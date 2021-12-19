openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wn

webpack-notifier

by Tobias Bieniek
1.14.1 (see all)

webpack + node-notifier = build status system notifications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

506K

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
zek0faws

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

webpack-notifier

npm Version GitHub Workflow Status Coverage Status Code Style
npm npm bundle size

This is a webpack plugin that uses the node-notifier package to display build status system notifications to the user.

webpack-notifier screenshot

This is a fork of the webpack-error-notification plugin. It adds support for Windows and there is no need to manually install the terminal-notifier package on OS X anymore.

The plugin will notify you about the first run (success/fail), all failed runs and the first successful run after recovering from a build failure. In other words: it will stay silent if everything is fine with your build.

Installation

Use npm to install this package:

npm install --save-dev webpack-notifier

Check the node-notifier Requirements whether you need to install any additional tools for your OS.

Usage

In the webpack.config.js file:

var WebpackNotifierPlugin = require('webpack-notifier');

var config = module.exports = {
  // ...

  plugins: [
    new WebpackNotifierPlugin(),
  ]
}

Configuration

Title

Title shown in the notification.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({title: 'Webpack'});

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({title: function (params) {
  return `Build status is ${params.status} with message ${params.message}`;
}});

Emojis in message text

Show status emoji icon before the message.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({emoji: true});

Content Image

Image shown in the notification. Can be a path string or object with paths.

String path:

var path = require('path');

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({contentImage: path.join(__dirname, 'logo.png')});

Object string path:

var path = require('path');

const statusesPaths = {
  success: path.join(__dirname, 'success.png'),
  warning: path.join(__dirname, 'warning.png'),
  error: path.join(__dirname, 'error.png')
}

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({contentImage: statusesPaths});

Exclude Warnings

If set to true, warnings will not cause a notification.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({excludeWarnings: true});

Always Notify

Trigger a notification every time. Call it "noisy-mode".

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({alwaysNotify: true});

Notify on error

Trigger a notification only on error.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({onlyOnError: true});

Skip Notification on the First Build

Do not notify on the first build. This allows you to receive notifications on subsequent incremental builds without being notified on the initial build.

new WebpackNotifierPlugin({skipFirstNotification: true});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws28 Ratings33 Reviews
I like new stuff.
September 7, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

Are you using Webpack or Wepack-Encore ? With this package you can launch your preferred compile system, then look for other things, you'll get a lovely notification (On mac it uses the Notification center) when the compile fails or succeeds

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial