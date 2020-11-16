import() other chunks and modules from third parties, or other webpack builds themselves! At runtime!
This project has been rewritten into the Webpack core. Its far more stable and available on npm webpack@5.0.0-beta.16 https://github.com/webpack/webpack/issues/10352
⚠️ This project no longer under development as been enhanced in the webpack 5 core ⚠️
See the examples on module federation in webpack 5
npm install webpack-external-import --save
yarn add webpack-external-import
Major rewrite which has taken the original concept and built it directly into webpack runtime. A big achievement in this release is tree-shaking support
If you want to read me about what this tool does.
Read the following:
webpack-external-import/webpack to your webpack plugins:
// techblog.webpack.config.js
const URLImportPlugin = require("webpack-external-import/webpack");
{
plugins: [
new URLImportPlugin({
manifestName: "website-one"
})
];
}
// otherblog.webpack.config
const URLImportPlugin = require("webpack-external-import/webpack");
{
plugins: [
new URLImportPlugin({
manifestName: "website-two"
})
];
}
// index.js
import { corsImport } from "webpack-external-import";
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import App from "./App.jsx";
// using Date.now() for cache busting the file. It should only less than 2kb
corsImport(`http://localhost:3002/importManifest.js?${Date.now()}`).then(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));
});
// you could also use native imports
import(
/* webpackIgnore:true */ `http://localhost:3002/importManifest.js?${Date.now()}`
).then(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));
});
This plugin works with any Webpack driven application
This assumes a import manifest was loaded somewhere else in the application already.
If you have not imported manifest then wrap your function in another promise:
corsImport("http://localhost:3002/importManifest.js").then(() => {
someFunction();
});
As long as the
importManifest was loaded - this is how it would be used
__webpack_require_.interleaved() expects a module to contain both the module.id and the namespace
This allows external-import to know where to interleave from.
__webpack_require_.interleaved([namespace]/[module.id])
Below is an example of interleaving a module from
website-2
// import a chunk from another website build with webpack-external-import
__webpack_require__
.interleaved("website-2/ValidationRules")
.then(validationRules => {
// proceed to use as a you would with a normal require statement
validationRules.validateObject(someObject);
});
ExternalComponent exists for ease of use with React Components and is as SFC using React.Hooks
import { ExternalComponent } from "webpack-external-import";
class SomeComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<ExternalComponent
interleave={__webpack_require__.interleaved(
"website-2/TitleComponent"
)}
export="Title"
title="Some Heading"
/>
</div>
);
}
}
webpack-external-import ?
Use the webpack plugin to inject webpack modules from another build into your build.
Important: Make sure manifestName is unique per webpack build. If you have multiple builds, they all need to have a unique manifestName
webpack.config.js
const URLImportPlugin = require("webpack-external-import/webpack");
{
plugins: [
new URLImportPlugin({
manifestName: "website-one"
})
];
}
Pretend we have two separate apps that each have their independent build. We want to share a module from one of our apps with the other.
To do this, you must add an
interleave object to
package.json.
The
interleave object tells the plugin to make the module accessible through a predictable name.
For example:
// website-two package.json
{
"name": "some-package-name",
"interleave": {
"src/components/Title/index.js": "TitleComponent",
"src/components/hello-world/index.js": "SomeExternalModule"
}
}
// website-one App.js
__webpack_require__
.interleaved("website-3/TitleComponentWithCSSFile")
.then(TitleComponentWithCSSFile => <TitleComponentWithCSSFile />);
This ensures a easy way for other consumers, teams, engineers to look up what another project or team is willing to allow for interleaving
It's important to follow the instructions below if you are planning to use Webpack externals. This plugin must be installed on all builds - it is intended that the build creating providing external is built by this plugin. Externals work best in scenarios where the "host" app should supplying dependencies to an interleaved one.
Providing Externals
To support webpack externals, you will need to use
provideExternals to specify externals
Note: you must use
provideExternals instead of the webpack
externals option.
new URLImportPlugin({
provideExternals: {
react: "React"
}
});
Consuming Externals
To consume externals, you will need to use
useExternals to inform webpack that the interleaved app should use the module specified by
provideExternals
new URLImportPlugin({
useExternals: {
react: "React"
}
});
WEBSITE-ONE
// app.js
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { ExternalComponent } from "webpack-external-import";
import HelloWorld from "./components/goodbye-world";
import "react-select";
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
titleUrl: null,
manifestLoaded: false,
loaded: false
};
}
componentDidMount() {
__webpack_require__
.interleaved("website-3/TitleComponentWithCSSFile")
.then(TitleComponentWithCSSFile =>
console.log(TitleComponentWithCSSFile)
);
}
renderDynamic = () => {
const { loaded } = this.state;
if (!loaded) return null;
return __webpack_require__("SomeExternalModule").default();
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<HelloWorld />
<ExternalComponent
interleave={__webpack_require__.interleaved(
"website-2/TitleComponent"
)}
export="Title"
module="TitleComponent"
title="Some Heading"
/>
<ExternalComponent
interleave={__webpack_require__.interleaved(
"website-3/TitleComponentWithCSSFile"
)}
export="Title"
title="Title Component With CSS File Import"
/>
{this.renderDynamic()}
</div>
);
}
}
Promise.all([
corsImport(`http://localhost:3002/importManifest.js?${Date.now()}`),
corsImport(`http://localhost:3003/importManifest.js?${Date.now()}`)
]).then(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));
});
WEBSITE-TWO
// package.json
{
"name": "website-two",
"version": "0.0.0-development",
"author": "Zack Jackson <zack@ScriptedAlchemy.com> (https://github.com/ScriptedAlchemy)",
"interleave": {
"src/components/Title/index.js": "TitleComponentWithCSSFile",
"src/components/Title/style.css": "TitleComponentWithCSSFileCSS",
"src/components/hello-world/index.js": "SomeExternalModule"
}
}
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new URLImportPlugin({
manifestName: "website-one",
fileName: "importManifest.js",
basePath: ``,
publicPath: `//localhost:3001/`,
writeToFileEmit: false,
seed: null,
filter: null,
debug: true,
useExternals: {},
provideExternals: {}
})
]
};
options.fileName
Type:
String
Default:
importManifest.js
The manifest filename in your output directory.
options.publicPath
Type:
String
Default:
output.publicPath
A path prefix that will be added to values of the manifest.
options.basePath
Type:
String
A path prefix for all keys. Useful for including your output path in the manifest.
options.writeToFileEmit
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true will emit to build folder and memory in combination with
webpack-dev-server
options.seed
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
A cache of key/value pairs to used to seed the manifest. This may include a set of custom key/value pairs to include in your manifest or may be used to combine manifests across compilations in multi-compiler mode. To combine manifests, pass a shared seed object to each compiler's ManifestPlugin instance.
options.filter
Type:
Function(FileDescriptor): Boolean
options.testPath
Type:
Function(Object, FileDescriptor): Object
Default:
src
Test resource path to see if plugin should apply transformations
options.useExternals
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Informs the webpack treat the following dependencies as externals. Works the same way externals does.
options.provideExternals
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Informs webpack to provide the dependencies listed in the object to other apps using
useExternals
React Component
src: string - a url to a javascript file, note it will need to be built by another webpack build running this plugin
interleave: function - the
__webpack_require__.interleave() function, which will return a module
export: string - The named export to use as a component from the module being imported
Each webpack build using the webpack plugin emits a manifest file to the build output directory.
The manifest allows you to find a chunk that you want, even if the name has been hashed.
Below is an example of using the manifest.
In this file, I am importing code from another website/build. My application is loading website two's manifest, which is automatically added to
window.entryManifest under the
manifestName I set in the webpack plugin. After that, I'm importing a chunk from website-two, in this case - the chunk is code-split.
componentDidMount() {
corsImport('http://localhost:3002/importManifest.js').then(() => {
const Title = __webpack_require__
.interleaved("website-two/TitleComponent")
Title.then(console.log) // => Module {default: ()=>{}, Title: ()=>{}}
});
}
How to start using the demo In the root directory, run the following
yarn install
yarn demo from the root directory
This command will install, all dependencies, build the source for the plugin, install the demo dependencies, run all builds and start serving
How to start the demo in debug mode, using node --inspect and connecting to a chrome debugger
This is mainly for debugging the webpack plugin
In the root directory, run the following
yarn install
yarn demo:debug from the root directory
Note: localhost:3001 is the "consumer app, while the other is the provider app". Both apps work independently and you should check both of them out (they are extremely basic)
Open chrome dev tools and you should see the box highlighted below appear, click on it to connect to the webpack debugger
The default compilation removes console log statements via
babel-plugin-transform-remove-console, which is run when
BABEL_ENV=production (default). To compile a version with logging enabled, run
yarn compile directly.