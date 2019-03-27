Allows you to hide certain warnings from webpack compilations
npm i -D webpack-filter-warnings-plugin
// webpack.config.js
const { FilterWarningsPlugin } = require('webpack-filter-warnings-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ... rest of webpack config
plugins: [
new FilterWarningsPlugin({
exclude: /any-warnings-matching-this-will-be-hidden/
})
]
}
Webpack Filter Warnings Plugin is completely written in Typescript. As such, it exposes Typescript bindings.
Before using it, install webpack typings:
npm i --save-dev @types/webpack
or
yarn add --dev @types/webpack
Use ES imports:
// webpack.config.ts
import { FilterWarningsPlugin } from 'webpack-filter-warnings-plugin';
Library exposes only one option:
exclude. It may be one of
RegExp,
String or
Function.
exclude filter
When passing string as exclude parameter, phrase is converted to wildcard and matches any phrase that contains it.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ... rest of webpack config
plugins: [
new FilterWarningsPlugin({
exclude: 'hide me'
})
]
}
This config will match any of
Should hide me,
Hide me, please,
HiDe Me (filter is case insensitive) etc.
exclude filter
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ... rest of webpack config
plugins: [
new FilterWarningsPlugin({
exclude: (input) => /.*hide.*/.test(input),
})
]
}
Currently karma-webpack does not respect the stats.warningsFilter option. Also when excluding all warnings, webpack still says
Compiled with warnings. when all warnings are filtered. Hopefully this plugin will no longer need to exist one day.
MIT