This is a short-hand module for adding css and extracting css support.

Install

yarn add webpack-handle-css-loader yarn add mini-css-extract-plugin

Usage

const HandleCSSLoader = require ( 'webpack-handle-css-loader' ) const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require ( 'mini-css-extract-plugin' ) const isProd = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' const handleLoader = new HandleCSSLoader({ minimize : isProd, extract : isProd, sourceMap : false , cssModules : false }) module .exports = { module : { rules : [ handleLoader.css(), handleLoader.sass() ] }, plugins : [ isProd && new MiniCssExtractPlugin({ filename : "[name].css" , chunkFilename : "[id].css" }) ].filter( Boolean ) }

Note: We add postcss-loader to each rule, which means in handleLoader.css() you got something like ['style-loader', 'css-loader', 'postcss-loader'] , see here for how to disable it or set options for it.

API

constructor

Parameters

options Object (optional, default {} ) options.styleLoader string style-loader name or path. (optional, default 'style-loader' ) options.cssLoader string css-loader name or path. (optional, default 'css-loader' ) options.postcss (Object | boolean) Disable or set options for postcss-loader. (optional, default undefined ) options.sourceMap boolean Enable sourcemaps. (optional, default undefined ) options.extract boolean Enable CSS extraction. (optional, default undefined ) options.minimize boolean Enable CSS minimization. (optional, default undefined ) options.cssModules boolean Enable CSS modules. (optional, default undefined ) options.extractLoader string loader path of mini-css-extract-plugin. (optional, default 'mini-css-extract-plugin/dist/loader' )

set

Set value of instance option

Parameters

key string

value any

getLoader

Get the rule for specific loader

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default undefined )

Returns Object webpack Rule

css

Get the rule for css files

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default /\.css$/ )

Returns Object webpack Rule

sass

Get the rule for sass files

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default /\.sass$/ )

Returns Object webpack Rule

scss

Get the rule for scss files

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default /\.scss$/ )

Returns Object webpack Rule

less

Get the rule for less files

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default /\.less$/ )

Returns Object [Rule][webpack Rule](https://webpack.js.org/configuration/module/#rule)

stylus

Get the rule for stylus files

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default /\.stylus$/ )

Returns Object webpack Rule

styl

Get the rule for styl files

Parameters

test RegExp File matcher (optional, default /\.styl$/ )

Returns Object webpack Rule

vue

Get the loaders options for vue-loader

Parameters

options any Options for relevant loaders (optional, default {} )

Examples

handleLoader.vue({ scss : {}, less : {} })

Returns Object

Contributing

