Run Webpack compiler as Express.js/Browsersync middleware
Note: This is a fork from webpack-dev-middleware with the only difference that it supports configurations with mixed web/node.js bundles (great for isomorphic apps).
It's a simple wrapper middleware for webpack. It serves the files emitted from webpack over a connect server.
It has a few advantages over bundling it as files:
import webpack from 'webpack';
import webpackMiddleware from 'webpack-middleware';
import webpackConfig from './webpack.config.js'; // <- array of Webpack configs
import runNode from './runNode.js';
// Launch Webpack compiler in watch mode
const wp = webpackMiddleware(webpack(webpackConfig));
// Launch Node.js app in a child process
runNode('./build/server.js').then(() => {
// Launch Browsersync dev server in proxy mode
const bs = require('browser-sync').create();
bs.init({
proxy: {
target: 'localhost:3000', // <- where Node.js app is running
middleware: [wp]
}
});
}, (err) => console.error(err));
app.use(webpackMiddleware(webpack({
// webpack options
// webpackMiddleware takes a Compiler object as first parameter
// which is returned by webpack(...) without callback.
entry: '...',
output: {
path: '/'
// no real path is required, just pass '/'
// but it will work with other paths too.
}
}), {
// all options optional
noInfo: false,
// display no info to console (only warnings and errors)
quiet: false,
// display nothing to the console
lazy: true,
// switch into lazy mode
// that means no watching, but recompilation on every request
watchOptions: {
aggregateTimeout: 300,
poll: true
},
// watch options (only lazy: false)
publicPath: '/assets/',
// public path to bind the middleware to
// use the same as in webpack
headers: { 'X-Custom-Header': 'yes' },
// custom headers
stats: {
colors: true
}
// options for formatting the statistics
}));
This part shows how you might interact with the middleware during runtime:
close(callback) - stop watching for file changes
var webpackDevMiddlewareInstance = webpackMiddleware(/* see example usage */);
app.use(webpackDevMiddlewareInstance);
// After 10 seconds stop watching for file changes:
setTimeout(function(){
webpackDevMiddlewareInstance.close();
}, 10000);
invalidate() - recompile the bundle - e.g. after you changed the configuration
var compiler = webpack(/* see example usage */);
var webpackDevMiddlewareInstance = webpackMiddleware(compiler);
app.use(webpackDevMiddlewareInstance);
setTimeout(function(){
// After a short delay the configuration is changed
// in this example we will just add a banner plugin:
compiler.apply(new webpack.BannerPlugin('A new banner'));
// Recompile the bundle with the banner plugin:
webpackDevMiddlewareInstance.invalidate();
}, 1000);
waitUntilValid(callback) - executes the
callback if the bundle is valid or after it is valid again:
var webpackDevMiddlewareInstance = webpackMiddleware(/* see example usage */);
app.use(webpackDevMiddlewareInstance);
webpackDevMiddleware.waitUntilValid(function(){
console.log('Package is in a valid state');
});