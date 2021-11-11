Creates manifest json file based on you config

Why ?

Simplifies the development of cross-platform browser extension

Firefox

Firefox Chrome

Chrome EDGE

EDGE Safari

Install

npm i -D webpack-extension-manifest-plugin

Note: This project is compatible with node v10+

Usage

baseManifest.js

export default { name : 'my manifest' };

webpack.config.js

import WebpackExtensionManifestPlugin from 'webpack-extension-manifest-plugin' ; module .exports = { plugins : [ new WebpackExtensionManifestPlugin({ config : { base : './baseManifest.js' , extend : { description : 'my description' } }, pkgJsonProps : [ 'version' ] }) ] };

Create manifest.json with extend configs {name: 'my manifest', description: 'my description', version: '0.0.0'}

Options

config

Type: Object

Default: {}

Description: Can take a ready-made configuration or filename (to fetch from) for the manifest file, or a set of parameters base , extend (both of which can be a filename or an object)

minify

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Description: Controls if the output should be minified

pkgJsonProps