This is a Webpack plugin for versioning
output.filename and
output.chunkFilename using the hash of the last Git commit before Webpack runs. This allows you to add unique versions to the filenames of compiled bundles and chunks so they don't get cached forever on your CDN.
Webpack already gives you the
[hash] placeholder, which serves exactly this purpose. This plugin has a couple advantages:
Use the placeholder
[githash] in your config.
var WebpackGitHash = require('webpack-git-hash');
module.exports = {
output: {
filename: 'bundle.[githash].js',
chunkFilename: '[name]-chunk.[githash].js'
},
plugins: [
new WebpackGitHash()
]
}
You can pass these options when you instantiate the plugin in your
plugins array:
placeholder
Defaults to
[githash]. Pass another string to use as the placeholder in filenames.
cleanup
Defaults to
false. Pass
true to delete old versions after Webpack is finished. This works by searching for files in the output directory that match the same pattern as the files that were just compiled, except for the hash. Note the the number of characters in the hash must match. For example:
bundle.gha3k8d.js -> the newly compiled bundle
bundle.lk8adsm.js -> would be deleted
bundle.987aas880m.js -> would *NOT* be deleted
callback
Optional callback function that runs on Webpack's
done step. It receives three arguments:
hash The hash used as the latest version by the plugin (not Webpack's
[hash]).
deletedFiles Array of any filenames (without path) deleted during cleanup; this might be an empty array.
stats Webpack stats object from the latest compilation
skipHash
Defaults to hash of most recent Git commit on the current branch. This is the unique string that will be used as the version identifier, and will be "skipped" if the plugin is set to delete old versions when Webpack is finished. See
cleanup above.
hashLength
Defaults to 7 characters, which is Git's default for a "short" hash.
hashLength can be specified only when
skipHash is not specified. If
skipHash is specified, then
hashLength is set to the number of characters in
skipHash.
outputPath
Defaults to
output.path in your Webpack config. You can change that here though; an absolute path is recommended since that's what Webpack tends to use.
regex
If you use the
cleanup option to delete old verions, the plugin attempts to create regular expressions to match the filenames, based on the original Webpack config. For instance:
[name]-chunk.[githash].min.js -> the config's output.chunkFilename
abcd123 -> the latest Git hash
/\w+-chunk\.(?!abcd123)\w{7}\.min\.js/ -> the default regex
global-chunk.1234abc.min.js -> this would be deleted
If the default regex isn't working for you, you can specify a new
RegExp in
regex.filename and/or
regex.chunkFilename. Note that there's not (yet) a way to dynamically skip the current Git hash (the
(?!abcd123) part in the example). So if you use this option, you'll need to use the
skipHash option also.
Here's a simple example of how to use the
callback option to edit a
<script> tag to load the load the latest versionof a file.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackGitHash({
cleanup: true,
callback: function(versionHash) {
var indexHtml = fs.readFileSync('./index.html', 'utf8');
indexHtml = indexHtml.replace(/src="\/static\/app-bundle\.\w+\.js/, 'src="/static/app-bundle.' + versionHash + '.js');
fs.writeFileSync('./index.html', indexHtml);
}
})
]
}