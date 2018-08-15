Webpack plugin that uses system notifications to notify user about compilation error. Will also notify you about first successful build after errors, but will not spam you about each good run.

Displays notification for the first run anyway, so you can fire up webpack watcher and move on, and you will know when the first long compilation is done, either good or bad.

Installation

You can easily install this plugin to your project:

npm install --save-dev webpack- error -notification

On Linux you can have multiple notification tools, it seems the most popular is notify-send . Check if it's installed, and if you don't have it, on Ubuntu you can install it with apt-get install libnotify-bin .

For Mac OS (10.8+) you need to install terminal-notifier, the easy way is to use Homebrew:

brew install terminal-notifier

For your preferred operating system you should have/install some command-line tool that can display notification and read below.

Usage

In config file:

var WebpackErrorNotificationPlugin = require ( 'webpack-error-notification' ); module : { plugins : [ new WebpackErrorNotificationPlugin( , ), ] },

You can supply some strategy for the plugin to display notification. If you don't supply anything, it will use process.platform as a strategy name. 'darwin' and 'linux' are supported out of the box now.

You can also supply function(msg) {} as a strategy that will use your notification CLI tool of choice.

Main idea here is that, preferrably, people on your team shouldn't have to customize webpack config to be able to see notifications.