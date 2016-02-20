Provides more powerful externals configuration options.

Usage

new ExternalsPlugin({ type, test, include, exclude }) , where:

type represents the type of external ( /var|this|commonjs2?|amd|umd/ ). Defaults to options.output.libraryTarget .

Example

The following webpack configuration considers all modules under the local node_modules/ directory as externals.

webpack.config.js :

var ExternalsPlugin = require ( 'webpack-externals-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './app.js' , output : { path : __dirname + '/dist' , filename : 'bundle.js' , }, plugins : [ new ExternalsPlugin({ type : 'commonjs' , include : __dirname + '/node_modules' , }), ], };

Differences with options.externals

Webpack externals are only filtered depending on the user request ( require('webpack') => webpack ).

With this plugin, externals are filtered depending on the path of the resolved module ( require('webpack') => <dir_path>/node_modules/webpack/lib/webpack.js ).

This lets you include or exclude entire directories depending on the actual path of the resolved module.