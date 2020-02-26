tools that make it easier to use postcss plugins with webpack's css-loader

webpack's css-loader is a great way to include css your frontend builds because it treats every css file as a separate webpack module in the dependency graph. this means:

you only include the css you want

it resolves @import statements just like require() calls in js (i.e. by finding packages in node_modules )

the downside is things like variable resolution get tricky (more on that here).

these tools give you the full power of webpack's dependency management without sacrificing must-have css features.

usage

check out the examples directory to see it working. the webpack config looks something like this: