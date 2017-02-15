Webpack Material Design Icons Font from Material Icons Guide - Setup Method 2. Self hosting
npm install --save-dev webpack-material-design-icons
Just add
webpack-material-design-icons to
entry.vendors and handle the
png,
woff,
ttf etc files in
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: {
vendors: [
"webpack-material-design-icons"
]
},
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg|eot|woff|ttf|svg|woff2)$/, loader: "file?name=[name].[ext]" }
]
}
};
Of course you will need to configure how to handle CSS files as well.