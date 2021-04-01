A teensy, squeaky 🐤 clean Webpack CLI
webpack-nano operates on the premise that all options for configuring a webpack build are set via a config file.
Using npm:
npm install webpack-nano --save-dev
webpack-nano is an evergreen module. 🌲 This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v10.0.0+).
$ npx wp --help
Usage
$ wp [...options]
Options
--config A path to a webpack config file
--config.{name} A path to a webpack config file, and the config name to run
--json Emit bundle information as JSON
--help Displays this message
--silent Instruct the CLI to produce no console output
--version Displays webpack-nano and webpack versions
Examples
$ wp
$ wp --help
$ wp --config webpack.config.js
$ wp --config.serve webpack.config.js
With
webpack-cli users are limited as to the flags they can use on with the
$ webpack binary, and are instructed to use the
--env flag for custom data. Well that's just 🍌🍌. With
webpack-nano users can specify an unlimited number of custom flags, without restriction.
Say you have a bundle which can be built to use different asset locations from cloud data sources, like Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage. And in this scenario you prefer to specify that location using a command-line flag. If you were using
webpack-cli, you'd have to use the
--env.source flag (or you'd get a big 'ol error) and use a function for your
webpack.config.js export. Using
webpack-nano:
$ wp --config webpack.config.js --source s3
// webpack.config.js
const argv = require('webpack-nano/argv');
const { source } = argv;
module.exports = {
...
}
✨ Magic. The
webpack-nano/argv export provides quick and easy access to parsed command-line arguments, allowing the user to define the CLI experience as they want to.
Webpack configuration files can be written using a variety of module loaders. e.g. Babel or TypeScript.
webpack-nano allows users to use file types like
webpack.config.babel.js,
webpack.config.es6,
webpack.config.mjs, and
webpack.config.ts. Users are responsible for installing a compatible module loader when using these special file types. The table below represents the supported file types and their compatible loaders:
|Extension
|Compatible Loaders
.babel.js
@babel/register,
babel-register,
babel-core/register,
babel/register
.babel.ts
@babel/register
.es6
@babel/register
.mjs
@babel/register
.ts
ts-node/register,
typescript-node/register,
typescript-register,
typescript-require
This project attempts not to make assumptions about how a build should behave, and that includes webpack
stats. By default,
webpack-nano will apply two
stats options:
colors (based on
supports-color and
exclude: ['node_modules']). These can be quickly overridden by including these key/values in your stats configuration.