This plugin allows you to run Lighthouse from a Webpack build.
npm install --save-dev webpack-lighthouse-plugin
Insert into your webpack.config.js:
const WebpackLighthousePlugin = require('webpack-lighthouse-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: 'sample.js',
output: {
filename: 'test.js'
},
plugins: [
new WebpackLighthousePlugin({
url: 'https://airhorner.com'
})
],
};
url - the URL to run Lighthouse audits against
perf - only report Lighthouse performance audits (instead of the full Progressive Web App audits)
disableDeviceEmulation - disables device emulation (
false by default)
disableCPUThrottling - disables cpu throttling (
true by default)
disableNetworkThrottling - disables network throttling (
false by default)
saveAssets - save the trace contents & screenshots to disk
saveArtifacts - save all gathered artifacts to disk
Just get the time to first meaningful paint, time-to-interactive and perceptual speed-index:
plugins: [
new WebpackLighthousePlugin({
url: 'https://airhorner.com',
perf: true
})
],
plugins: [
new WebpackLighthousePlugin({
url: 'https://airhorner.com',
disableCPUThrottling: false
})
],
plugins: [
new WebpackLighthousePlugin({
url: 'https://airhorner.com',
saveAssets: true
})
],
If you require even more data, you can also pass
saveArtifacts: true.
webpack-lighthouse-plugin with real mobile devices
Similar to the Lighthouse module, this plugin can also be used with real phones. It works over remote debugging using the Android command line tools.
Before running the plugin as part of your Webpack build, run the following commands:
$ adb kill-server
$ adb devices -l
$ adb forward tcp:9222 localabstract:chrome_devtools_remote
You can then run
webpack against your build and instead of firing up a Chrome instance on desktop, it'll do this with
your mobile device Chrome instead. You will want to disable a few flags to improve the accuracy of your metrics:
plugins: [
new WebpackLighthousePlugin({
url: 'https://localhost:9000', // Port you are locally serving on
disableDeviceEmulation: true,
disableCPUThrottling: true,
disableNetworkThrottling: true // Only if you're going to use real 3G
})
],
Note: Webpack Dev Server targets development builds rather than production. Although you can run Lighthouse against a dev build, it's best run against builds closer to prod.
If you're trying to use webpack-dev-server with
this plugin, first run it against your local build using the
webpack-dev-server CLI:
$ webpack-dev-server build/
http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/
Then make sure to reference the
webpack-dev-server URL in your
WebpackLighthousePlugin config:
plugins: [
new WebpackLighthousePlugin({
url: 'http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/'
})
],
If opening a pull request, create an issue describing a fix or feature. Have your pull request point to the issue by writing your commits with the issue number in the message.
Make sure you lint your code by running
npm run lint and you can build the library by running
npm run build.
Released under an Apache-2.0 license.