webpack v2/3/4/5 supported.
a workaround to prevent webpack endlessly compile, see more at #25
this is very useful, if you are using some webpack plugins like webpack-iconfont, webpack-spritesmith.
if this project resolves your headache, plz star it.
如果在webpack的watch动作前创建文件将在10秒内引发多次重复编译，本项目提供了一种可行的解决方案用于修复该问题。
如果你使用了像webpack-iconfont/webpack-spritesmith等需要动态创建文件的插件，那么本项目将会解决上述提到的这个问题。
如果这个项目解决了让你头痛的问题，那么点个赞吧
npm i --save-dev webpack-mild-compile
const WebpackMildCompile = require('webpack-mild-compile').Plugin;
...
plugins: [
new WebpackMildCompile()
]
const compiler = webpack(webpackConfig);
require('webpack-mild-compile')(compiler);
const app = new Koa();
const devMiddleware = koaWebpack({
compiler,
dev: {
noInfo: true,
watchOptions: {
aggregateTimeout: 500,
ignored: /node_modules/,
poll: false
},
publicPath: webpackConfig.output.publicPath,
stats: {
colors: true
}
},
hot: {
log: console.log,
heartbeat: 2000
}
});
MIT