THIS PACKAGE IS DEPRECATED. LOOK ELSEWHERE.

webpack-isomorphic-tools is a small helper module providing very basic support for isomorphic (universal) rendering when using Webpack. It was created a long time ago when Webpack was v1 and the whole movement was just starting. Therefore webpack-isomorphic-tools is a hacky solution. It allowed many projects to set up basic isomorphic (universal) rendering in the early days but is now considered deprecated and new projects shouldn't use it. This library can still be found in legacy projects. For new projects use either universal-webpack or all-in-one frameworks like Next.js.

Topics

What it does

Suppose you have an application which is built using Webpack. It works in the web browser.

Should it be "isomorphic" ("universal")? It's better if it is. One reason is that search engines will be able to index your page. The other reason is that we live in a realtime mobile age which declared war on network latency, and so it's always better to fetch an already rendered content than to first fetch the application code and only then fetch the content to render the page. Every time you release a client-side only website to the internet someone writes a frustrated blog post.

So, it's obvious then that web applications should be "isomorphic" ("universal"), i.e. be able to render both on the client and the server, depending on circumstances. And it is perfectly possible nowadays since javascript runs everywhere: both in web browsers and on servers.

Ok, then one can just go ahead and run the web application in Node.js and its done. But, there's one gotcha: a Webpack application will usually crash when tried to be run in Node.js straight ahead (you'll get a lot of SyntaxError s with Unexpected token s).

The reason is that Webpack introduces its own layer above the standard javascript. This extra layer handles all require() calls magically resolving them to whatever it is configured to. For example, Webpack is perfectly fine with the code require() ing CSS styles or SVG images.

Bare Node.js doesn't come with such trickery up its sleeve. Maybe it can be somehow enhanced to be able to do such things? Turned out that it can, and that's what webpack-isomorphic-tools do: they inject that require() magic layer above the standard javascript in Node.js.

Still it's a hacky solution, and a better way would be to compile server-side code with Webpack the same way it already compiles the client-side code. This is achieved via target: "node" configuration option, and that's what universal-webpack library does. However, webpack-isomorphic-tools happened to be a bit simpler to set up, so they made their way into many now-legacy projects, so some people still use this library. It's not being maintained anymore though, and in case of any issues people should just migrate to universal-webpack or something similar.

webpack-isomorphic-tools mimics (to a certain extent) Webpack's require() magic when running application code on a Node.js server without Webpack. It basically fixes all those require() s of assets and makes them work instead of throwing SyntaxError s. It doesn't provide all the capabilities of Webpack (for example, plugins won't work), but for the basic stuff, it works.

A simple example

For example, consider images. Images are require() d in React components and then used like this:

class Photo extends React . Component { render() { return < img src = { require (' .. / image.png ') }/> } }

It works on the client-side because Webpack intelligently replaces all the require() calls with a bit of magic. But it wouldn't work on the server-side because Node.js only knows how to require() javascript modules. It would just throw a SyntaxError .

To solve this issue one can use webpack-isomorphic-tools . With the help of webpack-isomorphic-tools in this particular case the require() call will return the real path to the image on the disk. It would be something like ../../build/9059f094ddb49c2b0fa6a254a6ebf2ad.png . How did webpack-isomorphic-tools figure out this weird real file path? It's just a bit of magic.

webpack-isomorphic-tools is extensible, and finding the real paths for assets is the simplest example of what it can do inside require() calls. Using custom configuration one can make require() calls (on the server) return anything (not just a String; it may be a JSON object, for example).

For example, if one is using Webpack css-loader modules feature (also referred to as "local styles") one can make require(*.css) calls return JSON objects with generated CSS class names maps like they do in este and react-redux-universal-hot-example.

Installation

webpack-isomorphic-tools are required both for development and production

$ npm install webpack-isomorphic-tools --save

Usage

First you add webpack-isomorphic-tools plugin to your Webpack configuration.

var WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin = require ( 'webpack-isomorphic-tools/plugin' ) var webpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin = new WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin( require ( './webpack-isomorphic-tools-configuration' )) .development() module .exports = { context : '(required) your project path here' , module : { loaders : [ ..., { test : webpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.regularExpression( 'images' ), loader : 'url-loader?limit=10240' , } ] }, plugins : [ ..., webpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin ] ... }

What does .development() method do? It enables development mode. In short, when in development mode, it disables asset caching (and enables asset hot reload), and optionally runs its own "dev server" utility (see port configuration setting). Call it in development webpack build configuration, and, conversely, don't call it in production webpack build configuration.

For each asset type managed by webpack-isomorphic-tools there should be a corresponding loader in your Webpack configuration. For this reason webpack-isomorphic-tools/plugin provides a .regularExpression(assetType) method. The assetType parameter is taken from your webpack-isomorphic-tools configuration:

import WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin from 'webpack-isomorphic-tools/plugin' export default { assets : { images : { extensions : [ 'png' , 'jpg' , 'gif' , 'ico' , 'svg' ] } } }

That's it for the client side. Next, the server side. You create your server side instance of webpack-isomorphic-tools in the very main server javascript file (and your web application code will reside in some server.js file which is require() d in the bottom)

var WebpackIsomorphicTools = require ( 'webpack-isomorphic-tools' ) var projectBasePath = require ( 'path' ).resolve(__dirname, '..' ) global.webpackIsomorphicTools = new WebpackIsomorphicTools( require ( './webpack-isomorphic-tools-configuration' )) .server(projectBasePath, function ( ) { require ( './server' ) })

Then you, for example, create an express middleware to render your pages on the server

import React from 'react' import Html from './html' export function pageRenderingMiddleware ( request, response ) { if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { webpackIsomorphicTools.refresh() } const pageComponent = [determine your page component here using request.path] const fluxStore = [initialize and populate your flux store depending on the page being shown] response.send( '<!doctype html>

' + React.renderToString( < Html assets = {webpackIsomorphicTools.assets()} component = {pageComponent} store = {fluxStore}/ > )) }

And finally you use the assets inside the Html component's render() method

import React, {Component, PropTypes} from 'react' import serialize from 'serialize-javascript' export default class Html extends Component { static propTypes = { assets : PropTypes.object, component : PropTypes.object, store : PropTypes.object } render() { const { assets, component, store } = this .props const picture = require ( '../assets/images/cat.jpg' ) const icon = require ( '../assets/images/icon/32x32.png' ) const html = ( <html lang="en-us"> <head> <meta charSet="utf-8"/> <title>xHamster</title> {/* favicon */} <link rel="shortcut icon" href={icon} /> {/* styles (will be present only in production with webpack extract text plugin) */} {Object.keys(assets.styles).map((style, i) => <link href={assets.styles[style]} key={i} media="screen, projection" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>)} {/* resolves the initial style flash (flicker) on page load in development mode */} { Object.keys(assets.styles).length === 0 ? <style dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: require('../assets/styles/main_style.css')}}/> : null } </head> <body> {/* image requiring demonstration */} <img src={picture}/> {/* rendered React page */} <div id="content" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: React.renderToString(component)}}/> {/* Flux store data will be reloaded into the store on the client */} <script dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: `window._flux_store_data=${serialize(store.getState())};`}} /> {/* javascripts */} {/* (usually one for each "entry" in webpack configuration) */} {/* (for more informations on "entries" see https://github.com/petehunt/webpack-howto/) */} {Object.keys(assets.javascript).map((script, i) => <script src={assets.javascript[script]} key={i}/> )} </body> </html> ) return html } }

assets in the code above are simply the contents of webpack-assets.json which is created by webpack-isomorphic-tools in your project base folder. webpack-assets.json (in the simplest case) keeps track of the real paths to your assets, e.g.

{ "javascript" : { "main" : "/assets/main-d8c29e9b2a4623f696e8.js" }, "styles" : { "main" : "/assets/main-d8c29e9b2a4623f696e8.css" }, "assets" : { "./assets/images/cat.jpg" : "http://localhost:3001/assets/9059f094ddb49c2b0fa6a254a6ebf2ad.jpg" , "./assets/images/icon/32x32.png" : "" } }

And that's it, now you can require() your assets "isomorphically" (both on client and server).

A working example

webpack-isomorphic-tools are featured in react-redux-universal-hot-example. There it is used to require() images and CSS styles (in the form of CSS modules ).

Also you may look at this sample project. There it is used to require() images and CSS styles (without using CSS modules feature).

Some source code guidance for the aforementioned project:

Configuration

Available configuration parameters:

{ debug : true , webpack_assets_file_path : 'webpack-assets.json' , webpack_stats_file_path : 'webpack-stats.json' , alias : webpackConfiguration.resolve.alias, assets : { pngImages : { extension : 'png' , filter : function ( module, regularExpression, options, log ) { return regularExpression.test( module .name) }, path : function ( module, options, log ) { return module .name }, parser : function ( module, options, log ) { log.info( '# module name' , module .name) log.info( '# module source' , module .source) log.info( '# debug mode' , options.debug) log.info( '# development mode' , options.development) log.info( '# webpack version' , options.webpackVersion) log.debug( 'debugging' ) log.warning( 'warning' ) log.error( 'error' ) } }, ... }, ...] }

Configuration examples

url-loader and file-loader are supported with no additional configuration

{ assets : { images : { extensions : [ 'png' , 'jpg' ] }, fonts : { extensions : [ 'woff' , 'ttf' ] } } }

style-loader (standard CSS stylesheets)

If you aren't using "CSS modules" feature of Webpack, and if in your production Webpack config you use ExtractTextPlugin for CSS styles, then you can set it up like this

{ assets : { styles : { extensions : [ 'less' , 'scss' ], filter : function ( module, regularExpression, options, log ) { if (options.development) { return WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.styleLoaderFilter( module , regularExpression, options, log) } }, path : WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.styleLoaderPathExtractor, parser : WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.cssLoaderParser } } }

style-loader (CSS stylesheets with "CSS modules" feature)

If you are using "CSS modules" feature of Webpack, and if in your production Webpack config you use ExtractTextPlugin for CSS styles, then you can set it up like this

{ assets : { styleModules : { extensions : [ 'less' , 'scss' ], filter : function ( module, regex, options, log ) { if (options.development) { return WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.styleLoaderFilter( module , regex, options, log) } return regex.test( module .name) }, path : function ( module, options, log ) { if (options.development) { return WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.styleLoaderPathExtractor( module , options, log); } return module .name }, parser : function ( module, options, log ) { if (options.development) { return WebpackIsomorphicToolsPlugin.cssModulesLoaderParser( module , options, log); } return module .source } } } }

svg-react-loader (CSS stylesheets with "CSS modules" feature)

{ assets : { svg : { extension : 'svg' , runtime : true } } }

{ module : { rules : [{ test : /\.svg$/ , use : [{ loader : 'babel-loader' }, { loader : 'svg-react-loader' }] }] } }

What are webpack-assets.json?

This file is needed for webpack-isomorphic-tools operation on server. It is created by a custom Webpack plugin and is then read from the filesystem by webpack-isomorphic-tools server instance. When you require(pathToAnAsset) an asset on server then what you get is simply what's there in this file corresponding to this pathToAnAsset key (under the assets section).

Pseudocode:

require (path) = ( path ) => return assets[path]

Therefore, if you get such a message in the console:

[webpack-isomorphic-tools] [error] asset not found : ./~/ react-toolbox / lib / font_icon / style .scss

Then it means that the asset you requested ( require() d) is absent from your webpack-assets.json which in turn means that you haven't placed this asset to your webpack-assets.json in the first place. How to place an asset into webpack-assets.json ?

Pseudocode:

// making of webpack-assets.json inside the Webpack plugin for each type of configuration .assets modules. filter ( type . filter ).for_each (module) assets[ type .path()] = compile( type . parser (module))

Therefore, if you get the "asset not found" error, first check your webpack-assets.json and second check your webpack-isomorphic-tools configuration section for this asset type: are your filter , path and parser functions correct?

What are Webpack stats?

Webpack stats are a description of all the modules in a Webpack build. When running in debug mode Webpack stats are output to a file named webpack-stats.json in the same folder as your webpack-assets.json file. One may be interested in the contents of this file when writing custom filter , path or parser functions. This file is not needed for operation, it's just some debugging information.

What's a "module"?

This is an advanced topic on Webpack internals

A "module" is a Webpack entity. One of the main features of Webpack is code splitting. When Webpack builds your code it splits it into "chunks" - large portions of code which can be downloaded separately later on (if needed) therefore reducing the initial page load time for your website visitor. These big "chunks" aren't monolithic and in their turn are composed of "modules" which are: standard CommonJS javascript modules you require() every day, pictures, stylesheets, etc. Every time you require() something (it could be anything: an npm module, a javascript file, or a css style, or an image) a module entry is created by Webpack. And the file where this require() call originated is called a reason for this require() d module . Each module entry has a name and a source code, along with a list of chunks it's in and a bunch of other miscellaneous irrelevant properties.

For example, here's a piece of an example webpack-stats.json file (which is generated along with webpack-assets.json in debug mode). Here you can see a random module entry created by Webpack.

{ ... "modules" : [ { "id" : 0 , ... }, { "id" : 1 , "name" : "./~/fbjs/lib/invariant.js" , "source" : "module.exports = global[\"undefined\"] = require(\"-!G:\\\\work\\\\isomorphic-demo\\\

ode_modules\\\\fbjs\\\\lib\\\\invariant.js\");" , "chunks" : [ 0 ], "identifier" : "G:\\work\\isomorphic-demo\

ode_modules\\expose-loader\\index.js?undefined!G:\\work\\isomorphic-demo\

ode_modules\\fbjs\\lib\\invariant.js" , "index" : 27 , "index2" : 7 , "size" : 117 , "cacheable" : true , "built" : true , "optional" : false , "prefetched" : false , "assets" : [], "issuer" : "G:\\work\\isomorphic-demo\

ode_modules\\react\\lib\\ReactInstanceHandles.js" , "failed" : false , "errors" : 0 , "warnings" : 0 , "reasons" : [ { "moduleId" : 418 , "moduleIdentifier" : "G:\\work\\isomorphic-demo\

ode_modules\\react\\lib\\ReactInstanceHandles.js" , "module" : "./~/react/lib/ReactInstanceHandles.js" , "moduleName" : "./~/react/lib/ReactInstanceHandles.js" , "type" : "cjs require" , "userRequest" : "fbjs/lib/invariant" , "loc" : "17:16-45" }, ... { "moduleId" : 483 , "moduleIdentifier" : "G:\\work\\isomorphic-demo\

ode_modules\\react\\lib\\traverseAllChildren.js" , "module" : "./~/react/lib/traverseAllChildren.js" , "moduleName" : "./~/react/lib/traverseAllChildren.js" , "type" : "cjs require" , "userRequest" : "fbjs/lib/invariant" , "loc" : "19:16-45" } ] }, ... ] }

Judging by its reasons and their userRequest s one can deduce that this module is require() d by many other module s in this project and the code triggering this module entry creation could look something like this

var invariant = require ( 'fbjs/lib/invariant' )

Every time you require() anything in your code, Webpack detects it during build process and the require() d module is "loaded" (decorated, transformed, replaced, etc) by a corresponding module "loader" (or loaders) specified in Webpack configuration file ( webpack.conf.js ) under the "module.loaders" path. For example, say, all JPG images in a project are configured to be loaded with a "url-loader":

module .exports = { ... module: { loaders : [ ... { test : /\.jpg$/ , loader : 'url-loader' } ] }, ... }

This works on client: require() calls will return URLs for JPG images. The next step is to make require() calls to these JPG images behave the same way when this code is run on the server, with the help of webpack-isomorphic-tools . So, the fields of interest of the module object would be name and source : first you find the modules of interest by their name s (in this case, the module name s would end in ".jpg") and then you parse the source s of those modules to extract the information you need (in this case that would be the real path to an image).

The module object for an image would look like this

{ ... "name" : "./assets/images/husky.jpg" , "source" : "module.exports = __webpack_public_path__ + \"9059f094ddb49c2b0fa6a254a6ebf2ad.jpg\"" }

Therefore, in this simple case, in webpack-isomorphic-tools configuration file we create an "images" asset type with extension "jpg" and these parameters:

the filter function would be module => module.name.endsWith('.jpg') (and it's the default filter if no filter is specified)

function would be (and it's the default if no is specified) the path parser function would be module => module.name (and it's the default path parser if no path parser is specified)

parser function would be (and it's the default parser if no parser is specified) the parser function would be module => module.source (and it's the default parser if no parser is specified)

When the javascript source code returned by this parser function gets compiled by webpack-isomorphic-tools it will yield a valid CommonJS javascript module which will return the URL for this image, resulting in the following piece of webpack-assets.json :

{ ... assets: { "./assets/images/husky.jpg" : "/assets/9059f094ddb49c2b0fa6a254a6ebf2ad.jpg" , ... } }

And so when you later require("./assets/images/husky.jpg") in your server code it will return "/assets/9059f094ddb49c2b0fa6a254a6ebf2ad.jpg" and that's it.

