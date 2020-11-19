A webpack plugin to dynamically inject code into the bundle.

You can check out an example here

Usage

# webpack.config.js const InjectPlugin = require ( 'webpack-inject-plugin' ).default; module .exports = { plugins : [ new InjectPlugin( function ( ) { return "console.log('Hello World');" }); ] };

This webpack plugin accepts a single argument, a function to which returns the code to inject into the bundle.

The function is called using the same context as the loader, so everything here applies.

You can either return the raw content to load, or a Promise which resolves to the content, if you wish to be async.

options

You can also pass in more options:

import InjectPlugin, { ENTRY_ORDER } from 'webpack-inject-plugin' ; new InjectPlugin(loader, { entryName : 'entry name' , entryOrder : ENTRY_ORDER.First ENTRY_ORDER.Last ENTRY_ORDER.NotLast });

string | function

A filter for which entries to inject code into. If a string , only an entry with the same name will be used. If a function , it will be called with each entry name -- and only inject code for each truthy response

ex.

new InjectPlugin(loader, { entryName : key => key !== 'foo' });

string

An optional uniquie ID for the injected loader. If omitted, one will automatically be generated for you.

Additional Use Cases

Though this could be used as a standalone plugin, you could also use it to create other webpack plugins, such as injecting code into the build based on a config file.

Example:

import InjectPlugin from 'webpack-inject-plugin' ; function customLoader ( options ) { return () => { return "console.log('My custom code generated from `options`');" ; }; } export default class MyPlugin { constructor (options) { this .options = options; } apply(compiler) { new InjectPlugin(customLoader( this .options)).apply(compiler); } }

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!