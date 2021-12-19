Use svg files to build iconfont files(ttf,woff2,woff,eot,svg), css file, js data file and html-preview file.

Iconfont output formats: WOFF2, WOFF, EOT, TTF and SVG.

Generates CSS file, js data file, html-preview file.

Supports webpack and hot reloading at devlopment time. Iconfont files and css file will be rebuilt while any svg file changed or added, then page will refresh.

Supports running by nodejs directly.

Fixed output files with the same svg files. It means that if the svg files are not changed, all the output files(ttf,woff,css...) will not change, even though you build them again.

High iconfont precision.

Test for preview:

git clone https://github.com/hzsrc/webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs.git cd webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs npm install npm run dev

Or visit this preview: http://test.hz300.com/webpack4/iconfontPreview.html

npm install webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs

You can use it by nodejs directly or use it in webpack

1. Use by nodejs directly:

build/svg2font.js:

var WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs = require ( 'webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var dir = 'test/web_project/' var options = { fontName : 'my-icons' , cssPrefix : 'ico' , svgs : path.join(dir, 'svgs/*.svg' ), fontsOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/' ), cssOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/font.css' ), htmlOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/_font-preview.html' ), jsOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/fonts.js' ), }; new WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs(options).build()

Then you can run this command to build iconfont by svg:

node build/svg2font.js

Or you can set this command to script of package.json, and run it by npm.

2. Use by webpack:

var WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs = require ( 'webpack-iconfont-plugin-nodejs' ); var dir = 'test/web_project/' module .exports = { plugins : [ new WebpackIconfontPluginNodejs({ fontName : 'my-icons' , cssPrefix : 'ico' , svgs : path.join(dir, 'svgs/*.svg' ), fontsOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/' ), cssOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/font.css' ), htmlOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/_font-preview.html' ), jsOutput : path.join(dir, 'fonts/fonts.js' ), }), ] };

Options

svgs (required)

Type: String

File path(s) or glob(s) to svg icons. Recommend to use .svg like this: /src/project/src/.svg, this can watch svgs by directory.

fontsOutput (required)

Type: String

Destination for generated font files (directory).

cssOutput (required)

Type: String

Destination for generated css file (file name).

fontName

Type: String

Default value: iconfont

The font family name (e.g. font-family: 'iconfont' ).

htmlOutput

Type: String

Default value: [path of cssOutput] + /font-preview.html . Or false value.

Destination for generated html-preview file (file name). If false , no html and js output.

template

Type: String

Default value: css

Type of built in style templates ('css', 'scss', 'scss-mixins') or full path to custom template.

htmlTemplate

Type: String

Default value: templates/html.njk Full path to custom html template.

formats

Type: Array of String

Default value: ['svg', 'ttf', 'eot', 'woff2', 'woff']

The output iconfont formats.

cssPrefix

Type: String

Default value: fontName

Css className prefix.

jsOutput

Type: String

Default value: undefined.

Path of a js file which contains all svg contents. Optional.

jsPrefix

Type: String

Default value: '/ eslint-disable /

'

Js file content prefix.

cssFontPath

Type: String

Default value: path.relative(path.dirname(options.cssOutput), options.fontsOutput);

Font url path in cssOutput file.

Other options for advanced