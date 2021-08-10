Blog Post : https://medium.com/@ardatan/meteor-with-webpack-in-2018-faster-compilation-better-source-handling-benefit-from-bc5ccc5735ef
Meteor-Webpack provides you a development environment that integrates modern web bundler Webpack, and modern perfect full-stack JavaScript framework Meteor.
You need just one atmosphere package to start;
ardatan:webpack
This project includes some examples with popular Frontend frameworks and a compiler package that replaces Meteor's bundler with modern web project bundler Webpack.
You have to create a
webpack.config.js file that has the compilation configurations for both client and server code.
You are to free to choose the directory structure in your project, Webpack will compile your project regarding to your entry definition.
Meteor-Webpack would make you feel you are using Webpack CLI. Just use same cases in Webpack's own documentation.
Meteor-Webpack can resolve any atmosphere packages and Meteor modules like you are using without Meteor-Webpack
import module from 'module',to CommonJS import syntax;
const module = require('module').
connect-compatible HTTP Server
Regular Meteor Bundler uses
babel which tranpiles your ES2015 syntax to ES5 even imports to
CommonJS which creates some limitation for you. For instance, you cannot use ES2015 modules, then you need to import UMD modules which would probably contain unused submodules of this module.
Despite you can use atmosphere packages with Meteor-Webpack, you don't need to add extra atmosphere packages for sass, typescript and others' compilation. For an extra compiler such as sass, less and pug etc; you can just install necessary webpack loader plugins, and add them into
webpack.config.js. Meteor-Webpack runs exactly same way with
webpack-dev-server.
As in its documentation;
meteor-client-bundler is a module bundler which will take a bunch of Atmosphere package and put them into a single module, so we can load Meteor's client scripts regardless of what framework we're using to run our server.
But you cannot use this client bundle with Server Side Rendering, and you must have two different projects which run on two different servers.
With Meteor-Webpack, you can extract
webpack.config.js from Angular CLI,
create-react-app and any other CLI tools', then easily use it with Meteor.
meteor remove ecmascript es5-shim static-html
package.json
"meteor": {
"mainModule": {
"client": "client/main.js",
"server": "server/main.js"
}
}
yarn or
npm
webpack by the command
meteor add ardatan:webpack
webpack.config.js, and define entry module which is necessary for webpack.
target field by
node value in the configuration object you want to use as server's;
const clientConfig = {
//...
}
const serverConfig = {
//...
target: 'node',
}
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor',
import { Mongo } from 'meteor/mongo' and also non-global package references such as
import { publishComposite } from 'meteor/reywood:publish-composite'. You have to install
webpack-meteor-externals npm package, and add it to both client and server entries in
webpack.config.js.
meteor npm install webpack-meteor-externals --save-dev
const meteorExternals = require('webpack-meteor-externals');
//...
externals: [
meteorExternals()
]
//...
webpack.config.js
//...
resolve: {
modules: [
path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules'),
path.resolve(__dirname, './'), // enables you to use 'imports/...' instead of '/imports/...'
],
alias: {
'/imports': path.resolve(__dirname, './imports'),
'/ui': path.resolve(__dirname, './ui'),
// ... and any other directories you might have
}
}
//...
If you want to use Webpack's Development Server instead of Meteor's, you have to add
devServer field in the client configuration;
devServer: {}
then you have to add another atmosphere package to packages;
meteor add ardatan:webpack-dev-middleware
NOTE Make sure
ardatan:webpack-dev-middleware is at the bottom of your
.packages list for the best compatibility with other Meteor packages.
don't forget to install
webpack-dev-middleware package from NPM;
meteor npm install webpack-dev-middleware --save-dev
webpack-node-externals
meteor npm install webpack-node-externals --save-dev
webpack.config.js
externals: [nodeExternals()], // in order to ignore all modules in node_modules folder
Process is the same with Webpack; so you have to just change your client and server configuration;
Add
hot field for both client and server which is
true,
devServer: {
hot: true
}
hot: true is enough for server-side HMR!
plugins: {
new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin()
}
Then install
webpack-dev-middleware,
Install client-side HMR middleware
webpack-hot-middleware in your project
Install server-side HMR middleware
webpack-hot-server-middleware in your project
Meteor's bundler may restart your server which is not good for HMR's working process; so we need to disable it by adding
.meteorignore on the root with the following content;
*
!.meteor/
!node_modules/
!webpack.config.js
server-render will work as expected if you use webpack to include HTML via
HtmlWebpackPlugin. Important: Be sure that server-render is listed BELOW webpack-dev-server in
meteor/packages
WebAppInternals.registerBoilerplateCallback to dynamically change the CSS and JS served to visitors via
data.js and
data.css. In order to use this feature with webpack, you must set
inject: false on
HtmlWebpackPlugin and set the environment variable
DYNAMIC_ASSETS=true.
meteor deploy command doesn't set
NODE_ENV=production environment variable. That's why,
webpack compiler recognizes that it is still a
development build. You have two options to fix issue;
GALAXY_NODE_OPTIONS=--production to make
webpack recognize that it is a
production build.
or
webpack which doesn't contain development settings such as
devServer, and includes
UglifyJs plugins. Then, set environment variable
WEBPACK_CONFIG_FILE=<filename>.
Using
meteor test requires the option
--test-app-path $(pwd)/.meteortest. This will run the test inside the
.meteortest directory in your project. Normally,
meteor test runs a test version of the application inside your
/tmp directory, but webpack needs to be able to access the project's
node_modules folder.
You may also run into permissions issues after the
.meteortest folder is created. I recommend adding
rm -r .meteortest to the beginning of your test command.
All DDP connections are closed when the dev server recompiles in test mode. This will trigger testing libraries that use DDP (Chimpy) to re-run if they are in watch mode.