Webpack library starter

Webpack based boilerplate for producing libraries (Input: ES6/TypeScript, Output: universal library)

Features

Webpack 5 based.

ES6 or TypeScript as a source.

Exports in a umd format so your library works everywhere.

Test setup with Jest.

Process

ES6/TypeScript source files | | webpack | + | ready to use library in umd format

Have in mind that you have to build your library before publishing. The files under the lib folder are the ones that should be distributed.

Getting started

Setting up the name of your library

Open webpack.config.js file and change the value of libraryName variable.

file and change the value of variable. Open package.json file and change the value of main property so it matches the name of your library.

Build your library

Run yarn install (recommended) or npm install to get the project's dependencies

(recommended) or to get the project's dependencies Run yarn build to produce minified version of your library.

Development mode

Run yarn dev . This command will generate a non-minified version of your library and will run a watcher so you get the compilation on file change.

Running the tests

Run yarn test

Scripts

yarn build - produces production version of your library under the lib folder

- produces production version of your library under the folder yarn build-amd - produces an AMD version that works with RequireJS

- produces an AMD version that works with RequireJS yarn dev - produces development version of your library and runs a watcher

- produces development version of your library and runs a watcher yarn dev-amd - produces an AMD development version of your library and runs a watcher

- produces an AMD development version of your library and runs a watcher yarn test - well ... it runs the tests :)

- well ... it runs the tests :) yarn test-watch - same as above but in a watch mode

Readings

Misc

An example of using dependencies that shouldn’t be resolved by webpack, but should become dependencies of the resulting bundle

In the following example we are excluding React and Lodash: