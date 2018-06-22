J.A.R.V.I.S. (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) will put in your browser all the relevant information you need from your webpack build whether in dev or in prod.
Tons of features are on the roadmap but still, this beta version will improve the way you look at webpack-dev-server or webpack production build bundle, chunks and other output assets.
It is hugely inspired by other webpack dashboards and the core idea is not original, but here are some features:
Original Features:
Other Features:
Tech Stack:
Screenshot:
$ npm i -D webpack-jarvis
In your webpack config file:
const Jarvis = require("webpack-jarvis");
/* the rest of your webpack configs */
plugins: [
new Jarvis({
port: 1337 // optional: set a port
})
];
In your browser open:
localhost:1337
and you are all set!
Options are (optionally) passed in to the constructor
new Jarvis(options);
options.port
Type:
Number
Default:
1337
The Jarvis dashboard will open on a localhost server at this port.
options.host
Type:
String
Default:
localhost
The Jarvis dashboard will attach to this host, e.g.
0.0.0.0.
options.watchOnly
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If set to false, then Jarvis will also run for non-watch builds, and keep running after the build completes.
options.packageJsonPath
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
Jarvis will look inside this directory for your package.json.
Setting up the dev environment
Install Dependencies:
$ npm install
Run Jarvis in your browser, Jarvis root:
$ npm run watch
Finally, open a browser to
http://localhost:1337!
On the roadmap:
Note:
I am not entirely sure how many bugs you will catch while it's in beta, but what I know for sure is the whole app, especially the client Preact app can be dramatically improved, JS & CSS and structure wise as the whole thing has been built in a rush in a very hacky way.
