Beautiful formatting for Webpack messages; ported from Create React App!
The console output from CRA is very well-done! Unfortunately, the only way to use it is to install all of
react-dev-utils, which is quite a module-rich tree. While there is nothing wrong with this, many times I'd prefer a quick install for my custom Webpack configs (which aren't always React-related).
If you are already using
react-dev-utils, you do not need this module and should do this instead:
const formatMessages = require('react-dev-utils/formatWebpackMessages');
The source code of this module is (nearly) a direct copy-paste of the original file. Only two modifications have been made:
stats object --- the original required a
toJson() transformation
$ npm install webpack-format-messages --save-dev
const webpack = require('webpack');
const formatMessages = require('webpack-format-messages');
// or
const { formatMessages } = require('webpack-format-messages');
const compiler = webpack(/* config */);
compiler.hooks.invalid.tap('invalid', function() {
console.log('Compiling...');
});
compiler.hooks.done.tap('done', (stats) => {
const messages = formatMessages(stats);
if (!messages.errors.length && !messages.warnings.length) {
console.log('Compiled successfully!');
}
if (messages.errors.length) {
console.log('Failed to compile.');
messages.errors.forEach(e => console.log(e));
return;
}
if (messages.warnings.length) {
console.log('Compiled with warnings.');
messages.warnings.forEach(w => console.log(w));
}
});
Returns:
{ errors: string[], warnings: string[] }
Extracts & prettifies warning and error messages from Webpack.
Note: This is also the
defaultexport.
Type:
Object
A Webpack
stats object.
Returns:
string
Transforms an individual webpack
stats message object into a string.
Note: You probably don't want to use this directly! It's used by
formatMessagesfor you.
webpack-messages -- Wraps this module as a Webpack plugin, with lifecycle hooks
This module is pulled directly from
react-dev-utils, provided by Facebook Incubator.
This package exists solely as a standalone install~!