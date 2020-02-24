A Webpack plugin to upload assets in Google Cloud Storage.

Installation

npm install --save webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin

Usage

import WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin from 'webpack-google-cloud-storage-plugin' ; module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new WebpackGoogleCloudStoragePlugin({ directory : './src' , include : [ 'app.js' ], exclude : [ 'cats.js' ], storageOptions : { projectId : 'grape-spaceship-123' , }, uploadOptions : { bucketName : 'my-bucket-name' , destinationNameFn : file => path.join( 'assets' , file.path) , metadataFn : file => ({ cacheControl : 'public, max-age=31536000' , }), gzip : true , makePublic : true , resumable : true , concurrency : 5 , }, }), ], };

Examples

Check out the examples folder for a working demo.

Add your credentials to storageOptions and set uploadOptions .