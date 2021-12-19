Use svg files to build iconfont files(ttf,woff2,woff,eot,svg), css file, js data file and html-preview file.
git clone https://github.com/hzsrc/webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs.git
cd webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs
npm install
npm run dev
Or visit this preview: http://test.hz300.com/webpack4/iconfontPreview.html
npm install webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs
You can use it by nodejs directly or use it in webpack
build/svg2font.js:
var WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs = require('webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs');
var path = require('path');
var dir = 'test/web_project/'
var options = {
fontName: 'my-icons',
cssPrefix: 'ico',
svgs: path.join(dir, 'svgs/*.svg'),
// template: path.join(dir, 'css.njk'),
// htmlTemplate: path.join(dir, 'html.njk'),
fontsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/'),
cssOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/font.css'),
htmlOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/_font-preview.html'),
jsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/fonts.js'),
// formats: ['ttf', 'woff', 'svg'],
};
new WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs(options).build()
Then you can run this command to build iconfont by svg:
node build/svg2font.js
Or you can set this command to script of package.json, and run it by npm.
var WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs = require('webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs');
var dir = 'test/web_project/'
module.exports = {
//... others
plugins: [
new WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs({
fontName: 'my-icons',
cssPrefix: 'ico',
svgs: path.join(dir, 'svgs/*.svg'),
// template: path.join(dir, 'css.njk'),
fontsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/'),
cssOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/font.css'),
htmlOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/_font-preview.html'),
jsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/fonts.js'),
// formats: ['ttf', 'woff', 'svg'],
}),
]
};
svgs (required)
Type:
String
File path(s) or glob(s) to svg icons. Recommend to use .svg like this: /src/project/src/.svg, this can watch svgs by directory.
fontsOutput (required)
Type:
String
Destination for generated font files (directory).
cssOutput (required)
Type:
String
Destination for generated css file (file name).
fontName
Type:
String
Default value:
iconfont
The font family name (e.g.
font-family: 'iconfont').
htmlOutput
Type:
String
Default value: [path of cssOutput] +
/font-preview.html. Or
false value.
Destination for generated html-preview file (file name). If
false, no html and js output.
template
Type:
String
Default value:
css
Type of built in style templates ('css', 'scss', 'scss-mixins') or full path to custom template.
htmlTemplate
Type:
String
Default value:
templates/html.njk
Full path to custom html template.
formats
Type:
Array of String
Default value:
['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff2', 'woff']
The output iconfont formats.
cssPrefix
Type:
String
Default value: fontName
Css className prefix.
jsOutput
Type:
String
Default value: undefined.
Path of a js file which contains all svg contents. Optional.
jsPrefix
Type:
String
Default value: '/ eslint-disable /\n'
Js file content prefix.
cssFontPath
Type:
String
Default value: path.relative(path.dirname(options.cssOutput), options.fontsOutput);
Font url path in
cssOutput file.
Other options such as
startUnicode,
prependUnicode etc. in defaultOptions.js,
Please refer to:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/svgicons2svgfont
https://www.npmjs.com/package/svg2ttf
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ttf2eot
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ttf2woff
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ttf2woff2