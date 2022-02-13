A webpack plugin that generates Laravel framework compatible
mix-manifest.json file.
If you are using
webpack2 or 3 then install version
1.xinstead.
The plug-in version corresponding to the webpack version
|webpack version
|plugin version
2.x or
3.x
|1.0.x
4.x
|2.1.x or v2.2
5.0
3.0 - current branch
If you are not using Laravel Mix to bundle your assets in Laravel php framework,
and you still want to utilize
mix() helper method, this plugin can help you in generating
mix-manifest.json
Supported:
The plugin is available via npm:
npm install webpack-laravel-mix-manifest --save-dev
If you are using yarn:
yarn add webpack-laravel-mix-manifest --dev
import { WebpackLaravelMixManifest } from 'webpack-laravel-mix-manifest';
export default {
plugins: [
// Write out mix-manifest.json to build directory.
new WebpackLaravelMixManifest()
]
};
Example 👉 ES module(Babel) Example
const { WebpackLaravelMixManifest } = require('webpack-laravel-mix-manifest');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Write out mix-manifest.json to build directory.
new WebpackLaravelMixManifest()
]
};
Example 👉 CommonJS Example
Assume that the generated
public/mix-manifest.json content is:
{
"/js/main.js": "/js/main-be4b86e10e835384d714.js"
}
Blade usage:
<script src="{{ mix('js/main.js') }}"></script>
Browser output:
<script src="/js/main-be4b86e10e835384d714.js"></script>
You can customize the name of the generated JSON file name.
new WebpackLaravelMixManifest('mix-manifest.json');
This package follows the MIT open source agreement.