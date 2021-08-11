Bring the awesome "Conditional Compilation" to the Webpack, and more.
Make life easy with the help of
webpack-preprocessor-loader !
Now leverage the full power of
Conditional Compilation in
Webpack to output specific codes based on conditional directives. By which you could:
Simply write:
// #!if ENV === 'develop'
import someModule from 'module-name';
// #!else
const anotherModule = import('another-module-name');
// #!endif
// #!debug
console.log(someModule);
/*
* My precious code!
* #!secret
*/
const the_answer_to_everything = '42';
...which yields:
ENV === 'product', debug === false, secret === false
const anotherModule = import('another-module-name');
Also with build-in JSX/HTML comment syntax support. See Usage.
Pros:
Cons:
If so, consider using webpack.DefinePlugin backwards.
yarn add webpack-preprocessor-loader -D
or
npm install webpack-preprocessor-loader -D
Since it deals directly with the raw text,
webpack-preprocessor-loader should be the last loader in
use definition:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: [
'babel-loader',
{
loader: 'webpack-preprocessor-loader',
options: {
debug: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'product',
directives: {
secret: false,
},
params: {
ENV: process.env.NODE_ENV,
},
verbose: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Note that any text-based file can be compiled, not only codes, for example:
- HTML/Pug/...
- Sass/Less/...
- Json5/Xml/Yaml/...
Conditional Compilation relies on a series of specified directives to decide code emitting strategy. The directive must be wrapped in a comment, followed with "
#!".
Demo in
Javascript:
// Nope. Wrap it in a comment.
'#!debug';
// Depends on the value provided in options.debug...
// #!debug
const a = 1; // ...this line may be omitted.
// What about a custom directive?
// Add a property on options.directives, say "secret", and set it to `false`
// #!secret
const b = 1; // ...this line will be omitted.
// Works like real "if-else"!
// But first set a value on options.params, say "options.params.foo = 1"
// #!if foo === 1
const c = 1; //
/* #!else */ // <-- Also legal.
const c = 2;
// And always remember to close it by...
// #!endif
// Now try to find your own usage!
More detailed explanations see examples provided in Options and Build-in Directives.
import React from 'react';
/* #!debug */
console.log('wow');
function Hello() {
return <div>
{/* #!debug */}
<p>oops</p>
{/* #!if stage === 'product' */}
<p>Ready to go</p>
{/* #!endif */}
</div>;
}
<body>
<!-- #!debug -->
<p>oops</p>
<!-- #!if stage === 'product' -->
<p>Ready to go</p>
<!-- #!endif -->
</body>
See below.
See below.
The following syntax are equivalent and legal:
// #!if stage === 'product'
/* #!if stage === 'product' */
/*
#!if stage === 'product'
*/
/*
* Look mom I have a comment!
* #!if stage === 'product'
*/
// I have a comment too. #!if stage === 'product'
debug _
type:
boolean
default:
false
Provide constant value for build-in
#!debug directive. See Directives - #!debug.
directives
type:
{[key: string]: boolean}
default:
{}
Define custom directives. For example, to create a directive called "secret":
// In webpack config...
{
loader: 'webpack-preprocessor-loader',
options: {
directives: {
secret: false,
},
},
},
In code:
// #!secret
console.log('wow'); // This line will be omitted
Note that the custom directive only affects its next line, which means:
// #!secret
console.log('Removed'); // This line will be omitted
console.log('Kept'); // This line will not be affected by "#!secret", hence it will be kept anyway
If an undefined directive is referenced, say "foo", the next line marked by
#!foo will always be omitted, because the value of
foo is
undefined, identical as
false.
params
type:
{[key: string]: any}
default:
{}
Provide constant values for build-in
#!if /
#!elseif /
#!else /
#!endif directives. See Directives - #!if / #!else / #!elseif / #!endif
verbose
type:
boolean
default:
false
Whether to keep raw info or not. Basically for debugging purpose.
// options.params.ENV === 'product'
// #!if ENV === 'develop'
console.log('many doge');
// #!else
console.log('much wow');
// #!endif
If set to
true, yields:
// #!if ENV === 'develop'
// console.log('many doge');
// #!else
console.log('much wow');
// #!endif
#!if /
#!else /
#!elseif /
#!endif
As name suggests, these directives work similarly like real
if logic:
// In webpack config...
{
loader: 'webpack-preprocessor-loader',
options: {
params: {
foo: 2,
bar: 1,
},
},
},
The following code...
// #!if foo === 1
const a = 1;
// #!elseif bar === 1
const a = 2;
// #!elseif bar === 2
const a = 3;
// #!else
const a = 4;
// #!endif
...yields
const a = 2;
Any valid
#!if /
#!else /
#!elseif /
#!endif combination is accepted, only remember always close selection statements by
#!endif.
The condition can also be some more complex expressions. For example:
// #!if foo === 1 && bar === 2
// #!if foo + bar === 3
// Seriously?
// #!if (function(a){ return a === 1; })(foo)
Behind the scenes, the expression is wrapped in a
return clause, and dynamically evaluated during compilation, thus its context is irrelevant to the code. So all variables in the expression should be pre-defined in the
params and treated as constants. Ensure the expression returns a boolean value.
#!debug
A semantic and handy directive to mark specific line only to be kept when needed. For example:
// options.debug === false
// #!debug
console.log('test'); // This line will be omitted
Note that the
#!debug directive only affects its next line, which means:
// options.debug === false
// #!debug
console.log('Removed'); // This line will be omitted
console.log('Kept'); // This line will not be affected by "#!debug", hence it will be kept anyway
The following code may not work as expected:
// debug === false
const foo = 1; /* #!debug */ // <-- the directive will be ignored and this line will be kept
const bar = 2; // <-- this line will be kept anyway
// or
// debug === true
/* #!debug */ const foo = 1; // <-- this line will be omitted anyway
const bar = 2;
So please make sure not mix directive and code on the same line.
The following code yields errors during linting:
// #!if ENV = 'develop'
const foo = 1;
// #!else
const foo = -1;
// #!endif
// "[ts] Cannot redeclare block-scoped variable 'foo'."
// "[eslint] Parsing error: Identifier 'foo' has already been declared"
To suppress the error, a tricky way is simply adding
// @ts-ignore before all declarations:
// #!if ENV = 'develop'
// @ts-ignore
const foo = 1;
// #!else
// @ts-ignore
const foo = -1;
// #!endif
// Errors gone.
It is hard to get around this problem while linting through editor plugin, because ESLint parses the file into AST first, which caused a parsing error. So the only solution is to temporarily comment one or more declarations out during code editing.
Otherwise, if
eslint-loader is used, simply put it before
webpack-preprocessor-loader:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
use: [
'babel-loader',
'eslint-loader',
{
loader: 'webpack-preprocessor-loader',
options: {
// ...
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
MIT License