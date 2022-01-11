webpack-manifest-plugin--fix-memory-usage

A Webpack plugin for generating an asset manifest.
❤️ Please consider Sponsoring my work
webpack-manifest-plugin is an evergreen 🌲 module.
This module requires an Active LTS Node version (v10.0.0+) and Webpack v4.44.0+.
This repository leverages pnpm for dependency management.
To begin, please install
pnpm:
$ npm install pnpm -g
Using npm:
npm install webpack-nano webpack-manifest-plugin --save-dev
Note: We recommend using webpack-nano, a very tiny, very clean webpack CLI.
Create a
webpack.config.js file:
const { WebpackManifestPlugin } = require('webpack-manifest-plugin');
const options = { ... };
module.exports = {
// an example entry definition
entry: [ 'app.js' ],
...
plugins: [
new WebpackManifestPlugin(options)
]
};
And run
webpack:
$ npx wp
With the default options, the example above will create a
manifest.json file in the output directory for the build. The manifest file will contain a map of source filenames to the corresponding build output file. e.g.
{
"dist/batman.js": "dist/batman.1234567890.js",
"dist/joker.js": "dist/joker.0987654321.js"
}
basePath
Type:
String
Default:
''
Specifies a path prefix for all keys in the manifest. Useful for including your output path in the manifest.
fileName
Type:
String
Default:
manifest.json
Specifies the file name to use for the resulting manifest. By default the plugin will emit
manifest.json to your output directory. Passing an absolute path to the
fileName option will override both the file name and path.
filter
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allows filtering the files which make up the manifest. The passed function should match the signature of
(file: FileDescriptor) => Boolean. Return
true to keep the file,
false to remove the file.
generate
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
A custom
Function to create the manifest. The passed function should match the signature of
(seed: Object, files: FileDescriptor[], entries: string[]) => Object and can return anything as long as it's serialisable by
JSON.stringify.
map
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allows modifying the files which make up the manifest. The passed function should match the signature of
(file: FileDescriptor) => FileDescriptor where an object matching
FileDescriptor is returned.
publicPath
Type:
String
Default:
<webpack-config>.output.publicPath
A path prefix that will be added to values of the manifest.
removeKeyHash
Type:
RegExp | false
Default:
/([a-f0-9]{32}\.?)/gi
If set to a valid
RegExp, removes hashes from manifest keys. e.g.
{
"index.c5a9bff71fdfed9b6046.html": "index.c5a9bff71fdfed9b6046.html"
}
{
"index.html": "index.c5a9bff71fdfed9b6046.html"
}
The default value for this option is a regular expression targeting Webpack's default md5 hash. To target other hashing functions / algorithms, set this option to an appropriate
RegExp. To disable replacing the hashes in key names, set this option to
false.
seed
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
A cache of key/value pairs used to seed the manifest. This may include a set of custom key/value pairs to include in your manifest, or may be used to combine manifests across compilations in multi-compiler mode. To combine manifests, pass a shared seed object to each compiler's
WebpackManifestPlugin instance.
serialize
Type:
Function(Object) => string
Default:
undefined
A
Function which can be leveraged to serialize the manifest in a different format than json. e.g.
yaml.
sort
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allows sorting the files which make up the manifest. The passed function should match the signature of
(fileA: FileDescriptor, fileB: FileDescriptor) => Number. Return
0 to indicate no change,
-1 to indicate the file should be moved to a lower index, and
1 to indicate the file shoud be moved to a higher index.
useEntryKeys
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true, the keys specified in the
entry property will be used as keys in the manifest. No file extension will be added (unless specified as part of an
entry property key).
useLegacyEmit
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true, the manifest will be written on the deprecated webpack
emit hook to be compatible with not yet updated webpack plugins.
A lot of webpack plugins are not yet updated to match the new webpack 5 API. This is a problem when other plugins use the deprecated
emit hook. The manifest will be written before these other plugins and thus files are missing on the manifest.
writeToFileEmit
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true, will emit the manifest to the build directory and in memory for compatibility with
webpack-dev-server.
This plugin utilizes the following object structure to work with files. Many options for this plugin utilize the structure below.
{
chunk?: Chunk;
isAsset: boolean;
isChunk: boolean;
isInitial: boolean;
isModuleAsset: boolean;
name: string | null;
path: string;
}
chunk
Type:
Chunk
Only available if
isChunk is
true
isInitial
Type:
Boolean
Is required to run you app. Cannot be
true if
isChunk is
false.
isModuleAsset
Type:
Boolean
Is required by a module. Cannot be
true if
isAsset is
false.
This plugin supports the following hooks via the
getCompilerHooks export;
afterEmit,
beforeEmit. These hooks can be useful, e.g. changing manifest contents before emitting to disk.
getCompilerHooks
Returns:
{ afterEmit: SyncWaterfallHook, beforeEmit: SyncWaterfallHook }
assetHookStage
Type:
Number
Default:
Infinity
If you need to consume the output of this plugin in another plugin, it can be useful to adjust the stage at which the manifest is generated. Pass a new stage to
assetHookStage to change when the manifest is generated. See the docs on
processAssets for more detail.
Note: any files added to the compilation after the stage specified will not be included in the manifest.
const { getCompilerHooks } = require('webpack-manifest-plugin');
class BatmanPlugin {
apply(compiler) {
const { beforeEmit } = getCompilerHooks(compiler);
beforeEmit.tap('BatmanPlugin', (manifest) => {
return { ...manifest, name: 'hello' };
});
}
}
webpack-clean and
webpack-dev-server, please review this issue.
Special thanks to Dane Thurber, the original author of this plugin, without whom this plugin would not exist.