API

Note : All exported functions and public methods have camelCase aliases

Constructor

(both Webpack plugin and server tools)

Takes an object with options (see Configuration section above)

(server tools instance only)

process.env.NODE_ENV variable is examined to determine if it's production mode or development mode. Any value for process.env.NODE_ENV other than production will indicate development mode.

For example, in development mode, assets aren't cached, and therefore support hot reloading (if anyone would ever need that). Also development variable is passed to asset type's filter , path and parser functions.

The prevously available .development() method for the server-side instance is now deprecated and has no effect.

.development(true or false, or undefined -> true)

(Webpack plugin instance only)

Is it development mode or is it production mode? By default it's production mode. But if you're instantiating webpack-isomorphic-tools/plugin for use in Webpack development configuration, then you should call this method to enable asset hot reloading (and disable asset caching), and optinally to run its own "dev server" utility (see port configuration setting). It should be called right after the constructor.

(aka .regexp(pathToAnAsset) )

(Webpack plugin instance)

Returns the regular expression for this asset type (based on this asset type's extension (or extensions ))

(Webpack plugin)

A parser (see Configuration section above) for Webpack url-loader, also works for Webpack file-loader. Use it for your images, fonts, etc.

(server tools instance)

Initializes a server-side instance of webpack-isomorphic-tools with the base path for your project and makes all the server-side require() calls work. The projectPath parameter must be identical to the context parameter of your Webpack configuration and is needed to locate webpack-assets.json (contains the assets info) which is output by Webpack process.

When you're running your project in development mode for the very first time the webpack-assets.json file doesn't exist yet because in development mode webpack-dev-server and your application server are run concurrently and by the time the application server starts the webpack-assets.json file hasn't yet been generated by Webpack and require() calls for your assets would return undefined .

To fix this you can put your application server code into a callback and pass it as a second parameter and it will be called as soon as webpack-assets.json file is detected. If not given a callback this method will return a Promise which is fulfilled as soon as webpack-assets.json file is detected (in case you prefer Promise s over callback s). When choosing a Promise way you won't be able to get the webpack-isomorphic-tools instance variable reference out of the .server() method call result, so your code can be a bit more verbose in this case.

(server tools instance)

Refreshes your assets info (re-reads webpack-assets.json from disk) and also flushes cache for all the previously require() d assets

(server tools instance)

Returns the contents of webpack-assets.json which is created by webpack-isomorphic-tools in your project base folder

Troubleshooting

Cannot find module

If encountered when run on server, this error means that the require() d path doesn't exist in the filesystem (all the require() d assets must exist in the filesystem when run on server). If encountered during Webpack build, this error means that the require() d path is absent from webpack-stats.json .

As an illustration, consider an example where a developer transpiles all his ES6 code using Babel into a single compiled file ./build/server-bundle-es5.js . Because all the assets still remain in the ./src directory, Cannot find module error will be thrown when trying to run the compiled bundle. As a workaround use babel-register instead. Or copy all assets to the ./build folder (keeping the file tree structure) and point Webpack context to the ./src folder.

SyntaxError: Unexpected token ILLEGAL

This probably means that in some asset module source there's a require() call to some file extension that isn't specified in

"TypeError: require.context is not a function" or "TypeError: require.ensure is not a function"

You should enable patch_require: true flag in your webpack-isomorphic-tools configuration file. The reason is that the support for require.context() and require.ensure() is hacky at the moment. It works and does its thing but the solution is not elegant enough if you know what I mean.

Infinite "(waiting for the first Webpack build to finish)"

If you're getting this message infinitely then it means that webpack-assets.json is never generated by Webpack.

