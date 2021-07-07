This plugin serves to help projects with many entry points speed up their builds. The UglifyJS plugin provided with webpack runs sequentially on each of the output files. This plugin runs uglify in parallel with one thread for each of your available cpus. This can lead to significantly reduced build times as minification is very CPU intensive.

Config

Configuring is straightforward.

import ParallelUglifyPlugin from 'webpack-parallel-uglify-plugin' ; module .exports = { plugins : [ new ParallelUglifyPlugin({ test, include, exclude, cacheDir, workerCount, sourceMap, uglifyJS : { }, terser : { } }), ], };

Example Timings

These times were found by running webpack on a very large build, producing 493 output files and totaling 144.24 MiB before minifying. All times are listed with fully cached babel-loader for consistency.

Note: I no longer have access to the huge project that I was testing this on.