



This is a webpack plugin that uses the node-notifier package to display build status system notifications to the user.

This is a fork of the webpack-error-notification plugin. It adds support for Windows and there is no need to manually install the terminal-notifier package on OS X anymore.

The plugin will notify you about the first run (success/fail), all failed runs and the first successful run after recovering from a build failure. In other words: it will stay silent if everything is fine with your build.

Installation

Use npm to install this package:

npm install --save-dev webpack-notifier

Check the node-notifier Requirements whether you need to install any additional tools for your OS.

Usage

In the webpack.config.js file:

var WebpackNotifierPlugin = require ( 'webpack-notifier' ); var config = module .exports = { plugins : [ new WebpackNotifierPlugin(), ] }

Configuration

Title

Title shown in the notification.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ title : 'Webpack' });

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ title : function ( params ) { return `Build status is ${params.status} with message ${params.message} ` ; }});

Emojis in message text

Show status emoji icon before the message.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ emoji : true });

Content Image

Image shown in the notification. Can be a path string or object with paths.

String path:

var path = require ( 'path' ); new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ contentImage : path.join(__dirname, 'logo.png' )});

Object string path:

var path = require ( 'path' ); const statusesPaths = { success : path.join(__dirname, 'success.png' ), warning : path.join(__dirname, 'warning.png' ), error : path.join(__dirname, 'error.png' ) } new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ contentImage : statusesPaths});

Exclude Warnings

If set to true , warnings will not cause a notification.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ excludeWarnings : true });

Always Notify

Trigger a notification every time. Call it "noisy-mode".

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ alwaysNotify : true });

Notify on error

Trigger a notification only on error.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({ onlyOnError : true });

Skip Notification on the First Build

Do not notify on the first build. This allows you to receive notifications on subsequent incremental builds without being notified on the initial build.