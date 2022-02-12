openbase logo
wge

webpack-glob-entry

by Tsotne Nazarashvili
2.1.1 (see all)

simple function to transform glob patterns in webpack entry object

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

7.3K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-glob-entry

install

npm install webpack-glob-entry --save-dev

usage

simply call entry function with glob pattern

var entry = require('webpack-glob-entry')

module.exports = {
  entry: entry('js/*.entry.js'),
  output: {
    path: 'public/build',
    publicPath: 'build',
    filename: '[name].bundle.js',
    chunkFilename: '[id].chunk.js'
  }
}

you can also pass multiple glob patterns like this

  entry: entry('foo/*.js', 'bar/*.js', 'baz/*.js'),

you can also pass entryName function as first argument like this

var path = require('path')

module.exports = {
  entry: entry(filePath => path.basename(filePath), 'bar/*.js', 'baz/*.js')
}

you can also use entry.basePath function as first argument like this


module.exports = {
  entry: entry(entry.basePath(), 'bar/*.js', 'baz/*.js')
}

// or like this

module.exports = {
  entry: entry(entry.basePath('src'), 'src/bar/*.js', 'src/baz/*.js')
}

// or like this

module.exports = {
  entry: entry(entry.basePath('src', '.js'), 'src/bar/*.some.js', 'src/baz/*.js')
}

