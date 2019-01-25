This plugin uses polyfills from polyfill-library and inserts them into your bundle.
The benefits of this plugin are:
NoScript or
uMatrix.
2^n - 1 bundled files for
n polyfills, then there is an option to only bundle a single file containing all
n polyfills. All browsers that are missing any feature will have to load this file, potentially wasting bandwith on unnecessary polyfills.
Promise polyfill. Webpack's chunk loading internally uses
Promise, therefore this plugin implements its own loading technique.
Note: The current version of this plugin requires webpack 4, for older webpack please use
^1.0.2.
yarn add webpack-polyfill-injector --dev
or
npm install webpack-polyfill-injector --save-dev
const PolyfillInjectorPlugin = require('webpack-polyfill-injector');
module.exports = {
entry: {
app: `webpack-polyfill-injector?${JSON.stringify({
modules: ['./resources/js/app.js'] // list your entry modules for the `app` entry chunk
})}!` // don't forget the trailing exclamation mark!
},
output: {...},
module: {...},
plugins: [
new PolyfillInjectorPlugin({
polyfills: [
'Promise',
'Array.prototype.find',
]
})
]
};
You always need to use
webpack-polyfill-injector as loader in your entry chunks and as plugin in the plugin array.
They both take an
options object as argument, where the plugin options specify default settings that the loader can override.
Loader and plugin work hand-in-hand as follows:
require(...) for every module listed in the
modules option.)
script tag to the
head of the html page). Afterwards, your entry modules will be executed.
The following options can be specified (for both loader and plugin, where loader options override plugin options):
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
polyfills
Array of
Strings
|none
|List of features that are required. Browsers will load polyfills for all features that are not supported natively.
You can use any polyfill from
polyfill-library. See also this list, but keep in mind that
webpack-polyfill-injector creates staticly bundled files and therefore does not use the User-Agent string to determine which polyfills will be required, neither is there a default set. You need to explicitly list everything that is required by your application code.
modules
Array of
Strings
|none
|List of modules that are part of the current entry chunk. If you used to have
{name: ["./file1.js", "./file2.js"]} as entry point then you will configure
{name: 'webpack-polyfill-injector?{modules:["./file1.js","./file2.js"]}!'}.
You can specify anything that can also be written inside a
require() call, e.g.
'my-awesome-loader!./some-file.js'.
excludes
Array of
Strings
[]
|List of polyfills that should not be added even though another polyfill depends on it.
singleFile
Boolean
false
|Whether to create only a single file for all polyfills instead of
2^n - 1 files (one per subset). This will decrease your bundle size, but increase the bandwidth usage for browsers that support some (but not all) features natively.
filename
String
output.filename
|The path and filename for generated polyfill files. The default is to use whatever is specified in
output.filename. Make sure to include the
[name] placeholder or use different
filename settings if the list of polyfills differs between some entry chunks.
banner
String
'/*! For detailed credits and licence information see https://github.com/financial-times/polyfill-library */\n'
|The banner that is inserted on the top of all generated polyfill files.
Consider the configuration:
{
entry: {
app: `webpack-polyfill-injector?${JSON.stringify({
modules: [
'./your/first/module/for/this/entry.js',
'./your/second/module/for/this/entry.js'
]
})}!`
},
output: {
filename: `js/[name].js`,
publicPath: '/'
},
plugins: [
new PolyfillInjectorPlugin({
polyfills: [
'Promise',
'Array.prototype.find',
]
})
]
}
The loader creates this entry module in
js/app.js:
function main() {
require('./your/first/module/for/this/entry.js');
require('./your/second/module/for/this/entry.js');
}
var polyfills = function() {
return [
/* Promise */ ('Promise' in this) ? 0 : 1,
/* Array.prototype.find */ ('find' in Array.prototype) ? 0 : 1
];
}.call(window);
if (polyfills.indexOf(1) === -1) {
main();
} else {
var js = document.createElement('script');
js.src = "/js/polyfills." + polyfills.join('') + '.js';
js.onload = main;
js.onerror = function onError(message) {
console.error('Could not load the polyfills: ' + message);
};
document.head.appendChild(js);
}
The plugin creates the files
js/polyfills.01.js (containing the
Array.prototype.find polyfill),
js/polyfills.10.js (containing the
Promise polyfill), and
js/polyfills.11.js (containing both polyfills).
If a single polyfill file is created (
singleFile option or only one polyfill specified), then the code generated by the loader simplifies:
function main() {
require('./your/first/module/for/this/entry.js');
require('./your/second/module/for/this/entry.js');
}
if (function() {
return /* Promise */ !('Promise' in this) ||
/* Array.prototype.find */ !('find' in Array.prototype);
}.call(window)) {
var js = document.createElement('script');
js.src = "/js/polyfills.js";
js.onload = main;
js.onerror = function onError(message) {
console.error('Could not load the polyfills: ' + message);
};
document.head.appendChild(js);
} else {
main();
}
Note that in both cases, the detectors are wrapped in a function which is bound to
window.
This is due to some detectors using
this instead of
window, e.g.
Promise tests
'Promise' in this.