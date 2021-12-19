openbase logo
Readme

webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs

Use svg files to build iconfont files(ttf,woff2,woff,eot,svg), css file, js data file and html-preview file.

Features:

  • Iconfont output formats: WOFF2, WOFF, EOT, TTF and SVG.
  • Generates CSS file, js data file, html-preview file.
  • Supports webpack and hot reloading at devlopment time. Iconfont files and css file will be rebuilt while any svg file changed or added, then page will refresh.
  • Supports running by nodejs directly.
  • Fixed output files with the same svg files. It means that if the svg files are not changed, all the output files(ttf,woff,css...) will not change, even though you build them again.
  • High iconfont precision.

Test for preview:

git clone https://github.com/hzsrc/webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs.git
cd webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs
npm install
npm run dev

Or visit this preview: http://test.hz300.com/webpack4/iconfontPreview.html

Install:

npm install webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs

Usage:

You can use it by nodejs directly or use it in webpack

1. Use by nodejs directly:

build/svg2font.js:

var WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs = require('webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs');
var path = require('path');
var dir = 'test/web_project/'
var options = {
  fontName: 'my-icons',
  cssPrefix: 'ico',
  svgs: path.join(dir, 'svgs/*.svg'),
  // template: path.join(dir, 'css.njk'),
  // htmlTemplate: path.join(dir, 'html.njk'),
  fontsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/'),
  cssOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/font.css'),
  htmlOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/_font-preview.html'),
  jsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/fonts.js'),
  // formats: ['ttf', 'woff', 'svg'],
};

new WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs(options).build()

Then you can run this command to build iconfont by svg:

node build/svg2font.js

Or you can set this command to script of package.json, and run it by npm.

2. Use by webpack:

var WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs = require('webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs');
var dir = 'test/web_project/'

module.exports = {
    //... others
    plugins: [
        new WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs({
          fontName: 'my-icons',
          cssPrefix: 'ico',
          svgs: path.join(dir, 'svgs/*.svg'),
          // template: path.join(dir, 'css.njk'),
          fontsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/'),
          cssOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/font.css'),
          htmlOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/_font-preview.html'),
          jsOutput: path.join(dir, 'fonts/fonts.js'),
          // formats: ['ttf', 'woff', 'svg'],
        }),
    ]
};

Options

svgs (required)

Type: String
File path(s) or glob(s) to svg icons. Recommend to use .svg like this: /src/project/src/.svg, this can watch svgs by directory.

fontsOutput (required)

Type: String
Destination for generated font files (directory).

cssOutput (required)

Type: String
Destination for generated css file (file name).

fontName

Type: String
Default value: iconfont
The font family name (e.g. font-family: 'iconfont').

htmlOutput

Type: String
Default value: [path of cssOutput] + /font-preview.html. Or false value.
Destination for generated html-preview file (file name). If false, no html and js output.

template

Type: String
Default value: css
Type of built in style templates ('css', 'scss', 'scss-mixins') or full path to custom template.

htmlTemplate

Type: String
Default value: templates/html.njk Full path to custom html template.

formats

Type: Array of String
Default value: ['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff2', 'woff']
The output iconfont formats.

cssPrefix

Type: String
Default value: fontName
Css className prefix.

jsOutput

Type: String
Default value: undefined.
Path of a js file which contains all svg contents. Optional.

jsPrefix

Type: String
Default value: '/ eslint-disable /\n'
Js file content prefix.

cssFontPath

Type: String
Default value: path.relative(path.dirname(options.cssOutput), options.fontsOutput);
Font url path in cssOutput file.

Other options for advanced

Other options such as startUnicode, prependUnicode etc. in defaultOptions.js,
Please refer to:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/svgicons2svgfont
https://www.npmjs.com/package/svg2ttf
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ttf2eot
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ttf2woff
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ttf2woff2

