webpack-partial

by bootstarted
2.2.0 (see all)

Partial webpack configuration.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

577

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

webpack-partial

Intelligently compose webpack configuration files.

Usage

Usage

npm install --save webpack-partial

Making webpack configurations composable is tricky. So we provide several helpers to ease the composition process. Each helper is of the form (arg1, arg2, ..., webpackConfig). All functions are curried and the last argument is always a webpack configuration object allowing you to chain helpers together easily with compose (or flow).

Generally:

import compose from 'lodash/fp/compose';
import plugin from 'webpack-partial/plugin';
import StatsWebpackPlugin from 'stats-webpack-plugin';
import ExtractTextWebpackPlugin from 'extract-text-webpack-plugin';

const buildConfig = compose(
  plugin(new StatsWebpackPlugin()),
  plugin(new ExtractTextWebpackPlugin())
);

const config = buildConfig({/* webpack config here */});

But you can also use them individually if you need to:

import plugin from 'webpack-partial/plugin';
import StatsWebpackPlugin from 'stats-webpack-plugin';

const config = plugin(new StatsWebpackPlugin(), {/* webpack config here */});

The available helpers are:

  • entry
  • loader
  • output
  • plugin
  • tap

entry(values, config)

Modify the webpack config entry object.

// Set the `entry` to `index.js`
entry('index.js');

// Append `foo.js` to all existing entrypoints.
entry.append('foo.js');
entry((previous) => [...previous, 'foo.js'])

The entry function takes either a value to add to entry or a function that maps the existing entry values to new ones. The values property is always an array for consistency even though internally webpack can use objects, strings or arrays.

The callback has this signature:

(previous: Array, key: ?String, config: Object) => { ... }

The key property represents the key in object-style entrypoints and config is the existing webpack configuration object.

loader(loader, config)

Add a loader configuration to an existing webpack configuration.

import loader from 'webpack-partial/loader';

const babel = loader({
  test: /\.js$/,
  loader: 'babel-loader',
})
babel(webpackConfig);

output(object, config)

Merge the given output options into the output options in a webpack configuration. You can use it to do things like quickly change the publicPath.

import output from 'webpack-partial/output';
const rebase = output({publicPath: '/somewhere'});
rebase(webpackConfig);

plugin(object, config)

Append a plugin to the existing plugins in a webpack configuration.

import plugin from 'webpack-partial/plugin';
import StatsWebpackPlugin from 'stats-webpack-plugin';

const stats = plugin(new StatsWebpackPlugin())
stats(webpackConfig);

tap(func, config)

Observe the configuration but ignore any modifications. Can be useful to do things like dumping out a configuration.

import tap from 'webpack-partial/tap';
const debug = tap((config) => console.log(config));
debug(webpackConfig);

