 , }, }, },

The following code...

const a = 1 ; const a = 2 ; const a = 3 ; const a = 4 ;

...yields

const a = 2 ;

Any valid #!if / #!else / #!elseif / #!endif combination is accepted, only remember always close selection statements by #!endif .

Advanced Condition

The condition can also be some more complex expressions. For example:

Behind the scenes, the expression is wrapped in a return clause, and dynamically evaluated during compilation, thus its context is irrelevant to the code. So all variables in the expression should be pre-defined in the params and treated as constants. Ensure the expression returns a boolean value.

A semantic and handy directive to mark specific line only to be kept when needed. For example:

console .log( 'test' );

Note that the #!debug directive only affects its next line, which means:

console .log( 'Removed' ); console .log( 'Kept' );

Caveats

Inline directive with code

The following code may not work as expected:

const foo = 1 ; const bar = 2 ; const foo = 1 ; const bar = 2 ;

So please make sure not mix directive and code on the same line.

Linting

The following code yields errors during linting:

const foo = 1 ; const foo = -1 ;

Typescript

To suppress the error, a tricky way is simply adding // @ts-ignore before all declarations:

const foo = 1 ; const foo = -1 ;

ESlint

It is hard to get around this problem while linting through editor plugin, because ESLint parses the file into AST first, which caused a parsing error. So the only solution is to temporarily comment one or more declarations out during code editing.

Otherwise, if eslint-loader is used, simply put it before webpack-preprocessor-loader :

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , use : [ 'babel-loader' , 'eslint-loader' , { loader : 'webpack-preprocessor-loader' , options : { }, }, ], }, ], }, };

License

MIT License