Assigns the
nomodule attribute to script tags injected by Html Webpack Plugin
npm i -D webpack-nomodule-plugin
var NoModulePlugin = require('webpack-nomodule-plugin').WebpackNoModulePlugin;
// OR for import style
import {WebpackNoModulePlugin} from 'webpack-nomodule-plugin'
...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html'),
hash: false,
inject: 'body',
minify: minifyOptions,
showErrors: false
template: join(__dirname, './src/index.html'),
}),
new WebpackNoModulePlugin({
filePatterns: ['polyfill.**.js']
})
]
The plugin takes a configuration argument with a key called
filePatterns. This is an array of file globs (provided via minimatch) representing which injected script tags to flag as nomodule. Scripts with this attribute will not be executed on newer browsers, so IE and other browser polyfills can be skipped if not needed.
The match logic will attempt to match the
src attribute that is added to the html against each glob in the
filePatterns config. This means if your output js is not in the same folder as your output html, you will need to specify a glob which accounts for the path from
index.html to the output file.
e.g. For a situation in which js files are output in
dist/js/<filename>.<chunk>.min.js and the html is output at
dist/index.html
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html'),
hash: false,
inject: 'body',
minify: minifyOptions,
showErrors: false
template: join(__dirname, './src/index.html'),
}),
new WebpackNoModulePlugin({
filePatterns: ['js/polyfill.**.js']
// OR filePatterns: ['**/polyfill.**.js'] if the path is not known
})
]
Testing is done via ts-node and mocha. Test files can be found in
/spec, and will be auto-discovered as long as the file ends in
.spec.ts. Just run
npm test after installing to see the tests run.