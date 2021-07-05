openbase logo
wmc

webpack-mild-compile

by yessky
3.4.0 (see all)

A workaround to prevent webpack endlessly compile for webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

586

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

webpack-mild-compile

NPM version NPM downloads

webpack v2/3/4/5 supported.

a workaround to prevent webpack endlessly compile, see more at #25

this is very useful, if you are using some webpack plugins like webpack-iconfont, webpack-spritesmith.

if this project resolves your headache, plz star it.

如果在webpack的watch动作前创建文件将在10秒内引发多次重复编译，本项目提供了一种可行的解决方案用于修复该问题。

如果你使用了像webpack-iconfont/webpack-spritesmith等需要动态创建文件的插件，那么本项目将会解决上述提到的这个问题。

如果这个项目解决了让你头痛的问题，那么点个赞吧

Install（安装）

npm i --save-dev webpack-mild-compile

Webpack Plugin (作为webpack插件使用)

const WebpackMildCompile = require('webpack-mild-compile').Plugin;

...
plugins: [
  new WebpackMildCompile()
]

Node API (作为api使用)

const compiler = webpack(webpackConfig);
require('webpack-mild-compile')(compiler);

const app = new Koa();
const devMiddleware = koaWebpack({
  compiler,
  dev: {
    noInfo: true,
    watchOptions: {
      aggregateTimeout: 500,
      ignored: /node_modules/,
      poll: false
    },
    publicPath: webpackConfig.output.publicPath,
    stats: {
      colors: true
    }
  },
  hot: {
    log: console.log,
    heartbeat: 2000
  }
});

Credit

aaron.xiao

License

MIT

