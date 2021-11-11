Creates manifest json file based on you config
Simplifies the development of cross-platform browser extension
npm i -D webpack-extension-manifest-plugin
Note: This project is compatible with node v10+
baseManifest.js
export default {
name: 'my manifest'
};
webpack.config.js
import WebpackExtensionManifestPlugin from 'webpack-extension-manifest-plugin';
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackExtensionManifestPlugin({
config: {
base: './baseManifest.js',
extend: {description: 'my description'}
},
pkgJsonProps: [
'version'
]
})
]
};
Create manifest.json with extend configs
{name: 'my manifest', description: 'my description', version: '0.0.0'}
config
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Description: Can take a ready-made configuration or filename (to fetch from) for the manifest file, or a set of parameters
base,
extend (both of which can be a filename or an object)
minify
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Description: Controls if the output should be minified
pkgJsonProps
Type:
Array of strings
Description: Adds specified properties from your package.json file into the manifest