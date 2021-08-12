🐏 A webpack plugin for blazing fast builds on a RAM disk / drive
This plugin will initialize and mount a RAM disk / drive to enable faster build emitting times. This has advantages over third-party in-memory filesystems in that it uses Node's
fs module in conjunction with the local system's native capabilities. It's especially useful for projects which need to perform many successive builds, such as during development with Hot Module Reloading enabled. In an HMR scenario, this will also prevent excessive writes to Solid State Drives, preventing the shortening of the drive's lifespan.
Using npm:
npm install webpack-nano webpack-plugin-ramdisk --save-dev
When the plugin is applied during a webpack build, the
output path specified for a compiler configuration is appended to the RAMdisk path. Be sure to choose an appropriate output path!
Create a
webpack.config.js file:
const { WebpackPluginRamdisk } = require('webpack-plugin-ramdisk');
const options = { ... };
module.exports = {
// an example entry definition
output: {
path: '/myapp/dist' // ← important: this must be an absolute path!
}
...
plugins: [
new WebpackPluginRamdisk(options)
]
};
And run
webpack:
$ npx wp
You'll then see that build output has been written to the RAMdisk. In our example above on a MacOS computer, the output path would be
/Volumes/wpr/myapp/dist.
blockSize
Type:
Number
Default:
512
Sets the block size used when allocating space for the RAMdisk.
bytes
Type:
Number
Default:
2.56e8
Sets the physical size of the RAMdisk, in bytes. The default value is 256mb. Most builds won't require nearly that amount, and the value can be lowered. For extremely large builds, this value may be increased as needed.
name
Type:
String
Default:
wpr
Sets the name of the disk/drive/mount point for the RAMdisk. e.g. A value of
batman would result in a disk root of
/Volumes/batman on MacOS and
/mnt/batman on Linux variants.
WebpackPluginRamdisk.cleanup(diskPath)
Parameters:
diskPath ⇒
String The mounted path of the RAMdisk to unmount and remove
Static. Provides a convenience method to unmount and remove a RAMdisk created with the plugin.
To remove the RAMdisk that the plugin created, first obtain the
diskPath from the plugin:
const { WebpackPluginRamdisk } = require('webpack-plugin-ramdisk');
const plugin = new WebpackPluginRamdisk(options)
const { diskPath } = plugin;
WebpackPluginRamdisk.cleanup(diskPath);
Use Caution as specifying the wrong
diskPath can have unintended consequences and cause a loss of data. The commands this method utilize can remove other drives as well.
Automatic creation of a RAMdisk requires administrative permissions. During the build process you'll be prompted by
sudo to enter your credentials.
Windows users that have installed Windows Subsystem for Linux v2 can use the module without issue.
However, Windows users without WSL2 are in a pickle. Unfortunately Windows does not ship with any capabilities that allow for creation of RAM disks / drives programmatically, without user interaction. This is an OS limitation and we cannot work around it. However, there is a solution for Windows users - tools like ImDisk will allow you to create a RAMdisk and assign it a drive letter, to which one can point a webpack configuration's
output property.
Average savings for a bundle's total build time ranges from 25-32% according to tests we've run on a variety of platforms and bundle sizes. The largest gains were during frequently Hot Module Reloading operations, where one or more files were changed and the bundle(s) were rebuilt during watch mode.
For example, the following stats were generated for a 13mb bundle:
Without
webpack-plugin-ramdisk:
Average build and emit time: 1.23s
With
webpack-plugin-ramdisk:
Average build and emit time: 0.887s
Result = 28% time savings. This may seem inconsequential, but consider the number of times a single developer will save and rebuild for HMR during the course of a workday. When aggregated, that's a considerable savings throughout a session.
These commands use
wpr as the RAMdisk name. If the
name option has been modified, swap
wpr for the value specified in the options.
On MacOS:
$ umount /Volumes/wpr
$ hdiutil detach /Volumes/wpr
On Linux:
$ sudo umount /mnt/wpr