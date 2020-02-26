openbase logo
wpt

webpack-postcss-tools

by Aaron Stacy
1.1.3 (see all)

tools that make it easier to use postcss plugins with webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

682

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webpack-postcss-tools

tools that make it easier to use postcss plugins with webpack's css-loader

webpack's css-loader is a great way to include css your frontend builds because it treats every css file as a separate webpack module in the dependency graph. this means:

  • you only include the css you want
  • it resolves @import statements just like require() calls in js (i.e. by finding packages in node_modules)
  • you can make css-only npm packages (like suitcss)

the downside is things like variable resolution get tricky (more on that here).

these tools give you the full power of webpack's dependency management without sacrificing must-have css features.

usage

check out the examples directory to see it working. the webpack config looks something like this:

var join = require('path').join;
var webpackPostcssTools = require('webpack-postcss-tools');

var map = webpackPostcssTools.makeVarMap('src/index.css');

module.exports = {
  entry: './src/index',

  resolve: {
    // this is important if, like SUIT CSS, you specify a `style` property in
    // the package.json
    packageMains: ['webpack', 'browser', 'web', 'style', 'main']
  },

  output: {
    path: join(__dirname, 'dist'),
    filename: 'index.[hash].js'
  },

  module: {
    loaders: [
      {test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style!css?importLoaders=1!postcss'},
      {
        test: /\.((png)|(eot)|(woff)|(ttf)|(svg)|(gif))$/,
        loader: 'file?name=/[hash].[ext]'
      }
    ]
  },

  postcss: [
    webpackPostcssTools.prependTildesToImports,

    require('postcss-custom-properties')({
      variables: map.vars
    }),

    require('postcss-custom-media')({
      extensions: map.media
    }),
      
    require('postcss-custom-selector')({
      extensions: map.selector
    }),

    require('postcss-calc')()
  ]
};

