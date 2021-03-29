openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wnp

webpack-nomodule-plugin

by Adam Yost
1.1.0 (see all)

Assigns the nodmodule attribute to script tags injected by Html Webpack Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Nomodule Plugin

Assigns the nomodule attribute to script tags injected by Html Webpack Plugin

build-plugin

NPM

Configuration

  1. Install via npm i -D webpack-nomodule-plugin
  2. Add to your webpack config AFTER HtmlWebpackPlugin
    var NoModulePlugin = require('webpack-nomodule-plugin').WebpackNoModulePlugin;
    // OR for import style
    import {WebpackNoModulePlugin} from 'webpack-nomodule-plugin'
    ...
    plugins: [
        new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
            filename: join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html'),
            hash: false,
            inject: 'body',
            minify: minifyOptions,
            showErrors: false
            template: join(__dirname, './src/index.html'),
        }),
        new WebpackNoModulePlugin({
            filePatterns: ['polyfill.**.js']
        })
    ]

The plugin takes a configuration argument with a key called filePatterns. This is an array of file globs (provided via minimatch) representing which injected script tags to flag as nomodule. Scripts with this attribute will not be executed on newer browsers, so IE and other browser polyfills can be skipped if not needed.

filePatterns

The match logic will attempt to match the src attribute that is added to the html against each glob in the filePatterns config. This means if your output js is not in the same folder as your output html, you will need to specify a glob which accounts for the path from index.html to the output file.

e.g. For a situation in which js files are output in dist/js/<filename>.<chunk>.min.js and the html is output at dist/index.html

plugins: [
        new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
            filename: join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html'),
            hash: false,
            inject: 'body',
            minify: minifyOptions,
            showErrors: false
            template: join(__dirname, './src/index.html'),
        }),
        new WebpackNoModulePlugin({
            filePatterns: ['js/polyfill.**.js']
            // OR filePatterns: ['**/polyfill.**.js'] if the path is not known
        })
    ]

Testing

Testing is done via ts-node and mocha. Test files can be found in /spec, and will be auto-discovered as long as the file ends in .spec.ts. Just run npm test after installing to see the tests run.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial