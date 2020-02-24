openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wgc

webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin

by Anton Antonov
0.9.0 (see all)

A Webpack plugin to upload assets in Google Cloud Storage.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin

npm version

A Webpack plugin to upload assets in Google Cloud Storage.

Installation

npm install --save webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin

Usage

// In your webpack.config.js
import WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin from 'webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin';

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: [
    new WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin({
      directory: './src',
      // NOTE: Array of regexes matching filenames to include in the uploading process
      include: ['app.js'],
      // NOTE: Array of regexes matching filenames to exclude in the uploading process
      exclude: ['cats.js'],
      // NOTE: Options passed directly to Google cloud Node Storage client. This is 
      // mostly for authentication-wise. For more information:
      // https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/google-cloud-node/tree/master/packages/storage#authentication
      storageOptions: {
        // projectId is optional if you specify a keyFilename
        projectId: 'grape-spaceship-123',
        // keyFilename: '/path/to/keyfile.json'
        // keyFilename: './examples/my-credentials.json', // note: Filename, not FileName
        // key: 'mykey',
        // credentials: require('/path/to/credentials.json'),
      },
      // NOTE: Options used by
      // WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin
      // regarding uploading.
      uploadOptions: {
        // Where to upload files
        bucketName: 'my-bucket-name',
        // NOTE: Prefix to add in the bucket file path.
        // E.g: app.js => assets/v1/app.js,
        // file is an object with { name:, path: }.
        destinationNameFn: file =>
           path.join('assets', file.path)
        ,
        // Available properties in returned object are defined here;
        // https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/json_api/v1/objects/insert#request_properties_JSON
        // It will be passed into 'upload' here:
        // https://github.com/googleapis/nodejs-storage/blob/master/samples/files.js#L116
        metadataFn: file => ({
          // cache it a little longer!
          cacheControl: 'public, max-age=31536000',
        }),
        // Make gzip compressed (default: false)
        gzip: true,
        // Make file public (default: false)
        makePublic: true,
        // Resumable upload (default: true)
        // https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/json_api/v1/how-tos/resumable-upload
        resumable: true,
        // Concurrency ratio when uploading files (default: 10)
        concurrency: 5,
      },
    }),
  ],
};

Examples

Check out the examples folder for a working demo.

Add your credentials to storageOptions and set uploadOptions.

Then you can run the demo webpack using npm run example.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial