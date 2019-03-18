Get your modernizr build bundled with webpack.

Installation

npm install webpack-modernizr-loader --save-dev

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

There are three use case.

Using loader options .

const modernizr = require ( "modernizr" );

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { loader : "webpack-modernizr-loader" , options : { options : [ "setClasses" ], "feature-detects" : [ "test/css/flexbox" , "test/es6/promises" , "test/serviceworker" ] }, test : /empty-alias-file\.js$/ } ] }, resolve : { alias : { modernizr$ : path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/empty-alias-file.js" ) } } };

Using config file through alias (supported JavaScript and JSON syntax).

const modernizr = require ( "modernizr" );

.modernizrrc.js

module .exports = { options : [ "setClasses" ], "feature-detects" : [ "test/css/flexbox" , "test/es6/promises" , "test/serviceworker" ] };

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { loader : "webpack-modernizr-loader" , test : /\.modernizrrc\.js$/ } ] }, resolve : { alias : { modernizr$ : path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/.modernizrrc.js" ) } } };

Using config (supported JavaScript and JSON syntax) file directly (see below example how it is use).

const modernizr = require ( "modernizr" );

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { loader : "webpack-modernizr-loader" , test : /\.modernizrrc\.js$/ } ] } };

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.