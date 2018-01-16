Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.
npm install webpack-md5-hash --save-dev
Just add this plugin as usual.
// webpack.config.js
var WebpackMd5Hash = require('webpack-md5-hash');
module.exports = {
// ...
output: {
//...
chunkFilename: "[chunkhash].[id].chunk.js"
},
plugins: [
new WebpackMd5Hash()
]
};
./build.js gen_docker to generate files
docker-compose build
docker-compose up or
docker-compose up | grep exited
Example: you need test code on node v0.12 and webpack v1.8
docker-compose build test_n_0.12_w_1.8
docker-compose run --rm test_n_0.12_w_1.8
And now instead of standard value of chunkhash you'll get a md5 based on chunk's modules.