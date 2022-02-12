simple function to transform glob patterns in webpack entry object

install

npm install webpack-glob-entry --save-dev

usage

simply call entry function with glob pattern

var entry = require ( 'webpack-glob-entry' ) module .exports = { entry : entry( 'js/*.entry.js' ), output : { path : 'public/build' , publicPath : 'build' , filename : '[name].bundle.js' , chunkFilename : '[id].chunk.js' } }

you can also pass multiple glob patterns like this

entry: entry( 'foo/*.js' , 'bar/*.js' , 'baz/*.js' ),

you can also pass entryName function as first argument like this

var path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = { entry : entry( filePath => path.basename(filePath), 'bar/*.js' , 'baz/*.js' ) }

you can also use entry.basePath function as first argument like this