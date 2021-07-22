openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wfm

webpack-format-messages

by Luke Edwards
3.0.1 (see all)

Beautiful formatting for Webpack messages; ported from Create React App!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.4K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-format-messages

Beautiful formatting for Webpack messages; ported from Create React App!

The console output from CRA is very well-done! Unfortunately, the only way to use it is to install all of react-dev-utils, which is quite a module-rich tree. While there is nothing wrong with this, many times I'd prefer a quick install for my custom Webpack configs (which aren't always React-related).

If you are already using react-dev-utils, you do not need this module and should do this instead:

const formatMessages = require('react-dev-utils/formatWebpackMessages');

Differences

The source code of this module is (nearly) a direct copy-paste of the original file. Only two modifications have been made:

  1. The code has been tailored to run in a Node-specific environment --- the original can also be run in the browser.
  2. The module input expects a Webpack stats object --- the original required a toJson() transformation

Install

$ npm install webpack-format-messages --save-dev

Usage

const webpack = require('webpack');
const formatMessages = require('webpack-format-messages');
// or
const { formatMessages } = require('webpack-format-messages');

const compiler = webpack(/* config */);

compiler.hooks.invalid.tap('invalid', function() {
  console.log('Compiling...');
});

compiler.hooks.done.tap('done', (stats) => {
  const messages = formatMessages(stats);

  if (!messages.errors.length && !messages.warnings.length) {
    console.log('Compiled successfully!');
  }

  if (messages.errors.length) {
    console.log('Failed to compile.');
    messages.errors.forEach(e => console.log(e));
    return;
  }

  if (messages.warnings.length) {
    console.log('Compiled with warnings.');
    messages.warnings.forEach(w => console.log(w));
  }
});

API

formatMessages(stats)

Returns: { errors: string[], warnings: string[] }

Extracts & prettifies warning and error messages from Webpack.

Note: This is also the default export.

stats

Type: Object

A Webpack stats object.

formatMessage(message)

Returns: string

Transforms an individual webpack stats message object into a string.

Note: You probably don't want to use this directly! It's used by formatMessages for you.

  • webpack-messages -- Wraps this module as a Webpack plugin, with lifecycle hooks

Credits

This module is pulled directly from react-dev-utils, provided by Facebook Incubator.

This package exists solely as a standalone install~!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial