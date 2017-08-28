openbase logo
wfp

webpack-fail-plugin

by Tiddo Langerak
2.0.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin that makes the process return an error code on failure

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

DEPRECATED: This is default behaviour in Webpack 2.x, you probably don't need this plugin anymore.

If you're using Webpack 2+ then you shouldn't need this plugin anymore. Under normal circumstances Webpack should already exit with a proper exit code. As such, this plugin does not officially support Webpack 2+.

If you don't get the correct exit code with Webpack 2+ then this is most likely a bug in a plugin you're using, or you're running into a Webpack bug. In either case I strongly recommend to isolate the problem and file issues at the appropriate repositories. In the mean time you could try to use this plugin as a temporary workaround.

Description

Webpack plugin that will make the process return status code 1 when it finishes with errors in single-run mode.

Install

npm install webpack-fail-plugin --save-dev

Usage

var failPlugin = require('webpack-fail-plugin');

module.exports = {
    //config
    plugins: [
        failPlugin
    ]
}

Credits to @happypoulp.

