Run Webpack compiler as Express.js/Browsersync middleware

Note: This is a fork from webpack-dev-middleware with the only difference that it supports configurations with mixed web/node.js bundles (great for isomorphic apps).

What is it?

It's a simple wrapper middleware for webpack. It serves the files emitted from webpack over a connect server.

It has a few advantages over bundling it as files:

No files are written to disk, it handle the files in memory

If files changed in watch mode, the middleware no longer serves the old bundle, but delays requests until the compiling has finished. You don't have to wait before refreshing the page after a file modification.

I may add some specific optimization in future releases.

Getting Started

import webpack from 'webpack' ; import webpackMiddleware from 'webpack-middleware' ; import webpackConfig from './webpack.config.js' ; import runNode from './runNode.js' ; const wp = webpackMiddleware(webpack(webpackConfig)); runNode( './build/server.js' ).then( () => { const bs = require ( 'browser-sync' ).create(); bs.init({ proxy : { target : 'localhost:3000' , middleware : [wp] } }); }, (err) => console .error(err));

Configuration Options

app.use(webpackMiddleware(webpack({ entry : '...' , output : { path : '/' } }), { noInfo : false , quiet : false , lazy : true , watchOptions : { aggregateTimeout : 300 , poll : true }, publicPath : '/assets/' , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'yes' }, stats : { colors : true } }));

Advanced API

This part shows how you might interact with the middleware during runtime:

close(callback) - stop watching for file changes var webpackDevMiddlewareInstance = webpackMiddleware( ); app.use(webpackDevMiddlewareInstance); setTimeout( function ( ) { webpackDevMiddlewareInstance.close(); }, 10000 );

invalidate() - recompile the bundle - e.g. after you changed the configuration var compiler = webpack( ); var webpackDevMiddlewareInstance = webpackMiddleware(compiler); app.use(webpackDevMiddlewareInstance); setTimeout( function ( ) { compiler.apply( new webpack.BannerPlugin( 'A new banner' )); webpackDevMiddlewareInstance.invalidate(); }, 1000 );

waitUntilValid(callback) - executes the callback if the bundle is valid or after it is valid again: var webpackDevMiddlewareInstance = webpackMiddleware( ); app.use(webpackDevMiddlewareInstance); webpackDevMiddleware.waitUntilValid( function ( ) { console .log( 'Package is in a valid state' ); });

Related Projects