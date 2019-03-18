Get your modernizr build bundled with webpack.
$ npm install webpack-modernizr-loader --save-dev
There are three use case.
options.
const modernizr = require("modernizr");
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: "webpack-modernizr-loader",
options: {
// Full list of supported options can be found in [config-all.json](https://github.com/Modernizr/Modernizr/blob/master/lib/config-all.json).
options: ["setClasses"],
"feature-detects": [
"test/css/flexbox",
"test/es6/promises",
"test/serviceworker"
]
// Uncomment this when you use `JSON` format for configuration
// type: 'javascript/auto'
},
test: /empty-alias-file\.js$/
}
]
},
resolve: {
alias: {
// You can add comment "Please do not delete this file" in this file
modernizr$: path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/empty-alias-file.js")
}
}
};
const modernizr = require("modernizr");
.modernizrrc.js
module.exports = {
options: ["setClasses"],
"feature-detects": [
"test/css/flexbox",
"test/es6/promises",
"test/serviceworker"
]
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: "webpack-modernizr-loader",
test: /\.modernizrrc\.js$/
// Uncomment this when you use `JSON` format for configuration
// type: 'javascript/auto'
}
]
},
resolve: {
alias: {
modernizr$: path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/.modernizrrc.js")
}
}
};
const modernizr = require("modernizr");
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
loader: "webpack-modernizr-loader",
test: /\.modernizrrc\.js$/
// Uncomment this when you use `JSON` format for configuration
// type: 'javascript/auto'
}
]
}
};
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.