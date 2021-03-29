Webpack Nomodule Plugin

Assigns the nomodule attribute to script tags injected by Html Webpack Plugin

Configuration

Install via npm i -D webpack-nomodule-plugin Add to your webpack config AFTER HtmlWebpackPlugin

var NoModulePlugin = require ( 'webpack-nomodule-plugin' ).WebpackNoModulePlugin; import {WebpackNoModulePlugin} from 'webpack-nomodule-plugin' ... plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ filename : join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html' ), hash : false , inject : 'body' , minify : minifyOptions, showErrors : false template : join(__dirname, './src/index.html' ), }), new WebpackNoModulePlugin({ filePatterns : [ 'polyfill.**.js' ] }) ]

The plugin takes a configuration argument with a key called filePatterns . This is an array of file globs (provided via minimatch) representing which injected script tags to flag as nomodule. Scripts with this attribute will not be executed on newer browsers, so IE and other browser polyfills can be skipped if not needed.

filePatterns

The match logic will attempt to match the src attribute that is added to the html against each glob in the filePatterns config. This means if your output js is not in the same folder as your output html, you will need to specify a glob which accounts for the path from index.html to the output file.

e.g. For a situation in which js files are output in dist/js/<filename>.<chunk>.min.js and the html is output at dist/index.html

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ filename : join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html' ), hash : false , inject : 'body' , minify : minifyOptions, showErrors : false template : join(__dirname, './src/index.html' ), }), new WebpackNoModulePlugin({ filePatterns : [ 'js/polyfill.**.js' ] }) ]

Testing