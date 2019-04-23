A webpack loader for
.graphql query documents with first class support for schema validation and fragments definitions.
graphql-loader works great with thunder, apollo-client, and anywhere you might want to provide a GraphQL query document in the frontend.
yarn add --dev webpack-graphql-loader # or npm install --save-dev webpack-graphql-loader
You will also need to install a copy of
graphql, which is a peer dependency of this package.
yarn add --dev graphql # or npm install --save-dev graphql
Add
webpack-graphql-loader to your webpack configuration:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [ // or "loaders" for webpack 1.x
{ test: /\.graphql?$/, loader: 'webpack-graphql-loader' }
]
}
}
You can also pass options to the loader via webpack options:
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [ // or "loaders" for webpack 1.x
{
test: /\.graphql?$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'webpack-graphql-loader',
options: {
// validate: true,
// schema: "./path/to/schema.json",
// removeUnusedFragments: true
// etc. See "Loader Options" below
}
}
]
}
]
}
}
The location of your graphql introspection query schema JSON file. If used with the
validate option, this will be used to validate imported queries and fragments.
If
true, the loader will validate the imported document against your specified
schema file.
Specifies whether or not the imported document should be a printed graphql string, or a graphql
DocumentNode AST. The latter is useful for interop with
graphql-tag.
If
true and the
output option is
string, the loader will strip comments and whitespace from the graphql document strings. This helps to reduce bundled code size.
If
true, the loader will remove unused fragments from the imported document. This may be useful if a query is importing fragments from a file, but does not use all fragments in that file. Also see this issue.
.graphql files
The loader supports importing
.graphql files from other
.graphql files using an
#import statement. For example:
query.graphql:
#import "./fragments.graphql"
query {
...a
...b
}
fragments.graphql:
fragment a on A {}
fragment b on A {
foo(bar: 1)
}
In the above example, fragments
a and
b will be made available within
query.graphql. Note that all fragments in the imported file should be used in the top-level query, or the
removeUnusedFragments should be specified.