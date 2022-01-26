Key Features • Installation • How to use • Available options • Examples
This plugin extracts open source license information about all of the npm packages in your webpack output and helps you identify and fix problems with your open source licensing policy.
This plugin has full test coverage and is tested with webpack 2, 3, 4 and 5. It will help you:
Install
webpack-license-plugin as a development dependency to your current project
npm install -D webpack-license-plugin
yarn add -D webpack-license-plugin
Use
webpack-license-plugin in your webpack configuration by adding it to the
plugins array.
const LicensePlugin = require('webpack-license-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// there might be other plugins here
new LicensePlugin()
],
}
Options are given as an
Object to the first parameter of the
LicensePlugin constructor:
new LicensePlugin({ outputFilename: 'thirdPartyNotice.json' })
The available options are:
|Name
|Description
additionalFiles
|Default:
{}. Object that defines additional files that should be generated by this plugin based on it's default output (e.g. an html representation of the licenses in addition to the generated json). Keys represent filenames, values are functions that get invoked with the packages array and should return the content written to the additional file. These functions can be async or return a Promise.
excludedPackageTest
|A method to exclude packages from the process. It is invoked with
packageName (string) and
version (string) of every package and should return true to exclude the package.
licenseOverrides
|Default:
{}. Object with licenses to override. Keys have the format
<name>@<version>, values are valid spdx license expressions. This can be helpful when license information is inconclusive and has been manually checked.
outputFilename
|Default:
oss-licenses.json. Path to the output file that will be generated. Relative to the bundle output directory.
replenishDefaultLicenseTexts
|Default:
false. When this is enabled, default license texts are taken from spdx.org for packages where no license text was found.
unacceptableLicenseTest
|A method to define license identifiers as unacceptable. It is invoked with
licenseIdentifier (string) for every package and should return true when the license is unacceptable and encountering it should fail the build.
includePackages
|Default:
() => []. A method to define packages that should always be included in the output. It must return an array containing the absolute paths of those packages. This function can be async or return a Promise.
This example writes the result to a file named
meta/licenses.json in the output directory, fails whenever it encounters one of the given licenses and overrides the license of the package
fuse.js@3.2.1.
const LicensePlugin = require('webpack-license-plugin')
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new LicensePlugin({
excludedPackageTest: (packageName, version) => {
return packageName.startsWith('@internal/')
},
licenseOverrides: {
// has "Apache" in package.json, but Apache-2.0 text in LICENSE file
'fuse.js@3.2.1': 'Apache-2.0'
},
outputFilename: 'meta/licenses.json',
unacceptableLicenseTest: (licenseIdentifier) => {
return ['GPL', 'AGPL', 'LGPL', 'NGPL'].includes(licenseIdentifier)
}
}),
],
}
The output is a
oss-licenses.json file in the webpack build output directory. It contains an array of packages that were found to be part of the webpack output and lists several license-related details for every package:
|Name
|Description
name
|package name
version
|package version
author
|author listed in
package.json (if available)
repository
|repository url listed in
package.json (if available)
source
|package tarball url on npm registry
license
|the license listed in
package.json. If this is not a valid spdx license expression, this plugin will inform you. You can then inform the package maintainers about this problem and temporarily workaround this issue with the
licenseOverrides option for the specific combination of package name and version.
licenseText
|the license text read from a file matching
/^licen[cs]e/i in the package's root
[
{
"name": "fbjs",
"version": "0.8.17",
"repository": "https://github.com/facebook/fbjs",
"source": "https://registry.npmjs.org/fbjs/-/fbjs-0.8.17.tgz",
"license": "MIT",
"licenseText": "..."
},
{
"name": "object-assign",
"version": "4.1.1",
"author": "Sindre Sorhus",
"repository": "https://github.com/sindresorhus/object-assign",
"source": "https://registry.npmjs.org/object-assign/-/object-assign-4.1.1.tgz",
"license": "MIT",
"licenseText": "..."
},
{
"name": "react-dom",
"version": "16.4.2",
"repository": "https://github.com/facebook/react",
"source": "https://registry.npmjs.org/react-dom/-/react-dom-16.4.2.tgz",
"license": "MIT",
"licenseText": "..."
},
{
"name": "react",
"version": "16.4.2",
"repository": "https://github.com/facebook/react",
"source": "https://registry.npmjs.org/react/-/react-16.4.2.tgz",
"license": "MIT",
"licenseText": "..."
}
]
When the
additionalFiles option is set, the output shown above is passed into the transform function as an array for every additional file configured.
This way, the output can be formatted to any format you might need and then be written to one or more additional files.
const LicensePlugin = require('webpack-license-plugin')
const csvTransform = (packages) => {
const keys = ['name', 'version', 'license']
return [
'"sep=,"',
keys.join(','),
...packages.map(pckg => keys.map(key => `="${pckg[key]}"`).join(',')),
].join('\n')
}
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new LicensePlugin({
additionalFiles: {
'oss-licenses.csv': csvTransform
}
}),
],
}
const LicensePlugin = require('webpack-license-plugin')
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new LicensePlugin({
additionalFiles: {
'oss-summary.json': packages => {
return JSON.stringify(
packages.reduce(
(prev, { license }) => ({
...prev,
[license]: prev[license] ? prev[license] + 1 : 1,
}),
{}
),
null,
2
)
},
},
}),
],
}