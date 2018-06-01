Please note that Webpack Monitor is NOT currently maintained - sorry 😢
Webpack Monitor is a configurable Webpack plugin that captures relevant statistics on your production builds, and an interactive analysis tool that helps developers better understand bundle composition and identify and prioritize optimization strategies.
Install the webpack monitor plugin on your production config. The plugin will collect stats whenever meaningful changes to bundle composition have occurred. Optionally launch analysis too to see how your bundles have changed over time!
npm install --save-dev webpack-monitor
in
webpack.config.js
const WebpackMonitor = require('webpack-monitor');
// ...
plugins: [
new WebpackMonitor({
capture: true, // -> default 'true'
target: '../monitor/myStatsStore.json', // default -> '../monitor/stats.json'
launch: true, // -> default 'false'
port: 3030, // default -> 8081
excludeSourceMaps: true // default 'true'
}),
],
capture will collect stats on the build where meaningful changes have occurred. We do not capture build data where the build does not differ from most recent build on file.
target specify where to save your build data
launch will fire up a local server and launch the webpack monitor analysis tool
port optionally set the port for local server
excludeSourceMaps excludes emitted source maps from the build stats
To contribute to
webpack-monitor, fork the repository and clone it to your machine then install dependencies with
npm install. If you're interested in joining the Webpack Monitor team as a contributor, feel free to message one of us directly!
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details