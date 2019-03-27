Allows you to hide certain warnings from webpack compilations

Install

npm i -D webpack-filter-warnings-plugin

Usage

const { FilterWarningsPlugin } = require ( 'webpack-filter-warnings-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new FilterWarningsPlugin({ exclude : /any-warnings-matching-this-will-be-hidden/ }) ] }

Using with Typescript

Webpack Filter Warnings Plugin is completely written in Typescript. As such, it exposes Typescript bindings.

Before using it, install webpack typings:

npm i --save-dev @types/webpack

or

yarn add --dev @types/webpack

Use ES imports:

import { FilterWarningsPlugin } from 'webpack-filter-warnings-plugin' ;

Options

Library exposes only one option: exclude . It may be one of RegExp , String or Function .

String as exclude filter

When passing string as exclude parameter, phrase is converted to wildcard and matches any phrase that contains it.

module .exports = { plugins : [ new FilterWarningsPlugin({ exclude : 'hide me' }) ] }

This config will match any of Should hide me , Hide me, please , HiDe Me (filter is case insensitive) etc.

Function as exclude filter

module .exports = { plugins : [ new FilterWarningsPlugin({ exclude : ( input ) => /.*hide.*/ .test(input), }) ] }

Why not use the built in stats.warningsFilter option?

Currently karma-webpack does not respect the stats.warningsFilter option. Also when excluding all warnings, webpack still says Compiled with warnings. when all warnings are filtered. Hopefully this plugin will no longer need to exist one day.

Licence

MIT