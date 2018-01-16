Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.

Installation

npm install webpack-md5-hash --save-dev

Usage

Just add this plugin as usual.

var WebpackMd5Hash = require ( 'webpack-md5-hash' ); module .exports = { output : { chunkFilename : "[chunkhash].[id].chunk.js" }, plugins : [ new WebpackMd5Hash() ] };

Development

Setup Docker

Generate Docker files

Change versions on node and webpack in versions.json

Run ./build.js gen_docker to generate files

Run tests

Build Docker images docker-compose build

Run tests docker-compose up or docker-compose up | grep exited

Run tests for specific environment

Example: you need test code on node v0.12 and webpack v1.8

Build image docker-compose build test_n_0.12_w_1.8

Run tests docker-compose run --rm test_n_0.12_w_1.8

And now instead of standard value of chunkhash you'll get a md5 based on chunk's modules.