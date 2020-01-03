A compiler that makes your life easier if you are building isomorphic webpack powered apps, that is, single page applications with server-side rendering.

Installation

$ npm install webpack-isomorphic-compiler --save-dev

The current version works with webpack v2, v3 and v4.

Motivation

With webpack, client-side applications with server-side rendering means compiling both the client and the server.

To make it right, the client and server compilers must be in sync and live in perfect harmony.

Webpack offers a multi-compiler that makes this possible, but unfortunately it doesn't have all the plugin handlers that a single compiler does. This makes it difficult to know what's happening under the hood.

This module packs an aggregated compiler that:

Syncs up the client & server compilation

Has a clearer and saner API

Has 100% API compatibility with webpack-sane-compiler, allowing you to use its reporter and notifier

NOTE: While webpack-sane-compiler-reporter is compatible with this compiler, we advise using webpack-isomorphic-compiler-reporter instead for completeness and accurateness.

Usage

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const isomorphicWebpack = require ( 'webpack-isomorphic-compiler' ); const clientCompiler = webpack( ); const serverCompiler = webpack( ); const compiler = isomorphicWebpack(clientCompiler, serverCompiler);

Alternatively, you may pass a config directly instead of a webpack compiler:

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const compiler = isomorphicWebpack( , );

The returned compiler has exactly the same API as the webpack-sane-compiler but adds some functionality that is detailed below.

Compilation result

The compilation result, available through .run() , .watch() , .getCompilation() and .resolve() , has two more properties:

compiler.run() .then( ( { clientStats, serverStats, stats, duration } ) => { })

Client & server webpack

Both client and server properties contain their webpack configs & compilers.

Name Description Type webpackCompiler The client's webpack compiler Compiler webpackConfig The client's webpack config object

Accessing webpack compiler public methods is NOT allowed and will throw an error.

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test -- --watch during development

License

MIT License