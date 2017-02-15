Webpack Material Design Icons Font from Material Icons Guide - Setup Method 2. Self hosting

Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-material-design-icons

Usage

Just add webpack-material-design-icons to entry.vendors and handle the png , woff , ttf etc files in webpack.config.js

module .exports = { entry : { vendors : [ "webpack-material-design-icons" ] }, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg|eot|woff|ttf|svg|woff2)$/ , loader : "file?name=[name].[ext]" } ] } };

Of course you will need to configure how to handle CSS files as well.

TODO