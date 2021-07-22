Beautiful formatting for Webpack messages; ported from Create React App!

The console output from CRA is very well-done! Unfortunately, the only way to use it is to install all of react-dev-utils , which is quite a module-rich tree. While there is nothing wrong with this, many times I'd prefer a quick install for my custom Webpack configs (which aren't always React-related).

If you are already using react-dev-utils , you do not need this module and should do this instead:

const formatMessages = require ( 'react-dev-utils/formatWebpackMessages' );

Differences

The source code of this module is (nearly) a direct copy-paste of the original file. Only two modifications have been made:

The code has been tailored to run in a Node-specific environment --- the original can also be run in the browser. The module input expects a Webpack stats object --- the original required a toJson() transformation

Install

$ npm install webpack- format -messages

Usage

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const formatMessages = require ( 'webpack-format-messages' ); const { formatMessages } = require ( 'webpack-format-messages' ); const compiler = webpack( ); compiler.hooks.invalid.tap( 'invalid' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Compiling...' ); }); compiler.hooks.done.tap( 'done' , (stats) => { const messages = formatMessages(stats); if (!messages.errors.length && !messages.warnings.length) { console .log( 'Compiled successfully!' ); } if (messages.errors.length) { console .log( 'Failed to compile.' ); messages.errors.forEach( e => console .log(e)); return ; } if (messages.warnings.length) { console .log( 'Compiled with warnings.' ); messages.warnings.forEach( w => console .log(w)); } });

API

Returns: { errors: string[], warnings: string[] }

Extracts & prettifies warning and error messages from Webpack.

Note: This is also the default export.

stats

Type: Object

A Webpack stats object.

Returns: string

Transforms an individual webpack stats message object into a string.

Note: You probably don't want to use this directly! It's used by formatMessages for you.

Related

webpack-messages -- Wraps this module as a Webpack plugin, with lifecycle hooks

Credits

This module is pulled directly from react-dev-utils , provided by Facebook Incubator.

This package exists solely as a standalone install~!