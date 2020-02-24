A Webpack plugin to upload assets in Google Cloud Storage.
npm install --save webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin
// In your webpack.config.js
import WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin from 'webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin';
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin({
directory: './src',
// NOTE: Array of regexes matching filenames to include in the uploading process
include: ['app.js'],
// NOTE: Array of regexes matching filenames to exclude in the uploading process
exclude: ['cats.js'],
// NOTE: Options passed directly to Google cloud Node Storage client. This is
// mostly for authentication-wise. For more information:
// https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/google-cloud-node/tree/master/packages/storage#authentication
storageOptions: {
// projectId is optional if you specify a keyFilename
projectId: 'grape-spaceship-123',
// keyFilename: '/path/to/keyfile.json'
// keyFilename: './examples/my-credentials.json', // note: Filename, not FileName
// key: 'mykey',
// credentials: require('/path/to/credentials.json'),
},
// NOTE: Options used by
// WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin
// regarding uploading.
uploadOptions: {
// Where to upload files
bucketName: 'my-bucket-name',
// NOTE: Prefix to add in the bucket file path.
// E.g: app.js => assets/v1/app.js,
// file is an object with { name:, path: }.
destinationNameFn: file =>
path.join('assets', file.path)
,
// Available properties in returned object are defined here;
// https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/json_api/v1/objects/insert#request_properties_JSON
// It will be passed into 'upload' here:
// https://github.com/googleapis/nodejs-storage/blob/master/samples/files.js#L116
metadataFn: file => ({
// cache it a little longer!
cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31536000',
}),
// Make gzip compressed (default: false)
gzip: true,
// Make file public (default: false)
makePublic: true,
// Resumable upload (default: true)
// https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/json_api/v1/how-tos/resumable-upload
resumable: true,
// Concurrency ratio when uploading files (default: 10)
concurrency: 5,
},
}),
],
};
Check out the examples folder for a working demo.
Add your credentials to
storageOptions and set
uploadOptions.
Then you can run the demo webpack using
npm run example.