It can happen, for example, in any of these cases

you forgot to add webpack-isomorphic-tools plugin to your Webpack configuration

plugin to your Webpack configuration you aren't running your Webpack build either in parallel with your app or prior to running you app

you're using webpack-dev-middleware inside your main server code which you shouldn't

inside your main server code which you shouldn't your Webpack configuration's context path doesn't point to the project base directory

If none of those is your case, enable debug: true flag in webpack-isomorphic-tools configuration to get debugging info.

Miscellaneous

Webpack 2 System.import

Instead of implementing System.import in this library I think that it would be more rational to use existing tools for transforming System.import() calls into require() calls. See this stackoverflow answer for a list of such tools.

Make sure you add this to your .gitignore so that you don't commit these unnecessary files to your repo

# webpack-isomorphic-tools /webpack-stats.json /webpack-assets.json

Require() vs import

In the image requiring examples above we could have wrote it like this:

import picture from './cat.jpg'

That would surely work. Much simpler and more modern. But, the disadvantage of the new ES6 module import ing is that by design it's static as opposed to dynamic nature of require() . Such a design decision was done on purpose and it's surely the right one:

it's static so it can be optimized by the compiler and you don't need to know which module depends on which and manually reorder them in the right order because the compiler does it for you

it's smart enough to resolve cyclic dependencies

it can load modules both synchronously and asynchronously if it wants to and you'll never know because it can do it all by itself behind the scenes without your supervision

the export s are static which means that your IDE can know exactly what each module is gonna export without compiling the code (and therefore it can autocomplete names, detect syntax errors, check types, etc); the compiler too has some benefits such as improved lookup speed and syntax and type checking

s are static which means that your IDE can know exactly what each module is gonna export without compiling the code (and therefore it can autocomplete names, detect syntax errors, check types, etc); the compiler too has some benefits such as improved lookup speed and syntax and type checking it's simple, it's transparent, it's sane

If you wrote your code with just import s it would work fine. But imagine you're developing your website, so you're changing files constantly, and you would like it all refresh automagically when you reload your webpage (in development mode). webpack-isomorphic-tools gives you that. Remember this code in the express middleware example above?

if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { webpackIsomorphicTools.refresh() }

It does exactly as it says: it refreshes everything on page reload when you're in development mode. And to leverage this feature you need to use dynamic module loading as opposed to static one through import s. This can be done by require() ing your assets, and not at the top of the file where all require() s usually go but, say, inside the render() method for React components.

I also read on the internets that ES6 supports dynamic module loading too and it looks something like this:

System.import( 'module' ) .then( ( module ) => { }) .catch( error => { ... })

I'm currently unfamiliar with ES6 dynamic module loading system because I didn't research this question. Anyway it's still a draft specification so I guess good old require() is just fine to the time being.

Also it's good to know that the way all this require('./asset.whatever_extension') magic is based on Node.js require hooks and it works with import s only when your ES6 code is transpiled by Babel which simply replaces all the import s with require() s. For now, everyone out there uses Babel, both on client and server. But when the time comes for ES6 to be widely natively adopted, and when a good enough ES6 module loading specification is released, then I (or someone else) will port this "require hook" to ES6 to work with import s.

References

Initially based on the code from react-redux-universal-hot-example by Erik Rasmussen

Also the same codebase (as in the project mentioned above) can be found in isomorphic500 by Giampaolo Bellavite

Also uses require() hooking techniques from node-hook by Gleb Bahmutov

Contributing

After cloning this repo, ensure dependencies are installed by running:

npm install

This module is written in ES6 and uses Babel for ES5 transpilation. Widely consumable JavaScript can be produced by running:

npm run build

Once npm run build has run, you may import or require() directly from node.

After developing, the full test suite can be evaluated by running:

npm test

When you're ready to test your new functionality on a real project, you can run

npm pack

It will build , test and then create a .tgz archive which you can then install in your project folder

npm install [module name with version].tar.gz

To do

Implement require.context(folder, include_subdirectories, regular_expression) and require.ensure Webpack helper functions properly

and Webpack helper functions properly Proper testing for log (output to a variable rather than console )

(output to a variable rather than ) Proper testing for notify_stats (output to a log variable)

(output to a variable) Proper testing for parsers (using eval() CommonJS module compilation)

CommonJS module compilation) Proper testing for require('./node_modules/whatever.jpg') test case

License

MIT