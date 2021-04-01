





A teensy, squeaky 🐤 clean Webpack CLI

webpack-nano operates on the premise that all options for configuring a webpack build are set via a config file.

Install

Using npm:

npm install webpack-nano --save-dev

Requirements

webpack-nano is an evergreen module. 🌲 This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v10.0.0+).

Benefits

Holy bananas 🍌 it's itsy bitsy

Doesn't hit you over the head with an avalanche of flags and options

Allows any number of user-defined flags

It does one thing: tells webpack to start a build

~90% smaller than webpack-cli and webpack-command

Usage

npx wp -- help Usage $ wp [...options] Options --config A path to a webpack config file --config.{name} A path to a webpack config file, and the config name to run --json Emit bundle information as JSON --help Displays this message --silent Instruct the CLI to produce no console output --version Displays webpack-nano and webpack versions Examples $ wp $ wp --help $ wp --config webpack.config.js $ wp --config.serve webpack.config.js

Custom Flags

With webpack-cli users are limited as to the flags they can use on with the $ webpack binary, and are instructed to use the --env flag for custom data. Well that's just 🍌🍌. With webpack-nano users can specify an unlimited number of custom flags, without restriction.

Say you have a bundle which can be built to use different asset locations from cloud data sources, like Amazon S3 or Google Cloud Storage. And in this scenario you prefer to specify that location using a command-line flag. If you were using webpack-cli , you'd have to use the --env.source flag (or you'd get a big 'ol error) and use a function for your webpack.config.js export. Using webpack-nano :

wp --config webpack.config.js -- source s3

const argv = require ( 'webpack-nano/argv' ); const { source } = argv; module .exports = { ... }

✨ Magic. The webpack-nano/argv export provides quick and easy access to parsed command-line arguments, allowing the user to define the CLI experience as they want to.

Special Configuration File Types

Webpack configuration files can be written using a variety of module loaders. e.g. Babel or TypeScript. webpack-nano allows users to use file types like webpack.config.babel.js , webpack.config.es6 , webpack.config.mjs , and webpack.config.ts . Users are responsible for installing a compatible module loader when using these special file types. The table below represents the supported file types and their compatible loaders:

Extension Compatible Loaders .babel.js @babel/register , babel-register , babel-core/register , babel/register .babel.ts @babel/register .es6 @babel/register .mjs @babel/register .ts ts-node/register , typescript-node/register , typescript-register , typescript-require

Build Stats

This project attempts not to make assumptions about how a build should behave, and that includes webpack stats . By default, webpack-nano will apply two stats options: colors (based on supports-color and exclude: ['node_modules'] ). These can be quickly overridden by including these key/values in your stats configuration.

CONTRIBUTING

LICENSE (Mozilla Public License)