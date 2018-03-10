This is a short-hand module for adding css and extracting css support.
yarn add webpack-handle-css-loader
# If you want to extract CSS
# Install this plugin as well
yarn add mini-css-extract-plugin
const HandleCSSLoader = require('webpack-handle-css-loader')
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin')
const isProd = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
const handleLoader = new HandleCSSLoader({
minimize: isProd,
extract: isProd,
sourceMap: false,
cssModules: false
})
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
// Handle .css files with css-loader & postcss-loader
handleLoader.css(),
// Handle .sass files
// Similar to above but add sass-loader too
handleLoader.sass()
]
},
plugins: [
isProd && new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css"
})
].filter(Boolean)
}
Note:
We add
postcss-loaderto each rule, which means in
handleLoader.css()you got something like
['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'postcss-loader'], see here for how to disable it or set options for it.
Parameters
options Object (optional, default
{})
options.styleLoader string style-loader name or path. (optional, default
'style-loader')
options.cssLoader string css-loader name or path. (optional, default
'css-loader')
options.postcss (Object | boolean) Disable or set options for postcss-loader. (optional, default
undefined)
options.sourceMap boolean Enable sourcemaps. (optional, default
undefined)
options.extract boolean Enable CSS extraction. (optional, default
undefined)
options.minimize boolean Enable CSS minimization. (optional, default
undefined)
options.cssModules boolean Enable CSS modules. (optional, default
undefined)
options.extractLoader string loader path of mini-css-extract-plugin. (optional, default
'mini-css-extract-plugin/dist/loader')
Set value of instance option
Parameters
key string
value any
Get the rule for specific loader
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
undefined)
loader RegExp Loader name or path to it (optional, default
undefined)
options any Options for relevant loader (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object webpack Rule
Get the rule for css files
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
/\.css$/)
options any Options for css-loader (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object webpack Rule
Get the rule for sass files
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
/\.sass$/)
options any Options for sass-loader,
indentedSyntax for sass-loader is
true here (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object webpack Rule
Get the rule for scss files
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
/\.scss$/)
options any Options for sass-loader (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object webpack Rule
Get the rule for less files
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
/\.less$/)
options any Options for less-loader (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object [Rule][webpack Rule](https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/#rule)
Get the rule for stylus files
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
/\.stylus$/)
options any Options for stylus-loader (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object webpack Rule
Get the rule for styl files
Parameters
test RegExp File matcher (optional, default
/\.styl$/)
options any Options for stylus-loader (optional, default
undefined)
Returns Object webpack Rule
Get the
loaders options for vue-loader
Parameters
options any Options for relevant loaders (optional, default
{})
Examples
handleLoader.vue({
scss: {},
less: {}
})
Returns Object
