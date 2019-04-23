GraphQL Loader for Webpack

A webpack loader for .graphql query documents with first class support for schema validation and fragments definitions. graphql-loader works great with thunder, apollo-client, and anywhere you might want to provide a GraphQL query document in the frontend.

Installation

yarn add --dev webpack-graphql-loader

You will also need to install a copy of graphql , which is a peer dependency of this package.

yarn add --dev graphql

Configuration

Add webpack-graphql-loader to your webpack configuration:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.graphql?$/ , loader : 'webpack-graphql-loader' } ] } }

Specifying options

You can also pass options to the loader via webpack options:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.graphql?$/ , use : [ { loader : 'webpack-graphql-loader' , options : { } } ] } ] } }

Loader Options

schema (string) (default="")

The location of your graphql introspection query schema JSON file. If used with the validate option, this will be used to validate imported queries and fragments.

If true , the loader will validate the imported document against your specified schema file.

output ("string" | "document") (default="string")

Specifies whether or not the imported document should be a printed graphql string, or a graphql DocumentNode AST. The latter is useful for interop with graphql-tag .

minify (boolean) (default=false)

If true and the output option is string , the loader will strip comments and whitespace from the graphql document strings. This helps to reduce bundled code size.

removeUnusedFragments (boolean) (default=false)

If true , the loader will remove unused fragments from the imported document. This may be useful if a query is importing fragments from a file, but does not use all fragments in that file. Also see this issue.

Import statements in .graphql files

The loader supports importing .graphql files from other .graphql files using an #import statement. For example:

query.graphql :

#import "./fragments.graphql" query { ...a ...b }

fragments.graphql :

fragment a on A {} fragment b on A { foo(bar: 1) }