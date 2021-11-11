openbase logo
wem

webpack-extension-manifest-plugin

by Ivan Demidov
0.8.0 (see all)

Creates manifest json file based you config

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

webpack-extension-manifest-plugin

Creates manifest json file based on you config

Why ?

Simplifies the development of cross-platform browser extension

  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • EDGE
  • Safari

Install

npm i -D webpack-extension-manifest-plugin

Note: This project is compatible with node v10+

Usage

baseManifest.js

export default {
  name: 'my manifest'
};

webpack.config.js

import WebpackExtensionManifestPlugin from 'webpack-extension-manifest-plugin';

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new WebpackExtensionManifestPlugin({
      config: {
        base: './baseManifest.js',
        extend: {description: 'my description'}
      },
      pkgJsonProps: [
        'version'
      ]
    })
  ]
};

Create manifest.json with extend configs {name: 'my manifest', description: 'my description', version: '0.0.0'}

Options

config

Type: Object
Default: {}
Description: Can take a ready-made configuration or filename (to fetch from) for the manifest file, or a set of parameters base, extend (both of which can be a filename or an object)

minify

Type: Boolean
Default: false
Description: Controls if the output should be minified

pkgJsonProps

Type: Array of strings
Description: Adds specified properties from your package.json file into the manifest

