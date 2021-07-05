webpack v2/3/4/5 supported.

a workaround to prevent webpack endlessly compile, see more at #25

this is very useful, if you are using some webpack plugins like webpack-iconfont, webpack-spritesmith.

if this project resolves your headache, plz star it.

如果在webpack的watch动作前创建文件将在10秒内引发多次重复编译，本项目提供了一种可行的解决方案用于修复该问题。

如果你使用了像webpack-iconfont/webpack-spritesmith等需要动态创建文件的插件，那么本项目将会解决上述提到的这个问题。

如果这个项目解决了让你头痛的问题，那么点个赞吧

npm i --save-dev webpack-mild-compile

Webpack Plugin (作为webpack插件使用)

const WebpackMildCompile = require ( 'webpack-mild-compile' ).Plugin; ... plugins: [ new WebpackMildCompile() ]

Node API (作为api使用)

const compiler = webpack(webpackConfig); require ( 'webpack-mild-compile' )(compiler); const app = new Koa(); const devMiddleware = koaWebpack({ compiler, dev : { noInfo : true , watchOptions : { aggregateTimeout : 500 , ignored : /node_modules/ , poll : false }, publicPath : webpackConfig.output.publicPath, stats : { colors : true } }, hot : { log : console .log, heartbeat : 2000 } });

Credit

aaron.xiao

License

MIT