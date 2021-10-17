This loader resize the given images to the desired size.
Supports JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, and, TIFF images.
Install with npm:
npm install --save-dev webpack-image-resize-loader
Install with yarn:
yarn add --dev webpack-image-resize-loader
Note: if you only want to shrink some but not all images use webpack's
oneOf (like in the examples). If you want to use
srcset, check out webpack-image-srcset-loader
You must place
file-loader or
url-loader or some other loader capable of handing buffers before
webpack-image-resize-loader
Use
webpack-sharp-loader if you want to do other processing to your image before resizing
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
// ...
{
// convert all imported images to have max width 1000px
test: /\.(png|jpe?g|webp|tiff?)$/i,
use: [
"file-loader",
{
loader: "webpack-image-resize-loader",
options: {
width: 1000,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
import image from "./some_pic.png?format=webp";
or
// or any other options
import image from "./some_pic.png?width=100&height=100&quality=100&background=green&fit=contain&position=left";
or
// or any other options
import image from './some_pic.png?{"width":500}';
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
width
number
undefined
|The width of the output image.
height
number
undefined
|The height of the output image.
scale
number
undefined
|The fraction of the original size of the output image.
width and
height take precedence.
scaleUp
boolean
false
|Whether or not to scale up the image when the desired size is larger than the image size.
fit
"cover",
"contain",
"fill",
"inside", or
"outside"
"cover"
|How the image should be resized to fit both provided dimensions.
position
|See
position
"centre"
|Where the image is positioned.
background
string\|object
{r:0,g:0,b:0,alpha:1}
|The background color of the image.
format
"jpeg",
"png",
"webp",
"avif", or
"tiff"
undefined
|The format of the output file.
quality
number
80 for JPEG, WebP, and TIFF.
100 for PNG.
|The quality of the output image.
sharpOptions
object
|see below
|Additional options for sharp.
fileLoader
string
"file-loader"
|Name or path of a loader that takes in buffers. (why?)
fileLoaderOptionsGenerator
function
|see below
|A function that generates options for the specified
fileLoader.
width
Pixels width the resultant image should be. Use
null or
undefined to auto-scale the width to match the height.
This is passed as
width to the
options of the parameters of sharp's
resize function
height
Pixels height the resultant image should be. Use null or undefined to auto-scale the height to match the width.
This is passed as
height in the
options of the parameters of sharp's
resize function
scale
A number greater than
0,
1 being the original size,
0.5 being half the size of the original image,
2 being twice the size of the original image.
If both this and
width or
height are set,
width or
height takes precedence.
scaleUp
When true, images will be scaled up to a larger size. When false, if the desired size, either the
height is greater than the height of the original image, the
width is greater than the width of the original image, or
scale is greater than 1, the size of the output image will be the same as the imported image.
fit
This is passed as
fit in the
options of the parameters of sharp's
resize function
position
type:
"top",
"right top",
"right",
"right bottom",
"bottom",
"left bottom",
"left",
"left top",
"north",
"northeast",
"east",
"southeast",
"south",
"southwest",
"west",
"northwest",
"center",
"centre",
"entropy", or
"attention"
position, gravity or strategy to use when
fit is
cover or
contain.
sharp.position:
top,
right top,
right,
right bottom,
bottom,
left bottom,
left,
left top.
sharp.gravity:
north,
northeast,
east,
southeast,
south,
southwest,
west,
northwest,
center or
centre.
sharp.strategy:
cover only, dynamically crop using either the
entropy or
attention strategy.
This is passed as
position in the
options of the parameters of sharp's
resize function
background
example:
"#7743CE",
"rgb(255, 255, 255)",
{r:0,g:0,b:0,alpha:1}
background colour when using a
fit of
contain, parsed by the color module, defaults to black without transparency.
This is passed as
background in the
options of the parameters of sharp's
resize function
format
When unspecified, outputs the same format as the imported file.
quality
Defaults to shape's default is for that given format
|output format
|default quality
|png
|100
|jpeg
|80
|webp
|80
|avif
|50
|tiff
|80
From 1-100, 1 being most compression and worst quality, 100 being least compression and best quality.
This is passed as
quality in the
options of the parameters of sharp's
png,
jpeg,
webp,
avif, and
tiff output functions
sharpOptions
The default options aim to provide the smallest images even if it takes more time to generate the image.
{
png: { compressionLevel: 9, adaptiveFiltering: true },
jpeg: { mozjpeg: true },
webp: { reductionEffort: 6 },
avif: { speed: 0 }
}
sharpOptions can have any of the following keys:
resize,
png,
jpeg,
webp,
avif, and
tiff. These options will override options specified above.
as in
{
resize: {}, // these are passed as the options object in https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/api-resize#parameters
png: {}, // these are passed as the options object in https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/api-output#png
jpeg: {}, // these are passed as the options object in https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/api-output#jpeg
webp: {}, // these are passed as the options object in https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/api-output#webp
avif: {}, // these are passed as the options object in https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/api-output#avif
tiff: {}, // these are passed as the options object in https://sharp.pixelplumbing.com/api-output#tiff
}
Setting an item in this object overrides all the defaults for that item.
For example:
// ...
sharpOptions: {
png: { quality: 80 }
}
// ...
sharpOptions will become this after being merged with defaults:
{
png: { quality: 80 }
jpeg: { mozjpeg: true },
webp: { reductionEffort: 6 },
avif: { speed: 0 }
}
fileLoader
Name or path of a loader that takes in buffers.
This is needed because the output file format is sometimes different from the input file format.
By default this loader tries to find
file-loader and change the
"[ext]" in their
options.name.
fileLoaderOptions
options is the options passed to this loader,
existingOptions is the options passed to the loader specified in
fileLoader
function defaultFileLoaderOptionsGenerator(options, existingOptions) {
let name = existingOptions?.name;
if (name === undefined) {
name = `[contenthash].${options.format}`;
} else if (typeof name === "string") {
name = name.replace("[ext]", options.format);
} else if (typeof name === "function") {
name = (file: string) => {
const nameFn = existingOptions.name;
return nameFn(file).replace("[ext]", format);
};
}
return {
...existingOptions,
name,
};
}
This function is used to generate the options for the loader specified by
fileLoader