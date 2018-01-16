openbase logo
wmh

webpack-md5-hash

by Kirill Ermolov
0.0.6 (see all)

Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.7K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-md5-hash

NPM

Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.

Installation

npm install webpack-md5-hash --save-dev

Usage

Just add this plugin as usual.


// webpack.config.js

var WebpackMd5Hash = require('webpack-md5-hash');

module.exports = {
    // ...
    output: {
        //...
        chunkFilename: "[chunkhash].[id].chunk.js"
    },
    plugins: [
        new WebpackMd5Hash()
    ]
};

Development

Setup Docker

Generate Docker files

  • Change versions on node and webpack in versions.json
  • Run ./build.js gen_docker to generate files

Run tests

  • Build Docker images docker-compose build
  • Run tests docker-compose up or docker-compose up | grep exited

Run tests for specific environment

Example: you need test code on node v0.12 and webpack v1.8

  • Build image docker-compose build test_n_0.12_w_1.8
  • Run tests docker-compose run --rm test_n_0.12_w_1.8

And now instead of standard value of chunkhash you'll get a md5 based on chunk's modules.

