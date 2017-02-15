openbase logo
webpack-material-design-icons

by codigi
0.1.0

Webpack Material Design Icons Font.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

433

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

webpack-material-design-icons

Webpack Material Design Icons Font from Material Icons Guide - Setup Method 2. Self hosting

Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-material-design-icons

Usage

Just add webpack-material-design-icons to entry.vendors and handle the png, woff, ttf etc files in webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
    entry: {
        vendors: [
            "webpack-material-design-icons"
            ]
    },
    module: {
        loaders: [
        { test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg|eot|woff|ttf|svg|woff2)$/, loader: "file?name=[name].[ext]" }
        ]
    }
};

Of course you will need to configure how to handle CSS files as well.

TODO

  • Add working example.

