The webpack-dev-middleware, but for isomorphic applications.

Installation

$ npm install webpack-isomorphic-dev-middleware --save-dev

The current version works with webpack v2, v3 and v4.

You might get a peer dependency warning when using webpack v2 or v3 but you may ignore it.

Motivation

Building applications powered by webpack with server-side rendering (isomorphic/universal apps) is hard.

When making a production build, you must compile both the client and server. When developing, we want to rebuild the client & server and bring in the new compiled code without restarting/reloading the application. This is complex, especially setting up the development server.

To make your development workflow easier to setup, webpack-isomorphic-dev-middleware offers an express middleware that:

Looks for code changes in both the client and the server and automatically compiles them

Optimizes compilation by using in-memory filesystem

Delays responses until the aggregated compiler finishes

Adds isomorphic to res.locals, which includes the webpack stats and the methods exported in your server file

to res.locals, which includes the webpack stats and the methods exported in your server file Offers beautiful compilation reporting into your terminal

Receive status through OS notifications

Shows compilation errors in the browser on refresh, similar to the ones you get on the terminal

Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ); const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const webpackIsomorphicDevMiddleware = require ( 'webpack-isomorphic-dev-middleware' ); const webpackHotMiddleware = require ( 'webpack-hot-middleware' ); const clientCompiler = webpack({ }); const serverCompiler = webpack({ }); const app = express(); app.use( '/' , express.static( 'public' , { maxAge : 0 , etag : false })); app.use(webpackIsomorphicDevMiddleware(clientCompiler, serverCompiler)); app.use(webpackHotMiddleware(clientCompiler, { quiet : true })); app.get( '*' , (req, res, next) => { const { render } = res.locals.isomorphic.exports; render({ req, res }) .catch( ( err ) => setImmediate( () => next(err))); });

The middleware function is flexible and supports various signatures:

Two separate webpack compilers

const clientCompiler = webpack({ }); const serverCompiler = webpack({ }); app.use(webpackIsomorphicDevMiddleware(clientCompiler, serverCompiler, { }));

A webpack multi-compiler where the first and second indexes belong to the client and server respectively, see https://webpack.js.org/api/node

const compiler = webpack([ , , ]); app.use(webpackIsomorphicDevMiddleware(compiler, { }));

A webpack-isomorphic-compiler that simplifies compiling isomorphic apps

const isomorphicCompiler = webpackIsomorphicCompiler( , ); app.use(webpackIsomorphicDevMiddleware(isomorphicCompiler, { }));

Available options:

Name Description Type Default memoryFs Either disable or enable in-memory filesystem (disabling decreases performance) boolean true watchOptions Options to pass to webpack\'s watch object watchDelay Delay calling webpack\'s watch for the given milliseconds number 0 report Enables reporting boolean/object { stats: 'once' } notify Report build status through OS notifications boolean/object false headers Headers to be sent when serving compiled files object { 'Cache-Control': 'max-age=0, must-revalidate' } findServerAssetName Finds the server asset to require from the Webpack stats function first js asset from the first entrypoint

By default, findServerAsset selects the first JavaScript asset from first entrypoint. If that doesn't suit your Webpack configuration, you may change it:

{ findServerAssetName : ( stats ) => stats.assets .map( ( asset ) => asset.name) .find( ( name ) => /\bserver\b.+\.js$/ .test(name)); }

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test -- --watch during development

License

MIT License