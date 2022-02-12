simple function to transform glob patterns in webpack entry object
npm install webpack-glob-entry --save-dev
simply call
entry function with glob pattern
var entry = require('webpack-glob-entry')
module.exports = {
entry: entry('js/*.entry.js'),
output: {
path: 'public/build',
publicPath: 'build',
filename: '[name].bundle.js',
chunkFilename: '[id].chunk.js'
}
}
you can also pass multiple glob patterns like this
entry: entry('foo/*.js', 'bar/*.js', 'baz/*.js'),
you can also pass
entryName function as first argument like this
var path = require('path')
module.exports = {
entry: entry(filePath => path.basename(filePath), 'bar/*.js', 'baz/*.js')
}
you can also use
entry.basePath function as first argument like this
module.exports = {
entry: entry(entry.basePath(), 'bar/*.js', 'baz/*.js')
}
// or like this
module.exports = {
entry: entry(entry.basePath('src'), 'src/bar/*.js', 'src/baz/*.js')
}
// or like this
module.exports = {
entry: entry(entry.basePath('src', '.js'), 'src/bar/*.some.js', 'src/baz/*.js')
}